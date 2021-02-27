SSR Mining : March 2021 Corporate Presentation

A FREE CASH FLOW FOCUSED GOLD PRODUCER

March 2021

Cautionary Notes

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; our intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the dividend policy; the granting of any 'Supplemental Dividends' or the implementation of any share buyback program or other supplements to the 'Base Dividend'; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per payable ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; mineral resources, mineral reserves, realization of mineral reserves, and the existence or realization of mineral resource estimates; our ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at our operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at our operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of our exploration and development programs;; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by us; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from our mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by us and the timing thereof; our plans and expectations for our properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website atwww.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Qualified Persons

Except as otherwise set out herein, the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to each of the: Çöpler has been reviewed and approved by Robert L. Clifford and Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, each of whom is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and our employee; Marigold has been reviewed and approved by Greg Gibson and James N. Carver, each of whom is a SME Registered Member, a qualified person under NI 43-101 and our employee; Seabee has been reviewed and approved by Samuel Mah, P.Eng., and Jeffrey Kulas, P. Geo., each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and our employee; and Puna has been reviewed and approved by Robert Gill, P.Eng. and Karthik Rathnam, each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and our employee. The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This presentation includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for

Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this presentation is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including free cash flow, cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold and silver sold, realized metal prices, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted attributable net income, adjusted basic attributable earnings per share, consolidated cash and consolidated net cash. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Readers should refer to the endnotes in this presentation for further information regarding how we calculate certain of these measures. Readers should also refer to our management's discussion and analysis, available under our corporate profile atwww.sedar.comor on our website at www.ssrmining.com, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how we calculate such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms.

SSRM:TSX / NASDAQ, SSR:ASX PAGE 2

Diversified Portfolio of High Quality, Long-Life Assets Operations and projects across six jurisdictions

High Quality Diversified Portfolio

Free Cash Flow LeaderBalance

Sheet StrengthOrganic Growth Potential

Leadership

 2021 production: 720 - 800 koz AuEq (1)

 9+ Moz AuEq Mineral Reserves (2)

 21+ year cornerstone asset life (3)

 Peer leading free cash flow generation / yield (4,5)

 Two-tiered capital return policy implemented

 Base dividend implies ~$60/oz / 1.3% yield

 Consolidated Cash: $897M (6)

 Consolidated Net Cash: $457M (6)

 Ability to fund organic growth

 High return, low capital intensity near-term growth

 24+ Moz AuEq M&I Mineral Resources (2)

 5+ Moz AuEq Inferred Mineral Resources (2)

 Six district scale land packages totalling 375,000+ ha

Experienced 

Track record of value creation, achieving guidance & building assets

 Diverse mining and processing skill set

Developing a Sustainable Legacy

Successful culture focused on discipline and integrity (7)

 Zero significant environmental incidents or spills

 Focus on tailings management

 Excellence in cyanide management

Turkey  Investigating introduction of solar power U.S.  First mine in the world to be certified under the International Cyanide Management Code Canada  Reduced cyanide consumption by 60% under SSR Mining ownership Argentina  Extensive EIA process

 Zero fatalities

 COVID-19 management plans at all sites and offices

 Improved Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

 Continuous improvement in critical controls

Turkey  Awarded the 2020 SME Health and Safety Operational Excellence Award U.S., Canada, Argentina  Marigold awarded first place by the Nevada Mining Association for safety for large metal operator in 2020

 Significant reduction in DPM at Seabee

 No diagnosed occupational illnesses

 Material investment in communities

 Social development funds

 Focus on local procurement and employment

 Diversity and inclusion across the organization

 22M lost-time injury free hours  99% of workforce is Turkish  Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate  142 scholarships (50% female) (per million hours worked) of 2.6 (7) U.S., Canada  Diversity scholarships at universities