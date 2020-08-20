St Barbara : 2019-20 Workplace Gender Equality Act Report 0 08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT Send by mail :

Investor Relations Mr David Cotterell Manager Investor Relations +61 3 8660 1959 ASX: SBM Media Relations Mr Ben Wilson GRACosway with Hintons +61 407 966 083 ADR: STBMY St Barbara Limited Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004 T+61 3 8660 1900 F+61 3 8660 1999 ACN 009 165 066 Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003 Wwww.stbarbara.com.au Public report 2019-20 Submitted by Legal Name: St Barbara Limited Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Organisation and contact details Submitting organisation details Legal name St Barbara Limited ABN 36009165066 ANZSIC B Mining 0804 Gold Ore Mining Business/trading name/s St Barbara Limited ASX code (if applicable) SBM Postal address Locked Bag 9 COLLINS STREET EAST VIC 8003 AUSTRALIA Organisation phone number (03) 8660 1900 Reporting structure Number of employees covered by 238 this report Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 2 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Workplace profile Manager Manager occupational categories Reporting level to CEO Employment status No. of employees F M Total employees Full-time permanent 0 1 1 Full-time contract 0 0 0 CEO/Head of Business in Australia 0 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 0 2 2 Full-time contract 0 0 0 Key management personnel -1 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 1 2 3 Full-time contract 0 0 0 -1 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Other executives/General managers Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 0 1 1 Full-time contract 0 0 0 -2 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 4 13 17 Full-time contract 0 0 0 -2 Part-time permanent 1 0 1 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Senior Managers Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 1 5 6 Full-time contract 0 0 0 -3 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 3 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Manager occupational categories Reporting level to CEO Employment status No. of employees F M Total employees Full-time permanent 1 2 3 Full-time contract 0 0 0 -2 Part-time permanent 2 0 2 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 7 16 23 Full-time contract 2 0 2 Other managers -3 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 3 13 16 Full-time contract 0 0 0 -4 Part-time permanent 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 Grand total: all managers 22 55 77 Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 4 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Workplace profile Non-manager Non-manager occupational categories Employment status No. of employees (excluding graduates and apprentices) No. of graduates (if applicable) No. of apprentices (if applicable) Total employees F M F M F M Full-time permanent 13 34 0 0 0 0 47 Full-time contract 0 1 1 2 0 0 4 Professionals Part-time permanent 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 4 69 0 0 0 0 73 Full-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 Technicians and trade Part-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Community and personal service Part-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 8 1 0 0 0 0 9 Full-time contract 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Clerical and administrative Part-time permanent 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 Part-time contract 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sales Part-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 Full-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Machinery operators and drivers Part-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 5 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Non-manager occupational categories Employment status No. of employees (excluding graduates and apprentices) No. of graduates (if applicable) No. of apprentices (if applicable) Total employees F M F M F M Full-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Labourers Part-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Full-time permanent 3 6 0 0 0 0 9 Full-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others Part-time permanent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Part-time contract 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand total: all non-managers 36 119 1 2 0 3 161 Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 6 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Reporting questionnaire Gender equality indicator 1: Gender composition of workforce This indicator seeks information about the gender composition of relevant employers in a standardised format, to enable the aggregation of data across and within industries. The aggregated data in your workplace profile assists relevant employers in understanding the characteristics of their workforce, including in relation to occupational segregation, the position of women and men in management within their industry or sector, and patterns of potentially insecure employment. NB. IMPORTANT: References to the Act mean the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012.

A formal 'policy' and/or 'formal strategy' in this questionnaire refers to formal policies and/or strategies that are either standalone or contained within another formal policy/formal strategy.

Data provided in this reporting questionnaire covers the TOTAL reporting period from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020. (This differs from the workplace profile data which is taken at a point-in-time during the reporting period).

point-in-time during the reporting period). Answers need to reflect ALL organisations covered in this report.

If you select "NO, Insufficient resources/expertise" to any option, this may cover human or financial resources. 1. Do you have formal policies and/or formal strategies in place that SPECIFICALLY SUPPORT GENDER EQUALITY relating to the following? 1.1 Recruitment Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.2 Retention Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.3 Performance management processes Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 7 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl 1.4 Promotions Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.5 Talent identification/identification of high potentials Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.6 Succession planning Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.7 Training and development Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.8 Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority 1.9 Gender equality overall Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 8 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl 1.10 How many employees were promoted during the reporting period against each category below? IMPORTANT: Because promotions are included in the number of appointments in Q1.11, the number of promotions should never exceed appointments. Managers Non-managers Female Male Female Male Permanent/ongoing full-time employees 2 9 0 3 Permanent/ongoing part-time employees 0 0 0 0 Fixed-term contract full-time employees 0 0 0 0 Fixed-term contract part-time employees 0 0 0 0 Casual employees 0 0 0 0 1.11 How many appointments in total were made to manager and non-manager roles (based on WGEA-definedmanagers/non-managers) during the reporting period (add the number of external appointments and internal promotions together)? Female Male Number of appointments made to MANAGER roles (including promotions) 8 26 Number of appointments made to NON-MANAGER roles (including promotions) 25 73 1.12 How many employees resigned during the reporting period against each category below? Managers Non-managers Female Male Female Male Permanent/ongoing full-time employees 2 7 5 17 Permanent/ongoing part-time employees 1 0 0 0 Fixed-term contract full-time employees 0 0 1 0 Fixed-term contract part-time employees 0 0 0 0 Casual employees 0 0 0 0 1.13 If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to gender equality indicator 1, please do so below. Gender equality indicator 2: Gender composition of governing bodies Gender composition of governing bodies is an indicator of gender equality at the highest level of organisational leadership and decision-making. This gender equality indicator seeks information on the representation of women and men on governing bodies. The term "governing body" in relation to a relevant employer is broad and depends on the nature of your organisation. It can mean the board of directors, trustees, committee of management, council or other governing authority of the employer. 2. The organisation(s) you are reporting on will have a governing body. In the Act, governing body is defined as "the board of directors, trustees, committee of management, council or other governing authority of the employer". This question relates to the highest governing body for your Australian entity, even if it is located overseas. 2.1 Please answer the following questions relating to each governing body covered in this report. Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 9 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Note: If this report covers more than one organisation, the questions below will be repeated for each organisation before proceeding to question 2.2. If your organisation's governing body is the same as your parent entity's, you will need to add your organisation's name BUT the numerical details of your parent entity's governing body. 2.1a.1 Organisation name? St Barbara Limited 2.1b.1 What gender is the Chair on this governing body (if the role of the Chair rotates, enter the gender of the Chair at your last meeting)? Female Male Number 0 1 2.1c.1 How many other members are on this governing body (excluding the Chair/s)? Female Male Number 2 3 2.1d.1 Has a target been set to increase the representation of women on this governing body? Yes No (you may specify why a target has not been set) Governing body/board has gender balance (e.g. 40% women/40% men/20% either) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Do not have control over governing body/board appointments (provide details why): Not a priority Other (provide details): 2.1e.1 What is the percentage (%) target? 33 2.1f.1 What year is the target to be reached? 2020 2.1g.1 Are you reporting on any other organisations in this report? Yes No 2.2 Do you have a formal selection policy and/or formal selection strategy for governing body members for ALL organisations covered in this report? Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal selection policy or formal selection strategy is in place) In place for some governing bodies Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Do not have control over governing body appointments (provide details why) Not a priority Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 10 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Other (provide details): 2.3 Does your organisation operate as a partnership structure (i.e. select NO if your organisation is an "incorporated" entity - Pty Ltd, Ltd or Inc; or an "unincorporated" entity)? Yes No 2.5 If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to gender equality indicator 2, please do so below. Gender equality indicator 3: Equal remuneration between women and men Equal remuneration between women and men is a key component of improving women's economic security and progressing gender equality. 3. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy on remuneration generally? Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Salaries set by awards/industrial or workplace agreements Non-award employees paid market rate Not a priority Other (provide details): 3.1 Are specific gender pay equity objectives included in your formal policy and/or formal strategy? Yes (provide details in question 3.2 below) No (you may specify why pay equity objectives are not included in your formal policy or formal strategy) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Salaries set by awards/industrial or workplace agreements Insufficient resources/expertise Non-award employees paid market rate Not a priority Other (provide details): 3.2 Does your formal policy and/or formal strategy include any of the following gender pay equity objectives (select all applicable answers)? To achieve gender pay equity To ensure no gender bias occurs at any point in the remuneration review process (for example at commencement, at annual salary reviews, out-of-cycle pay reviews, and performance pay reviews) To be transparent about pay scales and/or salary bands To ensure managers are held accountable for pay equity outcomes To implement and/or maintain a transparent and rigorous performance assessment process Other (provide details): Reduce overall pay equity gap to reach target Strategy also includes ensuring fairness in bonus assessments 4. Have you analysed your payroll to determine if there are any remuneration gaps between women and men (i.e. conducted a gender pay gap analysis)? Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 11 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Yes - the most recent gender remuneration gap analysis was undertaken: Within last 12 months Within last 1-2 years More than 2 years ago but less than 4 years ago Other (provide details): Monthly analysis is conducted No (you may specify why you have not analysed your payroll for gender remuneration gaps) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Salaries for ALL employees (including managers) are set by awards or industrial agreements AND there is no room for discretion in pay changes (for example because pay increases occur only when there is a change in tenure or qualifications) Salaries for SOME or ALL employees (including managers) are set by awards or industrial agreements and there IS room for discretion in pay changes (because pay increases can occur with some discretion such as performance assessments) Non-award employees paid market rate Not a priority Other (provide details): 4.01 You may provide details below on the type of gender remuneration gap analysis that has been undertaken (for example like-for-like and/or organisation-wide). The organisation's overall pay gap analysis is conducted monthly and reported monthly to the Executive Leadership Team and the Board. At the end of the financial year, this is reported in the Annual Report. A like-for-like analysis is conducted annually and reported to the Executive Leadership Team and the Board. At the end of the financial year, this is reported in the Annual Report. With each new hire, the details of the company's gender composition and overall pay gap are shown on the Recommendation for Employment Form including the detailed changes to these metrics with the new hire. This initiative has increased the transparency of the company's gender composition and overall pay gap to hiring managers across the Group. 4.1 Did you take any actions as a result of your gender remuneration gap analysis? Yes - indicate what actions were taken (select all applicable answers) Created a pay equity strategy or action plan Identified cause/s of the gaps Reviewed remuneration decision-making processes Analysed commencement salaries by gender to ensure there are no pay gaps Analysed performance ratings to ensure there is no gender bias (including unconscious bias) Analysed performance pay to ensure there is no gender bias (including unconscious bias) Trained people-managers in addressing gender bias (including unconscious bias) Set targets to reduce any organisation-wide gaps Reported pay equity metrics (including gender pay gaps) to the governing body Reported pay equity metrics (including gender pay gaps) to the executive Reported pay equity metrics (including gender pay gaps) to all employees Reported pay equity metrics (including gender pay gaps) externally Corrected like-for-like gaps Conducted a gender-based job evaluation process Implemented other changes (provide details): No (you may specify why no actions were taken resulting from your remuneration gap analysis) No unexplainable or unjustifiable gaps identified Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Salaries set by awards/industrial or workplace agreements Non-award employees are paid market rate Unable to address cause/s of gaps (provide details why): Not a priority Other (provide details): 4.2 If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to gender equality indicator 3, please do so below: Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 12 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Like-for-like gaps were analysed and justified, the analysis showed that no corrections were required. Gender equality indicator 4: Flexible working and support for employees with family and caring responsibilities This indicator will enable the collection and use of information from relevant employers about the availability and utility of employment terms, conditions and practices relating to flexible working arrangements for employees and to working arrangements supporting employees with family or caring responsibilities. One aim of this indicator is to improve the capacity of women and men to combine paid work and family or caring responsibilities through such arrangements. The achievement of this goal is fundamental to gender equality and to maximising Australia's skilled workforce. 5. A "PRIMARY CARER" is the member of a couple or a single carer, REGARDLESS OF GENDER, identified as having greater responsibility for the day-to-day care of a child. Do you provide EMPLOYER FUNDED paid parental leave for PRIMARY CARERS that is available for women AND men, in addition to any government funded parental leave scheme for primary carers? Yes. (Please indicate how employer funded paid parental leave is provided to the primary carer): By paying the gap between the employee's salary and the government's paid parental leave scheme By paying the employee's full salary (in addition to the government's paid scheme), regardless of the period of time over which it is paid. For example, full pay for 12 weeks or half pay for 24 weeks As a lump sum payment (paid pre- or post- parental leave, or a combination) No, we offer paid parental leave for primary carers that is available to women ONLY (e.g. maternity leave). (Please indicate how employer funded paid parental leave is provided to women ONLY): By paying the gap between the employee's salary and the government's paid parental leave scheme By paying the employee's full salary (in addition to the government's paid scheme), regardless of the period of time over which it is paid. For example, full pay for 12 weeks or half pay for 24 weeks As a lump sum payment (paid pre- or post- parental leave, or a combination) No, we offer paid parental leave for primary carers that is available to men ONLY. (Please indicate how employer funded paid parental leave is provided to men ONLY): By paying the gap between the employee's salary and the government's paid parental leave scheme By paying the employee's full salary (in addition to the government's paid scheme), regardless of the period of time over which it is paid. For example, full pay for 12 weeks or half pay for 24 weeks As a lump sum payment (paid pre- or post- parental leave, or a combination) No, not available (you may specify why this leave is not provided) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Government scheme is sufficient Not a priority Other (provide details): 5.1 How many weeks of EMPLOYER FUNDED paid parental leave for primary carers is provided? If different amounts of leave are provided (e.g. based on length of service) enter the MINIMUM number of weeks provided to eligible employees: 18 5a. If your organisation would like to provide additional information on your paid parental leave for primary carers e.g. eligibility period, where applicable the maximum number of weeks provided, and other arrangements you may have in place, please do so below. Twelve (12) months service is no longer required to be eligible to access the Company's provision of 18 weeks paid Parental Leave. Return to work incentives are provided to employees who are the primary carer and return to work within 12 months of their parental leave. The incentives include annual leave accrual for the period of unpaid parental leave and superannuation contributions for the parental leave period i.e. both paid and unpaid parental leave. 5.2 What proportion of your total workforce has access to employer funded paid parental leave for PRIMARY CARERS? • In your calculation, you MUST INCLUDE CASUALS when working out the proportion. Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 13 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl <10% 10-20% 21-30% 31-40% 41-50% 51-60% 61-70% 71-80% 81-90% 91-99% 100% 5.3 Please indicate whether your employer funded paid parental leave for primary carers covers: Adoption Surrogacy Stillbirth 6. A "SECONDARY CARER" is a member of a couple or a single carer, REGARDLESS OF GENDER, who is not the primary carer. Do you provide EMPLOYER FUNDED paid parental leave for SECONDARY CARERS that is available for men and women, in addition to any government funded parental leave scheme for secondary carers? Yes No, we offer paid parental leave for SECONDARY CARERS that is available to men ONLY (e.g. paternity leave) No, we offer paid parental leave for SECONDARY CARERS that is available to women ONLY No (you may specify why employer funded paid parental leave for secondary carers is not paid) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Government scheme is sufficient Not a priority Other (provide details): 6.1 How many days of EMPLOYER FUNDED parental leave is provided for SECONDARY CARERS? If different amounts of leave are provided (e.g. based on length of service) enter the MINIMUM number of days provided to eligible employees: 8 6a. If your organisation would like to provide additional information on your paid parental leave for SECONDARY CARERS e.g. eligibility period, other arrangements you may have in place etc, please do so below. In 2019 the Company increased the secondary carer paid parental leave from 5 days to 2 weeks equivalent. Site based employees on an 8/6 roster or 4/3 roster receive 8 days leave and Corporate based employees on a 5/2 roster receive 10 days leave. 6.2 What proportion of your total workforce has access to employer funded paid parental leave for SECONDARY CARERS? In your calculation, you MUST INCLUDE CASUALS when working out the proportion.

'Ceased employment' means anyone who has exited the organisation for whatever reason, including resignations, redundancies and dismissals. Female Male Managers 0 0 8.1 How many NON-MANAGERS, during the reporting period, ceased employment before returning to work from parental leave, regardless of when the leave commenced? Include those where parental leave was taken continuously with any other leave type. For example, where annual leave or any other paid or unpaid leave is also taken at that time.

'Ceased employment' means anyone who has exited the organisation for whatever reason, including resignations, redundancies and dismissals. Female Male Non-managers 0 0 9. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy on flexible working arrangements? Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Don't offer flexible arrangements Not a priority Other (provide details): 9.1 You may indicate which of the following are included in your flexible working arrangements strategy: Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 15 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl A business case for flexibility has been established and endorsed at the leadership level Leaders are visible role models of flexible working Flexible working is promoted throughout the organisation Targets have been set for engagement in flexible work Targets have been set for men's engagement in flexible work Leaders are held accountable for improving workplace flexibility Manager training on flexible working is provided throughout the organisation Employee training is provided throughout the organisation Team-based training is provided throughout the organisation Employees are surveyed on whether they have sufficient flexibility The organisation's approach to flexibility is integrated into client conversations The impact of flexibility is evaluated (eg reduced absenteeism, increased employee engagement) Metrics on the use of, and/or the impact of, flexibility measures are reported to key management personnel Metrics on the use of, and/or the impact of, flexibility measures are reported to the governing body 10. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy to support employees with family or caring responsibilities? Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Included in award/industrial or workplace agreement Not a priority Other (provide details): 11. Do you offer any other support mechanisms, other than leave, for employees with family or caring responsibilities (eg, employer-subsidised childcare, breastfeeding facilities)? Yes No (you may specify why non-leave based measures are not in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority Other (provide details): 11.1 Please select what support mechanisms are in place and if they are available at all worksites. • Where only one worksite exists, for example a head-office, select "Available at all worksites". Employer subsidised childcare Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites On-site childcare Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Breastfeeding facilities Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Childcare referral services Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Internal support networks for parents Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Return to work bonus (only select this option if the return to work bonus is NOT the balance of paid parental leave when an employee returns from leave) Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Information packs to support new parents and/or those with elder care responsibilities Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 16 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Referral services to support employees with family and/or caring responsibilities Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Targeted communication mechanisms, for example intranet/ forums Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Support in securing school holiday care Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Coaching for employees on returning to work from parental leave Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Parenting workshops targeting mothers Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites Parenting workshops targeting fathers Available at some worksites only Available at all worksites None of the above, please complete question 11.2 below 12. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy to support employees who are experiencing family or domestic violence? Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Included in award/industrial or workplace agreements Not aware of the need Not a priority Other (please provide details): 13. Other than a formal policy and/or formal strategy, do you have any support mechanisms in place to support employees who are experiencing family or domestic violence? Yes (select all applicable answers) Employee assistance program (including access to a psychologist, chaplain or counsellor) Training of key personnel A domestic violence clause is in an enterprise agreement or workplace agreement Workplace safety planning Access to paid domestic violence leave (contained in an enterprise/workplace agreement) Access to unpaid domestic violence leave (contained in an enterprise/workplace agreement) Access to paid domestic violence leave (not contained in an enterprise/workplace agreement) Access to unpaid leave Confidentiality of matters disclosed Referral of employees to appropriate domestic violence support services for expert advice Protection from any adverse action or discrimination based on the disclosure of domestic violence Flexible working arrangements Provision of financial support (e.g. advance bonus payment or advanced pay) Offer change of office location Emergency accommodation assistance Access to medical services (e.g. doctor or nurse) Other (provide details): Support is provided on a case by case basis depending on requirements including relevant safety measures. St Barbara's Women's Internal Network provides an open forum and opportunity for women from across all locations to connect and discuss relevant and contemporary issues and topics. The aim of the Network is also to provide a forum for women to share ideas and seek feedback directly from other women in the Company.

The CEO & MD sponsors the Network. Non-Executive Director, Kerry Gleeson regularly attends meetings where she has openly shared her insights and gains insight from women across the organisation. Gender equality indicator 6: Sex-based harassment and discrimination Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 19 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl The prevention of sex-based harassment and discrimination (SBH) has been identified as important in improving workplace participation. Set by the Minister, this gender equality indicator seeks information on the existence of a SBH policy and/or strategy and whether training of managers on SBH is in place. 16. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy on sex-based harassment and discrimination prevention? Yes (select all applicable answers) Policy Strategy No (you may specify why no formal policy or formal strategy is in place) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Included in award/industrial or workplace agreement Not a priority Other (provide details): 16.1 Do you include a grievance process in any sex-based harassment and discrimination prevention formal policy and/or formal strategy? Yes No (you may specify why a grievance process is not included) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority Other (provide details): 17. Do you provide training for all managers on sex-based harassment and discrimination prevention? Yes - please indicate how often this training is provided: At induction At least annually Every one-to-two years Every three years or more Varies across business units Other (provide details): No (you may specify why this training is not provided) Currently under development, please enter date this is due to be completed Insufficient resources/expertise Not a priority Other (provide details): 17.1 If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to gender equality indicator 6, please do so below: Other 18. If your organisation has introduced any outstanding initiatives that have resulted in improved gender equality in your workplace, please tell us about them. (As with all questions in this questionnaire, information you provide here will appear in your public report.) St Barbara has received the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality each year from 2014 to 2020 and is currently the only mining company in Australia with this recognition. In 2019, St Barbara was a finalist for Mining Gender Diversity Champion, Mining Journal Awards. Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 20 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl In 2018, St Barbara received the Australian Women in Resources Alliance (AWRA) Award which recognises an organisation that has developed innovative or highly effective strategies to increase women's participation in the resources industry workforce and directly enhance the success of the organisation. In 2017, St Barbara received the Company Gender Diversity Champion in the Victorian Women in Resources Awards and went on to receive the Excellence in Company Diversity Programs and Performance at the Women in Resources National Awards (WIRNA). Our Managing Director and CEO, Craig Jetson was appointed a WGEA Pay Equity Ambassadors shortly after commencing with St Barbara. Craig received the Minerals Council of Australia's Victorian Gender Diversity Champion Award in 2019 for his focus on diversity and inclusion and in particular his leadership in gender equality and addressing domestic violence in PNG. Since Craig's commencement with St Barbara he has appointed two women into senior leadership roles increasing the female representation at General Manager level. Craig actively promotes diversity and gender equality both internally and externally through the sponsorship of diversity and inclusion programs and speaking engagements. St Barbara's General Manager of HR & HSEC, Val Madsen was elected as the Chair for the Minerals Council of Australia's Gender Diversity Working Group in 2017 and in 2018 was invited to join the MCA's Workforce and Innovation Committee and is the Stream Leader for Diversity. Val is also on the Gender Advisory Board of the Australian Women in Resources Alliance (AWRA) as well as the AMMA Resources and Energy Industry Advisory Board for Mental Health. Val was a finalist for the MCA Victorian Gender Diversity Champion in 2019. Val has represented and advocated gender equality at a number of events over the last 12 months including: May 2020 for Australian Women in Resources Alliance, Val presented St Barbara's WGEA EOCGE Journey St Barbara has been featured in the following publications within the last 12 months: In May 2019, St Barbara featured in Australian Mining as part of an article on Mining for Diversity. The article detailed: "Flexible work has seen a corresponding positive effect in the form of employee retention at St Barbara, recipient of the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) 'employer of choice for gender equality' citation for the fifth consecutive year. St Barbara extends its flexible working arrangements to accommodate the needs of both male and female employees through parental leave provisions, talent acquisition strategy and leadership development programs. These are all geared towards achieving greater diversity and inclusion. The result has seen the number of women in corporate-based roles increasing from 30 per cent in 2010 to 50 per cent currently, and the number of women in operational roles quadrupling since 2010, according to company general manager HR and HSEC Val Madsen. One hundred per cent of St Barbara's Australian employees have returned to work following a period of parental leave since 2009. Moreover, the number of females in leadership roles has lifted by five per cent over the last 12 months. St Barbara's has achieved 25 per cent representation of women in its Australian operation and 50:50 gender composition in corporate offices - a big achievement in itself. But this trend is difficult to maintain in sites that rely on a FIFO workforce, Madsen says. There is a "deception" of the mining industry that often portrays "a big hole of dirt and a big truck" and communicates long periods away from family in FIFO arrangements. "We've really tried to address that to change the perception of women in mining, right down through to people in early age," Madsen tells Australian Mining. "We're doing work in primary and secondary schools to encourage children to think about careers in mining, because we are certainly concerned about the drop in children taking STEM subjects but also those in mining engineering - that's all impacting our mining industry." St Barbara has also conducted gender safety audits at its Simberi operations in Papua New Guinea over the last three years, and introduced the concept to the Australian sites last year. Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 21 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl The audits are designed to raise awareness of gender-based risks and to ensure safety - including psychological health - for women working in remote site environments." In July 2019 St Barbara featured in an article in Resource People magazine referencing Get Into Resources and the founder Meryl Jones (St Barbara Acting Head of Business Development). The article noted: The four-day Get Into Resources program for 2019 commences on 19 June in Perth and will hope to reach more than 500 students. Ms Jones's employer St Barbara is one of the best-positioned miners to attract the attention of talented youngsters, with its leading gender diversity practices particularly well-known among the industry. The company has been awarded the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation for the past five years -the only mining company to receive this recognition. Earning the WGEA citation is no easy feat, but led by the company's managing director and CEO Bob Vassie a WGEA Pay Equity Ambassador - diversity and equality is integrated within core business strategy, discussed at board level and, importantly, championed by senior management. "When I was looking for this current position with St Barbara, I was attracted by the values the company holds around honesty, integrity and respect," Ms Jones said. "I clearly remember thinking at the time that if the company can behave in this way and perform to these values, then we will be aligned in our thinking and strategy and I'll be happy - and I can say I am very happy." In October 2019 St Barbara featured in a case study by the UN Global Compact Network Australia (GCNA). The case study was part of the Diversity in the Mining Workforce sustainability strategy. In March 2020, St Barbara featured on the Gold Industry Group following the announcement of WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for sixth year. The article detailed: St Barbara Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Jetson, is continuing St Barbara's legacy of gender equality by signing on as a WGEA Pay Equity Ambassador, this latest citation confirms the company's commitment to addressing pay equity and ensuring gender equality in recruitment, promotions and reward and recognition. Mr Jetson said, "I feel privileged to have joined a company that is leading the mining industry when it comes to gender equality. "As the only mining company to receive the citation again this year, I strongly encourage more resource companies to participate in the WGEA Employer of Choice program to discover the benefits diversity brings to innovation, engagement and performance," he added. Mr Jetson is an outstanding diversity and inclusion champion in the industry, taking out last year's Women in Mining Victoria Diversity Champion Award. He was also welcomed as a Pay Equity Ambassador by the WGEA, which continues St Barbara's legacy of equality In March 2020, Circle In featured an article on St Barbara, "A Golden Partnership" following the launch of the Parents Portal. The article detailed: "Craig Jetson, Managing Director and CEO, embraces diversity and inclusion and says, "It's our people that are key to our growth, development and success; and we aim to support our working parents to achieve their full potential in the workplace while recognising the need for our people to balance family and work." Caregivers are provided with Paid Parental Leave provisions and upon returning to work primary caregivers are provided employer superannuation contributions and an adjustment to their annual leave and long service leave balances for the time taken as Unpaid Parental leave. Since 2009, 100% of St Barbara's employees have returned to work after Parental Leave. St Barbara encourages employees, both male and female, to consider parental leave provisions and flexible working options. "Being a working parent at St Barbara is fantastic. As a company they have really looked after us both…" - Ben Tolley, Process Supervisor St Barbara is the only mining company certified as a WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality and they have held the citation since 2014." Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 22 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl The Company conducts an annual company-wide Employee Engagement Survey to collect anonymous feedback including our employee's perception of the Company's focus on gender diversity, flexible work and an environment free from gender based harassment. We are active sponsors of a number of programs and initiatives supporting gender diversity including Platinum Sponsor of 'Get Into Resources', Sponsor of the AMMA Bright Future STEM Program, Silver Sponsor of the CME WA Women In Resources Awards, Women in Mining WA Summit, International Women's Day, WASM Wallabies and also Gold Sponsor of the Women in Mining Victoria Network. St Barbara has Company membership with the Diversity Council of Australia, which provides access to research, articles and events in relation to diversity. Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 23 Date submitted: 31-Jul-2020 18:25:05 Unique report number: aplqieslsl Gender composition proportions in your workplace Important notes: Proportions are based on the data contained in your workplace profile and reporting questionnaire. Some proportion calculations will not display until you press Submit at step 6 on the reporting page in the portal. When your CEO signs off the report prior to it being submitted, it is on the basis that the proportions will only reflect the data contained in the report. If any changes are made to your report after it has been submitted, the proportions calculations will be refreshed and reflect the changes after you have pressed Re-submit at step 6 on the reporting page. Based upon your workplace profile and reporting questionnaire responses: Gender composition of workforce 1. the gender composition of your workforce overall is 24.8% females and 75.2% males. Promotions 14.3% of employees awarded promotions were women and 85.7% were men 18.2% of all manager promotions were awarded to women 0.0% of all non-manager promotions were awarded to women. 4.6% of your workforce was part-time and 0.0% of promotions were awarded to part-time employees. Resignations 27.3% of employees who resigned were women and 72.7% were men 30.0% of all managers who resigned were women 26.1% of all non-managers who resigned were women. 4.6% of your workforce was part-time and 3.0% of resignations were part-time employees. Employees who ceased employment before returning to work from parental leave 0.0% of all women who utilised parental leave ceased employment before returning to work 0.0% of all men who utilised parental leave ceased employment before returning to work N/A - managers who utilised parental leave and ceased employment before returning to work were women N/A - non-managers who utilised parental leave and ceased employment before returning to work were women. Notification and access List of employee organisations: CEO sign off confirmation Name of CEO or equivalent: Craig Jetson CEO signature: Confirmation CEO has signed the report: Date: Public report| www.wgea.gov.au 24 Attachments Original document

