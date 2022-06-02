SStartrade Tech : Q1-2022 Financials and Notes
SStartrade Tech, Inc.
OTC Markets: SSTT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
QUARTER ENDED
March 31, 2022
(in thousands of United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheet
As of
March 3 1,
As of
Dec 3 1,
202
2
202
1
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
52,675
50,853
Total Current Assets
110,783
108,411
Other Assets
Certificates of deposit
10,634
10,634
Total Other Assets
16,227
15,063
Total Assets
249,812
248,764
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts Payable (A/P)
37,363
38,464
Convertible Debentures
23,071
21,668
Notes Payable - Related Parties
9,968
7,347
Loan Payable
84,825
84,825
Total Liabilities
187,169
183,307
STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIT
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares
1,
975,000,000, outstanding shares: 99, 610, 855 as of March 3 1, 202 2
23,100
23,100
Preferred Stock "A" stock
0
0
Preferred Stock "B" stock
0
0
Preferred Stock "C" stock
0
0
Paid-In Capital or Surplus
8,515
8,107
Retained Earnings
26,924
30,892
Net Income
4,104
3,358
Total Stockholders' deficit
62,643
65,457
Total Liability & Stockholder's deficit
249,812
248,764
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Income Statement
Jan-March
2022
REVENUES
Managed Services
Total Revenues
COST OF GOODS SOLD
Managed Services Cost
Total Cost of Goods Sold
GROSS PROFIT
OPERATING EXPENSES
Office/General Administrative
Interest Expense
Research and Development
Other
Total Operation Expenses
Net Operating Income (Loss)
Net Income
Loss per shares
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Jan -March 2022 Sep -Dec 2021
43 ,874 42,682
43,874 42,682
20 ,543 19,368
20,543 19,368
23,331 23,314
10 ,608 10,744
2352
2,761
1 , 964 1,698
4
,303 4,753
19,227 19,956
4,104
3,358
4,104
3,358
(0)
99,610,855 99,610,855
Preferred "A" Stock
Shares
Amount
Balance as at
January 1, 202 2
0
0
Net Change
-
Net Loss
-
Balance as at
Mar ch 30, 202 2
0
0
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Statement of Stockholder's Equity
Preferred "B" Stock
Common Stock
Additional Paid-
Preferred
Stock to be
In-Capital
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
issued
-
0
99,610,855
23,100
8,107
-
-
-
0
0
408
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
99,610,855
23,100
8,515
-
Common
Stock to be
Accumulated Deficit
Stockholders' Deficit
issued
-
34,250
65,457
-
-
-
(3,222)
(2,814)
-
31,028
62,643
