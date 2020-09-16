Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  SSY Group Limited    2005   KYG8406X1034

SSY GROUP LIMITED

(2005)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/15
4.78 HKD   +2.36%
06:20aSSY : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/14SSY : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/10SSY : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSY : Next Day Disclosure Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:20am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: __SSY Group Limited__

Stock code: _2005_

Date submitted: _16/09/2020_

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: _Ordinary Shares of HK$0.02 each_

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

No. of shares

existing number of issued

per share of the

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

3,020,445,385

14/09/2020

(Note 3)

Shares repurchased on

500,000

0.017%

14/09/2020 but not yet

cancelled

Shares repurchased on

1,146,000

0.038%

16/09/2020 but not yet

cancelled

Closing balance as at

3,020,445,385

(Note 8)

16/09/2020

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 10);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

  1. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  3. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  5. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
  6. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.
  7. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or

securities

date

(Note)

highest price paid $

purchased

16/09/2020

1,146,000

On the Exchange

4.70

Total1,146,000

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange
  1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)
  2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

(11,824,000 x 100 )

3,030,623,385

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

4.67

5,390,000

5,390,000

(a) ____11,824,000_____

____0.390____%

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated __21/04/2020__ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: ___Chow Hing Yeung___

Title:

___Company Secretary___

3/2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSY Group Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 10:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SSY GROUP LIMITED
06:20aSSY : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/14SSY : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/10SSY : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/10SSY GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/27SSY GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/21SSY : Voluntary announcement - selection results of national centralized medicin..
PU
08/19SSY : Voluntary announcement - update on business development and product develo..
PU
07/29SSY : Voluntary announcement - intra-group restructuring for possible spin-off a..
PU
05/26SSY GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/23SSY : Voluntary announcement - update on business development
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 576 M 590 M 590 M
Net income 2020 967 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 570 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 14 435 M 1 863 M 1 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart SSY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SSY Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,88 HKD
Last Close Price 4,78 HKD
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Guang Qu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hing Yeung Chow Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yi Bing Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Jun Wang Executive Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSY GROUP LIMITED-24.25%1 863
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.07%392 001
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%315 333
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.41%212 987
PFIZER, INC.-5.54%205 382
NOVARTIS AG-9.62%201 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group