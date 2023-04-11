Advanced search
    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC.

(SSRM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
21.05 CAD   +0.19%
05:21pSSR Mining to Announce First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
03/28SSR Mining Kept at Sector Perform at National Bank Following Puna Exploration Results; Price Target Kept at C$22.59
MT
03/28SSR Mining Hits Silver Mineralization at Argentina's Puna Project
MT
SSR Mining to Announce First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/11/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces the date for its first quarter 2023 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

  • News release containing first quarter 2023 consolidated financial results: Thursday, May 4, 2023, before markets open.
  • Conference call and webcast: Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:00 pm EDT.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340
Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 9958
All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 9958

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SSR MINING INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 941 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
Net income 2023 248 M 184 M 184 M
Net cash 2023 674 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 4 344 M 3 224 M 3 224 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SSR MINING INC.
SSR Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SSR MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,05 CAD
Average target price 26,91 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney P. Antal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Arthur E. Anglin Chairman
Kevin R. Stromberg Vice President-Information Technology
William MacNevin Executive VP-Operations & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSR MINING INC.-0.66%3 212
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.28%40 591
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.56%34 120
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.10%25 698
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.24.48%22 022
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED37.02%16 722
