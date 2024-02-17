Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold miner SSR Mining said on Friday that eight of its employees have been detained amid an investigation into its Turkey mine landslide and that operations at the mine remain suspended.

SSR Mining on Wednesday suspended production at its Copler mine in eastern Turkey after a landslide, which left at least nine miners missing and sparked a more than 50% plunge in its Toronto-listed shares. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Stephen Coates)