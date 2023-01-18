Advanced search
    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC.

(SSRM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
22.46 CAD   -1.79%
05:01pSSR Mining to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Consolidated Financial Results on February 22, 2023
BU
01/17Ssr Mining Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17SSR Mining Appoints New Board Director
BU
SSR Mining to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Consolidated Financial Results on February 22, 2023

01/18/2023 | 05:01pm EST
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces the date for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

  • News release containing fourth quarter and full year 2022 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, before markets open.
  • Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340
Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  • The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 9634
All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 9634

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 594 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net income 2022 187 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2022 654 M 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 4 726 M 3 519 M 3 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Rodney P. Antal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Arthur E. Anglin Chairman
Kevin R. Stromberg Vice President-Information Technology
William MacNevin Executive VP-Operations & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSR MINING INC.7.93%3 530
NEWMONT CORPORATION15.15%41 647
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.23%32 939
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.62%24 898
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.53%19 935
POLYUS0.00%16 450