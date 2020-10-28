Log in
PU
10/20ST BARBARA : Quarterly Report Q1 September FY21
PU
10/09ST BARBARA LIMITED : - Q1 September FY21 production update
AQ
St Barbara : 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

10/28/2020 | 05:25am EDT

ASX Release / 28 October 2020

2020 Annual General Meeting Results

Details of the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting of St Barbara Limited shareholders held on Wednesday 28 October 2020 are attached.

Valid proxies were received in respect of shares representing approximately 70% of the Company's total issued capital, and all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 18 September 2020 were carried on a poll.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the proxies received, votes cast and the outcome in respect of each resolution are attached.

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1900

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Ben Wilson

GRACosway

+61 407 966 083

ADR: STBMY

Authorised by

Mr Rowan Cole

Company Secretary

+61 3 8660 1900

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

W www.stbarbara.com.au

ST BARBARA LIMITED

2020 Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

Resolution 1. Adoption of the 2020 Remuneration Report

Ordinary

Resolution 2. Re-election of Director - Mr Tim Netscher

Ordinary

Resolution 3. Approval of issue of FY20 performance rights to Mr

Craig Jetson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary

Resolution 4. Approval of issue of FY21 performance rights to Mr

Craig Jetson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

486,347,748

7,227,151

972,415

4,940,172

98.35%

1.46%

0.19%

489,762,732

4,084,363

987,342

4,820,659

98.97%

0.83%

0.20%

491,618,953

2,151,067

998,011

4,887,065

99.37%

0.43%

0.20%

491,598,437

2,211,692

950,244

4,894,723

99.36%

0.45%

0.19%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

486,889,939

7,681,203

4,940,522

98.45%

1.55%

490,319,850

4,084,363

5,275,061

99.17%

0.83%

492,186,740

2,605,469

4,887,065

99.47%

0.53%

492,119,327

2,665,224

4,894,723

99.46%

0.54%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:24:09 UTC

