SSR Mining : Issues Correction to Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") announces a correction to the date for its third quarter 2021 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Third quarter financials will be released before market open on November 3rd, 2021, a day earlier than previously announced.

Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 , at 5:00 pm EDT .

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events







Toll-free in U.S. and Canada : +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 7713

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 7713

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

