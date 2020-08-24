St Barbara : 2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

ASX Release/ 24 August 2020
2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan
In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, the Company announced earlier today a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.04 per share in respect of the year to 30 June 2020.
The dividend was determined following the Board's consideration of the Company's Dividend Policy, which appears later in this release. Key details of the dividend and applicable Dividend Reinvestment Plan are summarised below for the convenience of shareholders.
2020 Final Dividend
The Company will pay a fully franked dividend in respect of the year to 30 June 2020 of A$0.04 per share, to be paid on Tuesday, 29 September 2020. Key dates in relation to the dividend are set out in the table below:
|
Action
|
Date
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Mon
|
7 September 2020
|
Record Date
|
Tue
|
8 September 2020
|
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
|
|
|
â€¢DRP Election Date (final date to participate in the DRP)
|
Wed
|
9 September 2020 (5pm AEST)
|
â€¢DRP price calculation period
|
|
8-14 September 2020 (inclusive)
|
Payment / Share Issue / Allotment Date
|
Tue
|
29 September 2020
The dividend will be paid in Australian dollars. A 1.0% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price will apply to share allotments made under the DRP for the dividend announced today.
|
Investor Relations
|
Mr David Cotterell
|
Manager Investor Relations
|
+61 3 8660 1959
|
ASX: SBM
|
Media Relations
|
Mr Ben Wilson
|
GRACosway
|
+61 3 9600 1979
|
ADR: STBMY
|
Authorised by
|
Rowan Cole
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
St Barbara Limited
|
Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004
|
T+61 3 8660 1900 F+61 3 8660 1999
|
|
ACN 009 165 066
|
Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003
|
Wwww.stbarbara.com.au
|
Dividend Policy
St Barbara considers the payment of dividends at each financial reporting date. Dividends are one component of capital management, which seeks to maximise the value of the Company. Dividends combine with share price appreciation as part of total shareholder return.
The amount of dividend to be declared at any time will be influenced by underlying financial performance and cash flow, commodity price expectations, balance sheet and treasury risk management, working capital needs and competing internal and external investment opportunities necessary for renewal and future growth. To the extent the Company has franking credits, it will look at distributing them to shareholders.
A summary of previous dividends is published at stbarbara.com.au/investors/dividend.
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
The DRP announced on 7 August 2017 will apply to the dividend announced today. The DRP allows eligible shareholders to nominate to re-invest part or all of their dividend into St Barbara shares. The DRP provides that a discount may be applied to shares issued under the DRP at the discretion of the Company. A 1.0% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price will apply to allotments made under the DRP for the 2020 final dividend announced today. A copy of the DRP Rules is available at stbarbara.com.au/investors/dividend.
Shareholders who previously elected to participate in the DRP will automatically participate in the DRP for this dividend, unless they change their election prior to the DRP Election Date.
Participation in the DRP is not automatic, and shareholders need to respond to correspondence from the Share Registry or elect to participate online via www.investorcentre.com/aubefore 5 pm AEST on Wednesday 9 September 2020.
Share Registry contact details
Shareholders are encouraged to ensure their contact details and payment preferences held with the Share Registry are up to date via www.investorcentre.com/au.
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
452 Johnston Street, Yarra Falls Victoria 3067
St Barbara Limited
