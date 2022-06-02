SStartrade Tech : Q1-2022 Financials and Notes 06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SStartrade Tech, Inc. OTC Markets: SSTT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS QUARTER ENDED March 31, 2022 (in thousands of United States Dollars) (Unaudited) SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries Balance Sheet As of March 31, As of Dec 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash 52,675 50,853 Total Current Assets 110,783 108,411 Other Assets Certificates of deposit 10,634 10,634 Total Other Assets 16,227 15,063 Total Assets 249,812 248,764 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Accounts Payable (A/P) 37,363 38,464 Convertible Debentures 23,071 21,668 Notes Payable - Related Parties 9,968 7,347 Loan Payable 84,825 84,825 Total Liabilities 187,169 183,307 STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIT Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares 1,975,000,000, outstanding shares: 99,610,855 as of March 31, 2022 23,100 23,100 Preferred Stock "A" stock 0 0 Preferred Stock "B" stock 0 0 Preferred Stock "C" stock 0 0 Paid-In Capital or Surplus 8,515 8,107 Retained Earnings 26,924 30,892 Net Income 4,104 3,358 Total Stockholders' deficit 62,643 65,457 Total Liability & Stockholder's deficit 249,812 248,764 SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries Income Statement Jan-March2022 REVENUES Managed Services Total Revenues COST OF GOODS SOLD Managed Services Cost Total Cost of Goods Sold GROSS PROFIT OPERATING EXPENSES Office/General Administrative Interest Expense Research and Development Other Total Operation Expenses Net Operating Income (Loss) Net Income Loss per shares Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Jan-March2022 Sep-Dec2021 43,874 42,682 43,874 42,682 20,543 19,368 20,543 19,368 23,331 23,314 10,608 10,744 23522,761 1,9641,698 4,3034,753 19,227 19,956 4,1043,358 4,1043,358 (0) 99,610,855 99,610,855 Preferred "A" Stock Shares Amount Balance as at January 1, 2022 0 0 Net Change - Net Loss - Balance as at March 30, 2022 0 0 SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries Statement of Stockholder's Equity Preferred "B" Stock Common Stock Additional Paid- Preferred Stock to be In-Capital Shares Amount Shares Amount issued - 0 99,610,855 23,100 8,107 - - - 0 0 408 - - - - - - - - 0 99,610,855 23,100 8,515 - Common Stock to be Accumulated Deficit Stockholders' Deficit issued - 34,250 65,457 - - - (3,222) (2,814) - 31,028 62,643 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer SStartrade Tech Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.

