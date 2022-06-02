Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  SStartrade Tech, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SSTT   US85235N1072

SSTARTRADE TECH, INC.

(SSTT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/31 01:44:46 pm EDT
0.0150 USD    0.00%
08:22aSSTARTRADE TECH : Q1-2022 Financials and Notes
PU
2013Smart Holdings, Inc. will Change its Ticker to SMHS from SMHS.D
CI
SStartrade Tech : Q1-2022 Financials and Notes

06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
SStartrade Tech, Inc.

OTC Markets: SSTT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

QUARTER ENDED

March 31, 2022

(in thousands of United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Balance Sheet

As of March 31,

As of Dec 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

52,675

50,853

Total Current Assets

110,783

108,411

Other Assets

Certificates of deposit

10,634

10,634

Total Other Assets

16,227

15,063

Total Assets

249,812

248,764

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Accounts Payable (A/P)

37,363

38,464

Convertible Debentures

23,071

21,668

Notes Payable - Related Parties

9,968

7,347

Loan Payable

84,825

84,825

Total Liabilities

187,169

183,307

STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIT

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares

1,975,000,000, outstanding shares: 99,610,855 as of March 31, 2022

23,100

23,100

Preferred Stock "A" stock

0

0

Preferred Stock "B" stock

0

0

Preferred Stock "C" stock

0

0

Paid-In Capital or Surplus

8,515

8,107

Retained Earnings

26,924

30,892

Net Income

4,104

3,358

Total Stockholders' deficit

62,643

65,457

Total Liability & Stockholder's deficit

249,812

248,764

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Income Statement

Jan-March2022

REVENUES

Managed Services

Total Revenues

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Managed Services Cost

Total Cost of Goods Sold

GROSS PROFIT

OPERATING EXPENSES

Office/General Administrative

Interest Expense

Research and Development

Other

Total Operation Expenses

Net Operating Income (Loss)

Net Income

Loss per shares

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Jan-March2022 Sep-Dec2021

43,874 42,682

43,874 42,682

20,543 19,368

20,543 19,368

23,331 23,314

10,608 10,744

23522,761

1,9641,698

4,3034,753

19,227 19,956

4,1043,358

4,1043,358

  1. (0)

99,610,855 99,610,855

Preferred "A" Stock

Shares

Amount

Balance as at January 1, 2022

0

0

Net Change

-

Net Loss

-

Balance as at March 30, 2022

0

0

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Statement of Stockholder's Equity

Preferred "B" Stock

Common Stock

Additional Paid-

Preferred

Stock to be

In-Capital

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

issued

-

0

99,610,855

23,100

8,107

-

-

-

0

0

408

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

99,610,855

23,100

8,515

-

Common

Stock to be

Accumulated Deficit

Stockholders' Deficit

issued

-

34,250

65,457

-

-

-

(3,222)

(2,814)

-

31,028

62,643

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SStartrade Tech Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
