ST. AUGUSTINE ANNOUCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Singapore, June 28, 2024 - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announced that the shareholders have approved all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024.

The director-nominees listed in the Company's 2024 management information circular filed on SEDAR were elected as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes for Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Manuel Paolo A. Villar 519,114,552 99.98% 78,353 0.02% Yolanda L. Coronel- Armenta 519,114,552 99.98% 78,353 0.02% Edsel M. Abrasaldo 519,114,552 99.98% 78,353 0.02% Johnny C. Felizardo 519,114,552 99.98% 78,353 0.02% Eugene T. Mateo 519,104,552 99.98% 88,353 0.02%

The shareholders also voted in favor of appointing Davidson and Company LLP as the external auditor of St. Augustine until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's directors. 99.99% of the votes cast supported the appointment of the auditors.

The Kingking Copper-Gold Project

The Kingking Copper-Gold Project is located in Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) in the Philippines and is expected to recover 3.16B lbs. of copper and 5.43M oz. of gold over its 25-year mine and process life. According to the Preliminary Feasibility Study that was released on September 18, 2013, and then filed on www.sedar.com on November 1, 2013, the Project has a pre-tax NPV of $2.0 billion with an IRR of 24.8%. The estimated mineral reserves amount to 617.9 million tonnes at 0.300% total copper and 0.395 g/t gold.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU.T) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the King-kingCopper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.