Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SSR Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC.

(SSRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSR Mining : Issues Correction to Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date

10/13/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") announces a correction to the date for its third quarter 2021 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Third quarter financials will be released before market open on November 3rd, 2021, a day earlier than previously announced.  

  • Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 5:00 pm EDT.
    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada:       +1 (800) 319-4610
    All other callers:                            +1 (604) 638-5340
    Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events


  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:
    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada:       +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 7713
    All other callers:                            +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 7713

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.  SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SOURCE: SSR Mining Inc.

SSR Mining Contacts 
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer  
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations 

SSR Mining Inc.  
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com 
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789 

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-issues-correction-to-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-release-date-301398913.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SSR MINING INC.
04:01aSSR MINING : Issues Correction to Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date
PR
10/07SSR MINING : TO announce THIRD Quarter 2021 consolidated financial results ON NOVEMBER 4, ..
PU
10/07SSR MINING : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Results on November 4, ..
PR
10/06ABRASILVER RESOURCE : Intersects 171 gt AgEq Over 64.5m in Oxides at Diablillos
AQ
09/23Australia shares slip as gold, metal stocks drag
RE
09/20SSR MINING INC.(ASX : SSR) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
09/16ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Taiga Gold Corp (CNSX:TGC) JV Partner SSR Mining Announces Positive ..
AQ
09/14SSR MINING : Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee, Including 19.16 gt Au over ..
AQ
09/13SSR MINING : Hits High-Grade Gold at Seabee Mine in Canada; Shares Rise 3%
MT
09/13SSR MINING : Sees Gains in US, Canada Trading as Reports "Positive" Exploration Results at..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSR MINING INC.
More recommendations