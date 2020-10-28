St Barbara : 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

Details of the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting of St Barbara Limited shareholders held on Wednesday 28 October 2020 are attached.
Valid proxies were received in respect of shares representing approximately 70% of the Company's total issued capital, and all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 September 2020 were carried on a poll.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the proxies received, votes cast and the outcome in respect of each resolution are attached.
Investor Relations
Mr David Cotterell
Manager Investor Relations
+61 3 8660 1900
ASX: SBM
Media Relations
Mr Ben Wilson
GRACosway
+61 407 966 083
ADR: STBMY
Authorised by
Mr Rowan Cole
Company Secretary
+61 3 8660 1900
St Barbara Limited
Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004
T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999
ACN 009 165 066
Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003
W www.stbarbara.com.au
ST BARBARA LIMITED
2020 Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
Resolution 1. Adoption of the 2020 Remuneration Report
Ordinary
Resolution 2. Re-election of Director - Mr Tim Netscher
Ordinary
Resolution 3. Approval of issue of FY20 performance rights to Mr
Craig Jetson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Ordinary
Resolution 4. Approval of issue of FY21 performance rights to Mr
Craig Jetson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Ordinary
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
486,347,748
7,227,151
972,415
4,940,172
98.35%
1.46%
0.19%
489,762,732
4,084,363
987,342
4,820,659
98.97%
0.83%
0.20%
491,618,953
2,151,067
998,011
4,887,065
99.37%
0.43%
0.20%
491,598,437
2,211,692
950,244
4,894,723
99.36%
0.45%
0.19%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
486,889,939
7,681,203
4,940,522
98.45%
1.55%
490,319,850
4,084,363
5,275,061
99.17%
0.83%
492,186,740
2,605,469
4,887,065
99.47%
0.53%
492,119,327
2,665,224
4,894,723
99.46%
0.54%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
St. Barbara Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:24:09 UTC