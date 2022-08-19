SStartrade Tech : Q2-2022 Financials with Disclosure Statement and Notes to Financials

Log in
SStartrade Tech, Inc.

OTC Markets: SSTT

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

QUARTER ENDED

June 30, 2022

(in thousands of United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30,

As of March 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

57,263

52,675

Total Current Assets

118,314

110,783

Other Assets

Certificates of deposit

11,465

10,634

Total Other Assets

17,668

16,227

Total Assets

252,347

249,812

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Accounts Payable (A/P)

39,529

37,363

Convertible Debentures

24,342

23,071

Notes Payable - Related Parties

8,391

9,968

Loan Payable

84,825

84,825

Total Liabilities

189,433

187,169

STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIT

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares

1,975,000,000, outstanding

shares: 99,610,855 as of September 30, 2021

23,100

23,100

Preferred Stock "A" stock

0

0

Preferred Stock "B" stock

0

0

Preferred Stock "C" stock

0

0

Paid-In Capital or Surplus

8,867

8,515

Retained Earnings

25,443

26,924

Net Income

6,418

4,104

Total Stockholders' deficit

63,828

62,643

Total Liability & Stockholder's deficit

252,347

249,812

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statement Of Operations

Apr - June 2022

Apr-June2022 Jan-March2022

REVENUES

Managed Services

Total Revenues

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Managed Services Cost

Total Cost of Goods Sold

GROSS PROFIT

OPERATING EXPENSES

Office/General Administrative

Interest Expense

Research and Development

Other

Total Operation Expenses

Net Operating Income (Loss)

Net Income

Loss per shares

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

45,862 43,874

45,862 43,874

20,137 20,543

20,137 20,543

25,725 23,331

9855 10,608

10072,352

2,6311,964

5,8144,303

19,307 19,227

6,4184,104

6,4184,104

  1. (0)

99,610,855 99,610,855

Preferred "A" Stock

Shares

Amount

Balance as at April 1, 2022

0

0

Net Change

-

Net Loss

-

Balance as at June 30, 2022

0

0

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit as at June 30, 2022

Unaudited

Preferred "B" Stock

Common Stock

Additional Paid-

Preferred

Stock to be

In-Capital

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

issued

-

0

99,610,855

23,100

8,515

-

-

-

0

0

352

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

99,610,855

23,100

8,867

-

Common

Stock to be

Accumulated Deficit

Stockholders' Deficit

issued

-

31,028

62,643

-

-

-

833

1,185

-

31,861

63,828

SStarTrade Tech, Ink. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Apr - June 2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Income

Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided by operations:

Changes in Liabilities

Changes in Accounts Receivables

Changes in Inventories

Changes in Other Operating Activities

Total Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided by operations:

Net cash provided by operating activities

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

For the 3 months ended

June-22Mar-22

6,418 4,104

  1. 3,862
    (1,264) (1,101)

(1,657)

(2,348)

-

-

(3,354)

413

3,064

4,517

Capital Expenditures

(183)

(1,060)

Investments

(1,023)

(497)

Other Cash Flows From Investing Activities

(318)

(1,138)

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,524

(2,695)

Net cash increase for period

4,588

1,822

Cash at beginning of period

52,675

50,853

Cash at end of period

57,263

52,675

Bruno Horn - CEO

SStartrade Tech Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SStartrade Tech Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 18:13:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
