SSR Mining : Rod Antal presents at the Gold Forum Americas

A FREE CASH FLOW FOCUSED GOLD PRODUCER

Denver Gold Forum

September 2021

Cautionary Notes

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.govand on the ASX at www.asx.com.auand other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Qualified Persons

Except as otherwise set out herein, the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to Çöpler has been reviewed and approved by Robert L. Clifford, BS (Mine Eng), SME Registered Member, and Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG (CPG), each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Clifford is the Company's Director, Mine Planning (Turkey, Argentina), and Dr. Demirci is the Company's Vice President, Exploration. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to Marigold has been reviewed and approved by Greg Gibson and James N. Carver, each of whom is a SME Registered Member and a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Gibson is the Company's General Manager at Marigold and Mr. Carver is the Company's Resource Development Manager, USA. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to Seabee has been reviewed and approved by Graeme Baker, B. Eng. (Mining), FAusIMM (200051), and Jeffrey Kulas, P.Geo., each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Baker is the Company's Director, Mine Planning (North America), and Mr. Kulas is the Company's Resource Development Manager, Canada. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation relating to Puna has been reviewed and approved by Robert Gill, P.Eng., and Karthik Rathnam, MAusIMM (CP), each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101. Mr. Gill is the Company's General Manager at Puna. and Mr. Rathnam is the Company's Resource Manager, Corporate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Estimates

This presentation includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including free cash flow, cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold and silver sold, realized metal prices, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted attributable net income, adjusted basic attributable earnings per share, consolidated cash and consolidated net cash. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Readers should refer to the endnotes in this presentation for further information regarding how the Company calculates certain of these measures. Readers should also refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis, available under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.comor on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms.

SSRM:TSX / NASDAQ, SSR:ASX

PAGE 2

Diversified Portfolio of High Quality, Long-Life Assets

High Quality

Diversified

Portfolio

Balance

Sheet

Strength

  • 2021 production: 720 - 800 koz AuEq (1)
  • 9+ Moz AuEq Mineral Reserves (2)
  • 21+ year cornerstone asset life (3)
  • Cash: $908M (8)
  • Debt: $407M (8)
  • Ability to fund organic growth

Seabee

Marigold

Pitarrilla

Operations

Projects

Çöpler

Ardich

Free Cash

Flow Leader

Organic

Growth

Potential

  • Free cash flow & return yield of ~11% and ~5.5%, respectively (4,5)

Base dividend: US$44MM (~$60/oz / ~1.2% yield)

  • Share buyback program of up to ~US$150MM (~$200/oz / ~4.3% yield)
  • High return, low capital intensity near-term growth
  • ~27 Moz AuEq M&I Mineral Resources (2)
  • 20+ near-mine and stand-alone exploration properties

San Luis

Puna

Experienced

Continued operational delivery across all assets

Track record of value creation and building assets

Leadership

Diverse mining and processing skill set

  • 3 Operating Gold Assets: Çöpler, Marigold & Seabee
  • 1 Operating Silver Asset: Puna
  • 3 Projects: Ardich, Pitarrilla & San Luis
  • 20+ Near-Mine and Stand-Alone Exploration Properties
  • 4 Public Company Equity Interests
  • 18 Royalty Interests ($100M sale announced July '21)

SSRM:TSX / NASDAQ, SSR:ASX

PAGE 3

Developing a Sustainable Legacy

Creating value through responsible and sustainable operations (9)

Establishing strong

Creating positive

Lasting

Safe, healthy and

governance and

legacies in

environmental

competent

transparency

communities

stewardship

workforce

Updated suite of

sustainability policies adopted, aligned with

leading industry

practices

Amalgamation of best

practices from across our business to develop an

Integrated Environment,

Health, Safety and

Sustainability ("EHSS")

management system

Focus on

Community

Investments

Maintained strong

local employment

at all operations

Strengthened community support during

COVID-19

Building a science-

Zero

net zero GHG

based action plan to

emissions by 2050

Fatalities

Independent

Improved

tailings review

Total Recordable Injury

board at all sites,

Frequency Rate

reinforcing industry

best practices

Zero

Commitment to culture

with implementation of

updated company

Significant environmental

Values and

incidents

Aspirations

SSRM:TSX / NASDAQ, SSR:ASX

PAGE 4

ESG: A Core Value

Continuous improvement in ESG practices

ISS Ranks SSR Mining In the Top Quartile of the Mid-Cap Peer Group on ESG Metrics

Total ISS ESG Rating

25

20

15

10

5

0

Top Quartile

Peer 1

Peer 2

SSRM

Peer 3

Peer 4

Peer 5

Peer 6

Peer 7

Peer 8

Peer 9

Peer 10

Peer 11

Peer 12

MSCI Upgrades SSR Mining ESG Ranking to an 'A' Rating

ESG Rating History

ESG Rating Distribution

AAA

23%

AA

19%

16%

19%

A

A

13%

BBB

BBB

BBB

BBB

10%

BBB

BB

BB

0%

C

C

B

BB

BBB

A

AA

AAA

Aug-17

Aug-18

Oct-19

Sep-20

Jun-21

Universe: MSCI ACWI Index constituents, Metals & Mining - Precious Metals, n=31

SSRM:TSX / NASDAQ, SSR:ASX

Source: MSCI ESG Ratings. ISS ESG Ratings.

PAGE 5

Peers Include: Alamos Gold, B2Gold, Centerra Gold, Centamin, Endeavour Mining, Equinox Gold, Eldorado Gold, Evolution Mining, IAMGOLD, Northern Star, OceanaGold, Yamana Gold

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSR Mining Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
