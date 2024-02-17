More about the company
SSR Mining Inc. is an intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the United States of America (USA), Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Its four operating assets produce more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. The Company's gold and silver production is sourced from its Copler Gold Mine (Copler) in Erzincan, Turkey, Marigold mine (Marigold) in Nevada, United States, Seabee Gold Operation (Seabee) in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations (Puna) in Jujuy, Argentina. The Company's growth and development pipeline includes Cakmaktepe Extension and Copper Hill in Turkey, New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley in Nevada, and the Fisher and Amisk properties in Saskatchewan, along with a number of earlier-stage opportunities globally. Amisk property is 39,880 hectares with extensive Proterozoic-volcano-sedimentary rock assemblages.