ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
3.39 AUD   0.00%
03:37aST BARBARA : 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : Appendix 3A.1 Dividend
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : 2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
St Barbara : 2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

08/24/2020 | 03:37am EDT

ASX Release/ 24 August 2020

2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, the Company announced earlier today a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.04 per share in respect of the year to 30 June 2020.

The dividend was determined following the Board's consideration of the Company's Dividend Policy, which appears later in this release. Key details of the dividend and applicable Dividend Reinvestment Plan are summarised below for the convenience of shareholders.

2020 Final Dividend

The Company will pay a fully franked dividend in respect of the year to 30 June 2020 of A$0.04 per share, to be paid on Tuesday, 29 September 2020. Key dates in relation to the dividend are set out in the table below:

Action

Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Mon

7 September 2020

Record Date

Tue

8 September 2020

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

â€¢DRP Election Date (final date to participate in the DRP)

Wed

9 September 2020 (5pm AEST)

â€¢DRP price calculation period

8-14 September 2020 (inclusive)

Payment / Share Issue / Allotment Date

Tue

29 September 2020

The dividend will be paid in Australian dollars. A 1.0% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price will apply to share allotments made under the DRP for the dividend announced today.

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1959

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Ben Wilson

GRACosway

+61 3 9600 1979

ADR: STBMY

Authorised by

Rowan Cole

Company Secretary

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T+61 3 8660 1900 F+61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

Wwww.stbarbara.com.au

Dividend Policy

St Barbara considers the payment of dividends at each financial reporting date. Dividends are one component of capital management, which seeks to maximise the value of the Company. Dividends combine with share price appreciation as part of total shareholder return.

The amount of dividend to be declared at any time will be influenced by underlying financial performance and cash flow, commodity price expectations, balance sheet and treasury risk management, working capital needs and competing internal and external investment opportunities necessary for renewal and future growth. To the extent the Company has franking credits, it will look at distributing them to shareholders.

A summary of previous dividends is published at stbarbara.com.au/investors/dividend.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The DRP announced on 7 August 2017 will apply to the dividend announced today. The DRP allows eligible shareholders to nominate to re-invest part or all of their dividend into St Barbara shares. The DRP provides that a discount may be applied to shares issued under the DRP at the discretion of the Company. A 1.0% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price will apply to allotments made under the DRP for the 2020 final dividend announced today. A copy of the DRP Rules is available at stbarbara.com.au/investors/dividend.

Shareholders who previously elected to participate in the DRP will automatically participate in the DRP for this dividend, unless they change their election prior to the DRP Election Date.

Participation in the DRP is not automatic, and shareholders need to respond to correspondence from the Share Registry or elect to participate online via www.investorcentre.com/aubefore 5 pm AEST on Wednesday 9 September 2020.

Share Registry contact details

Shareholders are encouraged to ensure their contact details and payment preferences held with the Share Registry are up to date via www.investorcentre.com/au.

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

452 Johnston Street, Yarra Falls Victoria 3067

Telephone:

+61 3 9415 4356

or 1300 653 935 (Australia only)

Facsimile:

+61 3 9473 2500

www.investorcentre.com/au

St Barbara Limited

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
