SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) provides an update on the ongoing recovery efforts at the Çöpler mine in Türkiye.

Since the February 13, 2024 incident, the priority at Çöpler has been the recovery of our nine missing colleagues. In the evening of Friday, April 5, 2024 the body of one of the missing personnel was recovered from the Manganese Pit. The family of the deceased has been notified, along with the relevant government authorities. Our thoughts continue to be with all of the impacted families. The search for our missing colleagues continues, with over 4 million tonnes of displaced material removed to date from the Sabırlı Valley, Manganese Pit and heap leach pad.

Further updates on the incident will continue to be provided through press releases and updates to the Company’s website.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

