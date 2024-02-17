SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) today provides an update on ongoing rescue efforts at the Çöpler Mine in Türkiye.

Search and rescue operations to locate nine missing workers following the February 13, 2024 incident at the Çöpler Mine continue and all operations remain suspended. All available resources have been deployed to assist in the operation, with emergency crews and first responders working around-the-clock, utilizing advanced search techniques supported by aerial drones. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the missing workers and the Çöpler community during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to support the authorities on the ground in Türkiye in their search and rescue efforts.

Eight Çöpler Mine employees have been detained while the local authorities conduct their investigation. SSR Mining is providing its full cooperation to the regulators on site and providing support to the individuals and their families.

SSR Mining will provide a further update on the incident as it becomes aware of more information or during the Company’s full-year 2023 financial results, currently scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

