SSR Mining to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Consolidated Financial Results on February 22, 2023

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces the date for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

News release containing fourth quarter and full year 2022 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, before markets open.

Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm EST.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610

All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 9634

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 9634

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

