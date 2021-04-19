SSR Mining : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

DENVER, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") today announced that it has received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to initiate a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") permitting SSR Mining to purchase for cancellation up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), representing 4.5% of SSR Mining's total issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of April 9, 2021, SSR Mining had 220,193,975 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

SSR Mining believes that the market price of its Common Shares does not always reflect its underlying fundamental value and future growth prospects. SSR Mining's purchase of its Common Shares under the NCIB will supplement the existing base dividend and is part of its previously announced capital allocation framework for returning excess cash to shareholders.

SSR Mining may purchase Common Shares under the NCIB over the next twelve-month period beginning April 21, 2021 and ending April 20, 2022. Any purchases made under the NCIB will be effected through the facilities of the TSX, NASDAQ and/or alternative Canadian and United States trading systems. Any purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the rules of the TSX and will be made at market price at the time of purchase. Under the NCIB, other than purchases made under block purchase exemptions, the Company may purchase up to 144,221 Common Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 576,887 Common Shares, such number being the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX's acceptance of the notice of the NCIB.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker (the "ASPP"). The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when it would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. The ASPP is also intended to meet the requirements of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and transactions under the ASPP will be conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

