SStartrade Tech : Q2-2022 Financials with Disclosure Statement and Notes to Financials
SStartrade Tech, Inc.
OTC Markets: SSTT
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
QUARTER ENDED
June 30, 2022
(in thousands of United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of
June 30,
As of
March 3 1,
202
2
202
2
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
57,263
52,675
Total Current Assets
118,314
110,783
Other Assets
Certificates of deposit
11,465
10,634
Total Other Assets
17,668
16,227
Total Assets
252,347
249,812
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts Payable (A/P)
39,529
37,363
Convertible Debentures
24,342
23,071
Notes Payable - Related Parties
8,391
9,968
Loan Payable
84,825
84,825
Total Liabilities
189,433
187,169
STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIT
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares
1,
975,000,000, outstanding
shares:
99, 610, 855 as of September 3 0, 2021
23,100
23,100
Preferred Stock "A" stock
0
0
Preferred Stock "B" stock
0
0
Preferred Stock "C" stock
0
0
Paid-In Capital or Surplus
8,867
8,515
Retained Earnings
25,443
26,924
Net Income
6,418
4,104
Total Stockholders' deficit
63,828
62,643
Total Liability & Stockholder's deficit
252,347
249,812
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statement Of Operations
Apr
- June 2022
Apr
-June 2022 Jan -March 2022
REVENUES
Managed Services
Total Revenues
COST OF GOODS SOLD
Managed Services Cost
Total Cost of Goods Sold
GROSS PROFIT
OPERATING EXPENSES
Office/General Administrative
Interest Expense
Research and Development
Other
Total Operation Expenses
Net Operating Income (Loss)
Net Income
Loss per shares
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
45,862 43,874
45,862 43,874
20,137 20,543
20,137 20,543
25,725 23,331
9855 10,608
1007 2, 352
2
,631 1,964
5,8 14 4,303
19,307 19,227
6,418
4,104
6,418
4,104
(0)
99,610,855 99,610,855
Preferred "A" Stock
Shares
Amount
Balance as at
April 1, 202 2
0
0
Net Change
-
Net Loss
-
Balance as at
June 3 0, 202 2
0
0
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit as at
June 3 0, 202 2
Unaudited
Preferred "B" Stock
Common Stock
Additional Paid-
Preferred
Stock to be
In-Capital
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
issued
-
0
99,610,855
23,100
8,515
-
-
-
0
0
352
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
99,610,855
23,100
8,867
-
Common
Stock to be
Accumulated Deficit
Stockholders' Deficit
issued
-
31,028
62,643
-
-
-
833
1,185
-
31,861
63,828
SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Apr
- June 2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income
Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided by operations:
Changes in Liabilities
Changes in Accounts Receivables
Changes in Inventories
Changes in Other Operating Activities
Total Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided by operations:
Net cash provided by operating activities
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
For the 3 months ended
June
-22Mar -22
6,418 4,104
3,862
(1,264) (1,101)
(1,657)
(2,348)
-
-
(3,354)
413
3,064
4,517
Capital Expenditures
(183)
(1,060)
Investments
(1,023)
(497)
Other Cash Flows From Investing Activities
(318)
(1,138)
Net cash provided by
investing activities
1,524
(2,695)
Net cash increase for period
4,588
1,822
Cash at beginning of period
52,675
50,853
Cash at end of period
57,263
52,675
Bruno Horn - CEO
SStartrade Tech Inc.
