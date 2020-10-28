St Barbara : 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

ASX Release / 28 October 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting Results

Details of the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting of St Barbara Limited shareholders held on Wednesday 28 October 2020 are attached.

Valid proxies were received in respect of shares representing approximately 70% of the Company's total issued capital, and all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 September 2020 were carried on a poll.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the proxies received, votes cast and the outcome in respect of each resolution are attached.