MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
3.39 AUD   0.00%
03:37aST BARBARA : 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : Appendix 3A.1 Dividend
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : 2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
St Barbara : 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements

08/24/2020

ASX Release/ 24 August 2020

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements as at 30 June 2020

  • As at 30 June 2020, Group Ore Reserves increased year on year from 4.1 Moz of contained gold to 6.0 Moz, and Group Mineral Resources increased from 9.6 Moz of contained gold to 11.6 Moz.
  • The increase in Resources and Reserves is due to the Atlantic Gold acquisition concluded in July 2019 and Simberi sulphide drilling completed in December 2019.

Company Summary

â€¢Total Ore Reserves are estimated at:

93.6 Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 6.0 Moz of contained gold,

comprising:

â€¢

Leonora Operations

12.0 Mt @ 5.7 g/t Au for 2.2 Moz of contained gold

â€¢

Simberi Operations

31.1 Mt @ 2.1 g/t Au for 2.1 Moz of contained gold

â€¢

Atlantic Gold Operations

50.5 Mt @ 1.1 g/t Au for 1.7 Moz of contained gold

  • Total Mineral Resources1are estimated at: 182.8 Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 11.6 Moz of contained gold, comprising:

â€¢

Leonora Operations

27.7 Mt @ 5.6 g/t Au for 5.0 Moz of contained gold

â€¢

Simberi Operations

91.3 Mt @ 1.4 g/t Au for 4.3 Moz of contained gold

â€¢

Atlantic Gold Operations

63.9 Mt @ 1.1 g/t Au for 2.2 Moz of contained gold

The 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements are attached.

1 Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1959

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Ben Wilson

GRACosway

+61 3 9600 1979

ADR: STBMY

Authorised by

Mr Rowan Cole

Company Secretary

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T+61 3 8660 1900 F+61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

Wwww.stbarbara.com.au

Overview

St Barbara's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves position as at 30 June 2020 is summarised and compared with the 2019 statement below.

Project

2019 Ore Reserves

2020 Ore Reserves

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

('000)

(g/t Au)

('000)

('000)

(g/t Au)

('000)

Gwalia (WA)

10,135

6.4

2,073

9,407

6.3

1,892

Tower Hill (WA)

2,572

3.7

306

2,572

3.7

306

Total Leonora

12,707

5.8

2,379

11,979

5.7

2,198

Simberi Oxide (PNG)

6,893

1.3

288

7,737

1.2

293

Simberi Sulphide (PNG)

18,135

2.4

1,375

22,638

2.4

1,765

Simberi Stockpile

1,058

0.7

24

678

0.6

12

Total Simberi

26,086

2.0

1,687

31,053

2.1

2,070

Atlantic Gold (NS)

-

-

-

45,070

1.1

1,647

Atlantic Stockpile (NS)

-

-

-

5,450

0.5

89

Total Atlantic Gold

-

-

-

50,520

1.1

1,737

Grand Total

38,793

3.3

4,066

93,552

2.0

6,005

Project

2019 Mineral Resources

2020 Mineral Resources

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

('000)

(g/t Au)

('000)

('000)

(g/t Au)

('000)

Gwalia (WA)

23,690

6.3

4,775

22,595

6.0

4,386

Tower Hill (WA)

5,093

3.8

625

5,093

3.8

625

Total Leonora

28,783

5.8

5,400

27,688

5.6

5,011

Simberi Oxide (PNG)

25,862

1.0

862

18,801

1.0

630

Simberi Sulphide (PNG)

64,938

1.6

3,335

72,459

1.6

3,687

Total Simberi

90,800

1.4

4,197

91,260

1.4

4,318

Atlantic Gold (NS)

-

-

-

63,883

1.1

2,227

Total Atlantic Gold

-

-

-

63,883

1.1

2,227

Grand Total

119,583

2.5

9,597

182,832

2.0

11,555

Data is rounded to thousands of tonnes and thousands of ounces. Discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding.

The Company's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources have increased since 30 June 2019 above net mining depletion as a consequence of:

  • the completion of resource definition drilling at Simberi and subsequent update of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (referASX Release 2 March 2020 - 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi Gold Mine as at 31 December 2019'). Corresponding depletion from production for Simberi is therefore for the six- month period from 1 January to 30 June 2020.
  • the acquisition of Nova Scotian based Atlantic Gold Corporation in July 2019. The Atlantic Gold Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at the time of acquisition was updated as at 31 December 2018 as reported in a March 2019NI43-101 Technical Report. Corresponding depletion from production for Atlantic Gold is therefore for an eighteen month period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 2 of 35

  • the reassessment of Atlantic Gold Mineral Resources at a higher gold price, up from US$1,400/oz at 31 December 2018 to US$1,800/oz at 30 June 2020.

Ore Reserves Revisions

Gwalia (-181,000 ounces)

The previous publicly reported Proved and Probable Ore Reserve Estimate reported at 30 June 2019 was 10,135,000 t @

6.4 g/t Au containing 2,073,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced by 181,000 ounces of gold to 9,407,000 t @ 6.3 g/t Au containing 1,892,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in the Ore Reserve is driven by mining depletion as there was no update to the underlying resource model during the year.

Simberi Oxide and Sulphide (-103,000 ounces)

The previous publicly reported Proved and Probable Ore Reserve Estimate reported at 31 December 2019 was 34,321,000 t

  • 2.0 g/t Au containing 2,173,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced since 31 December 2019 by 103,000 ounces of gold to 30,376,000 t @ 2.1 g/t Au containing 2,070,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in the Ore Reserve is driven by mining depletion as there was no update to the underlying resource model since 31 December 2019.

Atlantic Gold (-138,000 ounces)

Atlantic Gold Corporation was acquired by St Barbara in July 2019 and Ore Reserves were initially reported in August 2019 based on a March 2019 NI43-101 Technical Report (with an effective date of 31 December 2018) compiled by Atlantic Gold. The previous publicly reported Proved and Probable Ore Reserve Estimate reported at 13 March 2019 was 51,950,000 t @

1.12 g/t Au containing 1,875,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced since 31 December 2018 by 138,000 ounces of gold to 50,250,000 t @ 1.07 g/t Au containing 1,737,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in the Ore Reserve is driven by mining depletion for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020 as there was no update to the underlying resource model since March 2019.

Notes on selected movements from left to right (as noted in text above):

  1. Atlantic Gold acquisition in July 2019, increase represents Ore Reserve as at 31 December 2018.
  2. Simberi depletion from production is for the six month period from 1 January to 30 June 2020.
  3. Atlantic Gold depletion from production is for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 3 of 35

Mineral Resources Revisions

Gwalia (-389,000 ounces)

The Gwalia Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining and sterilisation. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 30 June 2019 was 23,690,000 t @ 6.3 g/t Au containing 4,775,000 ounces of gold. This has decreased by 389,000 ounces of gold to 22,595,000 t @ 6.0 g/t Au containing 4,386,000 ounces of gold. The depletion figure includes 143,000 ounces of gold that should have been depleted in 2018 and 2019 but was overlooked. Depletion processes have been reviewed to prevent a recurrence of this oversight.

Simberi Oxide (-62,000 ounces)

The Simberi Oxide Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Oxide Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 31 December 2019 was 20,551,000 t @ 1.0 g/t Au containing 692,000 ounces of gold (refer ASX Release 2 March 2020 - 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi Gold Mine as at 31 December 2019'). This has decreased since 31 December 2019 by 62,000 ounces of gold to 18,801,000 t @ 1.0 g/t Au containing 630,000 ounces of gold.

Simberi Sulphide (-23,000 ounces)

The Simberi Sulphide Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Sulphide Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 31 December 2019 was 72,985,824,000 t @ 1.6 g/t Au containing 3,710,000 ounces (refer ASX Release 2 March 2020 - 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi Gold Mine as at 31 December 2019'). This has decreased since 31 December 2019 by 23,000 ounces of gold to 72,459,000 t @ 1.6 g/t Au containing 3,687,000 ounces of gold.

Atlantic Gold (-144,000 ounces)

Atlantic Gold Corporation was acquired by St Barbara in July 2019 and Mineral Resources were initially reported in August 2019 based on a March 2019 NI43-101 Technical Report (with an effective date of 31 December 2018) compiled by Atlantic Gold. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 13 March 2019 was 63,470,000 t @ 1.2 g/t Au containing 2,371,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced by 144,000 ounces of gold to 63,883,000 t @ 1.1 g/t Au containing 2,227,000 ounces of gold. The resource has been depleted for mining for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020 at the Touquoy pit (-207,000 ounces) and reported at a higher gold price of US$1,800/oz, up from US$1,400/oz. The higher gold price has contributed an additional 63,000 ounces to resources.

Notes on selected movements from left to right (as noted in text):

  1. Atlantic Gold acquisition in July 2019, represents Mineral Resource as at 31 December 2018.
  2. Simberi depletion from production is for the six month period from 1 January to 30 June 2020.
  3. Atlantic Gold depletion from production is for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 4 of 35

Ore Reserves Statement as at 30 June 2020

Proved

Probable

Total

Project

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

Gwalia (WA)

1,583

8.0

409

7,824

5.9

1,483

9,407

6.3

1,892

Tower Hill (WA)

-

-

-

2,572

3.7

306

2,572

3.7

306

Simberi Oxide (PNG)

1,702

1.33

73

6,035

1.13

220

7,737

1.2

293

Simberi Sulphide (PNG)

1,386

2.6

114

21,253

2.42

1,651

22,638

2.4

1,765

Simberi Stockpile (PNG)

678

0.57

12

-

-

-

678

0.57

12

Atlantic Gold (NS)

21,370

1.2

796

23,700

1.1

851

45,070

1.1

1,647

Atlantic Stockpile (NS)

5,450

0.5

89

-

-

-

5,450

0.5

89

Total All Projects

32,168

1.4

1,493

61,384

2.3

4,511

93,552

2.0

6,005

Notes

  1. Ore Reserves are based on a gold price of: Gwalia (AU$1,600/oz), Tower Hill (AU$1,250/oz), Simberi and Atlantic Gold (US$1,300/oz).
  2. Cut-offGrades Gwalia (4.7 g/t Au), Tower Hill (2.8 g/t Au), Simberi Oxide (0.5 g/t Au), Atlantic Gold (0.3 g/t Au - 0.5 g/t Au).
  3. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.
  4. Data is rounded to thousands of tonnes and thousands of ounces. Discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 5 of 35

Mineral Resources Statement as at 30 June 2020

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

Project

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

Tonnes

Gold

Ounces

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

('000)

(g/t)

('000)

Gwalia, (WA)

3,991

6.4

819

17,403

6.0

3,353

1,201

5.5

214

22,595

6

4,386

Tower Hill, (WA)

-

-

-

4,604

3.9

574

489

3.3

51

5,093

3.8

625

Simberi Oxide, (PNG)

2,197

1.2

90

8,062

1.1

280

8,542

0.9

260

18,801

1.0

630

Simberi Sulphide, (PNG)

3,119

1.5

168

52,642

1.6

2,772

16,699

1.4

747

72,459

1.6

3,687

Atlantic Gold, (NS)

24,281

1.1

868

32,399

1.1

1,102

7,203

1.1

256

63,883

1.1

2,227

Total All Projects

33,587

1.8

1,945

115,110

2.2

8,081

34,134

1.4

1,529

182,832

2.0

11,555

Notes

  1. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.
  2. Cut-offGrades Gwalia (2.5 g/t Au), Tower Hill (2.5 g/t Au), Simberi Oxide (0.4 g/t Au), Simberi Transitional and Sulphide (0.6 g/t Au), Atlantic Gold (0.3 g/t Au)
  3. Simberi and Atlantic Gold Mineral Resources are reported constrained by a US$1,800/oz pit shell.
  4. Data is rounded to thousands of tonnes and thousands of ounces. Discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 6 of 35

JORC Code Compliance Statements

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Gwalia is based on information compiled by Mr. Robert Love who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Robert Love is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Robert Love consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Tower Hill is based on information compiled by Ms. Jane Bateman who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Jane Bateman is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Jane Bateman consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Simberi is based on information compiled by Mr. Chris De-Vitry who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Chris De-Vitry is a full-time employee of Manna Hill Geoconsulting and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Chris De-Vitry consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Moose River Consolidated is based on information compiled by Mr. Neil Schofield who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Neil Schofield is a full-time employee of FSSI Consultants (Australia) Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Neil Schofield consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Gwalia is based on information compiled by Mr. Glen Carthew who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Glen Carthew is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Glen Carthew consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Tower Hill is based on information compiled by Mr. Glen Carthew who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Glen Carthew is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Glen Carthew consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Simberi is based on information compiled by Mr. Ross Halatchev who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Ross Halatchev is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Ross Halatchev consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Moose River Consolidated is based on information compiled by Mr. Marc Schulte who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. Marc Schulte is a full-time employee of Moose Mountain Technical Services and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Marc Schulte consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 7 of 35

JORC Table 1 Checklist of Assessment and Reporting Criteria

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Gwalia Mine

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

Sampling boundaries are geologically defined and mostly one metre in length unless a significant

geological feature warrants a change from this standard unit. The upper or right-hand side of the

core is routinely submitted for sample analysis, with each one metre of half core providing between

2.5 - 3 kg of material as an assay sample.

DRILLING TECHNIQUES

Surface and underground diamond drill holes used NQ2 (50.6mm) sized core (standard tubes). SBM

surface drill holes have been down hole surveyed by north seeking gyro and underground drill holes

have been surveyed by single shot electronic camera. Surface holes are orientated using a Reflex

ACT II RD orientation tool.

DRILL SAMPLE RECOVERY

Core is metre marked and orientated and checked against drillers blocks to ensure that any core loss

is accounted for. Sample recovery was rarely less than 100%. Minor occurrences of core loss can in

most instances be attributed to drilling conditions and not ground conditions.

LOGGING

All SBM holes are logged primarily for lithology, alteration and vein type/intensity which are key to

modelling gold grade distributions. Validation of geological data is controlled via the use of library

codes and reliability and consistency of data is monitored through regular peer review.

SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

SBM half core is cut using a core saw before being sent to an accredited lab (SGS laboratory in

AND SAMPLE PREPARATION

Kalgoorlie) where the entire sample is crushed to achieve particle size <4mm followed by complete

pulverisation (90% passing 75 Âµm).

QUALITY OF ASSAY DATA

SBM samples were analysed for gold using fire assay with a 50g charge and analysis by flame Atomic

AND LABORATORY TESTS

Absorption Spectrometry (AAS). QC included insertion of 3 commercial standards (1 per 20 samples),

use of barren flush material between designated high grade samples during the pulverising stage, re-

numbered sample pulp residues re-submitted to original laboratory, and sample pulp residues

submitted to accredited umpire laboratory, submission of residual (duplicate) half core from ore

intervals. The analysis of gold was sound and re-analysis of pulps showed acceptable repeatability

with no significant bias.

VERIFICATION OF SAMPLING

Sampling data is recorded electronically in spreadsheets which ensure only valid non-overlapping

AND ASSAY

data can be recorded. Assay and down hole survey data are subsequently merged electronically. All

drill data is stored in a SQL database on secure company server.

LOCATION OF DATA POINTS

Collars for surface holes are recorded by DGPS. Upon completion of underground drill holes an

authorised surveyor will pick up the collar by placing a survey rod into the hole to measure azimuth

and dip. This process may also occur while the hole is in progress by surveying the drill rods in the

hole.

DATA SPACING AND

Data spacing for grade control drilling is approximately 10m x 15m from 1000mbs to 1480mbs,

DISTRIBUTION

resource definition is approximately 20m x 30m from 1480mbs - 1800mbs and surface drilling is

approximately 60m x 80m from 1800mbs to 2200mbs. Drilling data is sufficient to establish down

plunge continuity for all lodes.

ORIENTATION OF DATA IN

Sampling is perpendicular to lode orientations, and based on past production and underground

RELATION TO GEOLOGICAL

mapping.

STRUCTURE

SAMPLE SECURITY

Only SBM personnel or approved contractors are allowed on drill sites; drill samples are only

removed from drill site by approved contractors to SBM's secure core logging/processing facility; cut

core is consigned to accredited laboratories for sample preparation and analysis.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

Regular reviews of core logging and sampling have been completed through SBM monitoring and

auditing. Laboratory inspections have been conducted throughout the review period by SBM

personnel. Inspections are documented electronically and stored on secure company server. No

significant issues were identified.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - Gwalia Mine

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL TENEMENT AND

The reported resource is completely located within M37/25, M37/333, M37/849 which are 100%

LAND TENURE STATUS

owned by St Barbara Limited. The tenements are in good standing at the time of reporting.

EXPLORATION DONE BY

Drilling of the resource by other parties is discussed in the previous section.

OTHER PARTIES

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 8 of 35

GEOLOGY

Gold mineralisation occurs as a number of en echelon, moderately east dipping foliation parallel

lodes within strongly potassic altered mafic rocks and extends over a strike length of approximately

500 m and to a vertical depth of at least 2,300 m. Four primary lodes (Main Lode, South West Branch,

South Gwalia Series and West Lode) have been identified and the geometries summarised below.

DRILL HOLE INFORMATION

No exploration results are presented.

DATA AGGREGATION

No exploration results are presented.

METHODS

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN

No exploration results are presented.

MINERALISATION WIDTHS

AND INTERCEPT LENGTHS

DIAGRAMS

No exploration results are presented.

BALANCED REPORTING

No exploration results are presented.

OTHER SUBSTANTIVE

No exploration results are presented.

EXPLORATION DATA

FURTHER WORK

Future work will focus on testing strike extensions of the Gwalia Lode System to the south. There are

opportunities to extend and increase confidence in the resource estimate for Main Lode and Main

Lode 2 above and below the dyke where drilling from underground platforms have delineated a

potential high grade shoot that remains open to the north.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources -Gwalia Mine

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

DATABASE INTEGRITY

Information is captured through spread sheets and validated prior to loading into the SBM corporate

database which ensures only valid non-overlapping data can be recorded. Assay and down hole

survey data are subsequently merged electronically. All drill data is stored in an SQL database on

secure company server. Validation of data included visual checks of hole traces, analytical and

geological data and ad hoc validation of 20 holes to original core photos and hard copy geological

logs.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person directly supervised geological modelling and mineral resource estimation,

and is the site Manager Geology.

GEOLOGICAL

Mineralisation domains are defined by abundance of quartz and quartz/carbonate veining, the

INTERPRETATION

presence of distinctive laminated veining (quartz/sericite/sulphides +/- au), strong potassic

alteration, abundance of sulphides (commonly >3% pyrite) and elevated gold grade (>0.5g/t).

DIMENSIONS

The mineralised zone strikes 15 degrees east of true north over a distance of 500m and plunges 45

degrees to the southeast. The mineralised zone consists of several stepped or en echelon style

foliation parallel lodes disposed in plan in a "horse-shoe" shape with the limbs converging at the

southern end. The mineralised zone and individual lodes dip east at 35 to 45 degrees and are

conformable with the foliation of the Mine Sequence mafic schists. Individual lode widths vary from

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 9 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

2m to 30m true width. Mineralisation has been tested to approximately 2,300m below surface and

remains open.

ESTIMATION AND

All domains were estimated using ordinary kriging except for South West Branch below the dyke

MODELLING TECHNIQUES

(~1240mbs) where indicator kriging was used for grade estimation. Three parent block sizes have

been estimated; 4mE x 8mN x 4mRL for areas covered by underground grade control drilling, 8mE x

16mN x 4mRL for the area covered by resource development drilling and 16mE x 32mN x 4mRL for

areas covered by surface drilling below approximately 1,800 metres vertical depth. Estimation was

completed using Datamine Studio RM. Search parameters reflect a high grade plunge orientation

north east for WL, east north-east to east for SGS and south-east for SWB and ML consistent with

geological observation of high grade mineralisation geometry:

â€¢Main Lode - Rotation Azimuth = 350 degrees, Dip = 35 degrees, Pitch = 130 degrees. Max

search distances = 355m. Major/Semi-Major anisotropy = 4.2; Major/Minor = 14.2 Min

samples = 8, max samples = 20

â€¢South West Branch - Rotation Azimuth = 350 degrees, Dip = 40 degrees, Pitch = 130

degrees. Max search distances = 250m. Major/Semi-Major anisotropy = 3.1; Major/Minor

= 8.3. Min samples = 8, max samples =20

â€¢South Gwalia Series 1 - Rotation Azimuth = 340 degrees, Dip = 40 degrees, Pitch = 95

degrees. Max search distances = 145m. Major/Semi-Major anisotropy = 1.5; Major/Minor

= 4.1. Min samples = 8, max samples =20

â€¢South Gwalia Series 2 - Rotation Azimuth = 340 degrees, Dip = 40 degrees, Pitch = 80

degrees. Max search distances = 170m. Major/Semi-Major anisotropy = 1.4; Major/Minor

= 6.8. Min samples = 8, max samples =20

â€¢West Lode - Rotation Azimuth = 347 degrees, Dip = 40 degrees, Pitch = 60 degrees. Max

search distances = 180m. Major/Semi-Major anisotropy = 1.3; Major/Minor = 7.2. Min

samples = 8, max samples =20

Isolated high grade composites were top cut prior to estimation for each domain (ML=120g/t,

SWB=180/220g/t SGS1=90g/t, SGS2=90g/t, WL=90g/t).

The model was validated by plotting composite and block model average grades against RL.

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.

MOISTURE

Not applicable. Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

The model is reported at a 2.5g/t Au cut-off on 20mRL x 20mN panels for each lode to account for

non-selective mining across strike.

MINING FACTORS OR

The mining method is underground, open stoping with paste fill. Minimum stoping panels are 20mRL

ASSUMPTIONS

x 15mN with the resource reported on similar size panels to reflect this relationship.

METALLURGICAL FACTORS

Metallurgical recovery has been proven to be consistently >95%.

OR ASSUMPTIONS

ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS

The project covers an area that has been previously impacted by mining. The tenement area includes

OR ASSUMPTIONS

existing ethnographic heritage sites. SBM have undertaken extensive Aboriginal Heritage Surveys

within the tenements and management measures are in place.

BULK DENSITY

Bulk density is assigned on a lode by lode basis and is routinely monitored via grade control drilling

using the weight in air/weight in water method. Density ranges between 2.71g/cm3and 2.79g/cm3

CLASSIFICATION

The Gwalia resource is classified as a function of drill spacing, geological continuity and mining. Areas

where grade control drilling has been completed to 20m x 30m and geological continuity has been

established through mining are classified as Measured. Areas where drill density is 30m x 40m, 60m

x 80m or less with high geological continuity are classified as Indicated and elsewhere where drill

density is sparse classified as Inferred.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

The Gwalia Mineral Resource Estimate is reviewed internally in August, January and May of each year

by site geologists and scrutinised by a panel of competent company geologists. The review covers all

aspects of the estimate including source data, geological model, resource estimate and classification

In addition, the reporting of the company Mineral Resources is guided by the company's Mineral

Resource Estimation System and is overseen by the Executive Leadership team.

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The resource estimate is a global estimate. Grade control drilling is completed in advance of

ACCURACY/CONFIDENCE

development to improve local estimates of grade.

Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves - Gwalia Mine

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL RESOURCE

The underground Ore Reserve estimate is based on the Mineral Resource estimate carried out by St

ESTIMATE FOR CONVERSION

Barbara Limited. Gold grade was estimated using ordinary kriging for all lodes with the exception of

TO ORE RESERVES

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 10 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

the Southwest Branch at depths exceeding 1,240 metres below surface where indicator kriging was

used.

The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserve.

The Mineral Resource model used to estimate this Reserve is described as gw0119d-m.dm

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person is employed in a site-based role.

STUDY STATUS

A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed for the Gwalia mine in 2008. The mine has been in full

production since. Any further studies undertaken are to extend the mine or optimise the current

operating practices.

The Feasibility Study for the Gwalia Extension Project was completed in 2016 and approved by the

board. The Gwalia Extension Project provides incremental upgrades to the ventilation infrastructure

which support mining down to 2200 mbs.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

A break-even type analysis was used to determine the cut-off grades used in the Ore Reserve

estimate.

o4.7 g/t Stope Evaluation Cut-Off Grade

Used to define the extent of economic stoping areas on a level.

o1.9 g/t Stope Only Cut-Off Grade

Used to define additional stopes that can be mined without extra development and

without delaying the main mining sequence.

o0.7 g/t Process Only Cut-Off Grade

Used to differentiate between development ore and development waste.

MINING FACTORS OR

The Gwalia Ore Reserve has been estimated based on detailed mine development and stope designs.

ASSUMPTIONS

Modifying factors for dilution and mining recovery have been applied post-geological interrogation

to generate the final diluted and recovered Ore Reserve.

The Gwalia Mine is in full production with an extensive production history. Mining methods

referenced in this report are currently in practice on site or have been subject to trial mining.

Reconciliation results and production history show this mining method to be well matched to the ore

body.

Stope size, development placement and ground support strategies have been designed in line with

recommendations from experienced geotechnical personnel and external subject matter experts.

Grade control drilling is completed in advance of production with the majority of stopes to be mined

in the next two years already grade control drilled.

The model used to estimate the Ore Reserve is consistent with that which forms the basis of the

Mineral Resource estimate for the Gwalia deposit. This model is internally known as gw0119d-m.dm.

For South West Branch (SWB) and South Gwalia Series (SGS), the dilution is estimated for each

individual stope based on known influences. These include the mining direction, strike length, stope

width, and depth below surface. The relationships between these factors and stope dilution have

been modelled through back-analysis of actual reconciled stope performance. The average of the

estimated dilution for all SWB stopes in the Ore Reserve is 13% and the average estimated dilution

for SGS stopes is 17%.

Mining dilution of 20% has been applied to all West Lode stopes. Mining dilution of 30% has been

applied to Main Lode stopes.

A 92% mining recovery factor has been applied to triple-lift and double-liftlong-hole open stopes. A

90% mining recovery factor has been applied to single-liftlong-hole open stopes. These factors are

consistent with reconciled actual performance.

The profiles of development excavations have been designed inclusive of 10% overbreak. No further

dilution factors or mining recovery factors have been applied to development ore.

A global minimum mining width of 3m is used. While the ore body width generally exceeds the

minimum mining width, where the ore body is narrower stoping outlines are designed to honour the

minimum width and include planned dilution.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 11 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

All ore in the Ore Reserve estimate is classified as a Proved or Probable Ore Reserve. No Inferred

Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve. The Inferred Mineral Resources in the Life-of-

Mine plan have been removed from the Ore Reserve plan and estimate.

The infrastructure requirements of the stoping methods used are either already in place or have been

accounted for in the Life-of-Mine evaluation on which the project costings are based. The capital and

operating costs of extending the ventilation infrastructure to support truck haulage down to the base

of the Ore Reserve have been included in the economic evaluation which demonstrates the economic

viability of the Ore Reserve.

METALLURGICAL FACTORS

All Gwalia ore is trucked to the Gwalia processing plant. The processing plant is located at St Barbara's

OR ASSUMPTIONS

Leonora Operations and consists of a three-stage crushing circuit, single-stage milling circuit and

hybrid carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit with one designated leach tank and seven adsorption tanks. Gold

is recovered from activated carbon into concentrated solution via a split AARL-type elution circuit.

Electrowinning and smelting are conducted in an adjacent secure gold room. The tailings from the

process are thickened and pumped to a paddock-type tailings storage facility with multi-spigot

distribution.

The technology associated with processing of Gwalia ore is currently in operation and is based on

industry standard practices.

Metallurgical recovery is modelled based on the observed relationship between head grade and

recovery. The average of the modelled metallurgical recovery over the Ore Reserve mine plan is

96.8%.

A recent study on capacity requirements of the tailings storage facility (TSF) showed that the total

capacity that will be created (new lifts and void created by reclaiming) will be adequate for the life-

of-mine plan. This includes an additional lift on TSF3 and construction of TSF4, which is planned for

FY20.

ENVIRONMENTAL

The Gwalia mine is currently compliant with all environmental regulatory agreements under the

Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).

All external reporting against the environmental licenses are recorded and reported in the Annual

Environmental Report available on the St Barbara Limited website.

INFRASTRUCTURE

An upgrade to the mine's primary ventilation system is required to support truck haulage at current

production rates down to the base of the Ore Reserve. The capital and operating costs for the

ventilation upgrade have been estimated to Feasibility Study level and included in the economic

evaluation which demonstrates the economic viability of the Ore Reserve.

All other equipment required for the mining and processing of the Ore Reserve is in place and

operational. It is located on tenements held by St Barbara Limited. The infrastructure includes, but is

not limited to:

  1. Dedicated gas and diesel power station
  1. Water supply from three sources to provide redundancyoProcessing plant
    oMine development
    oUnderground power and dewatering infrastructure oWorkshop facilities on surface and underground oVentilation fans and refrigeration plant
    oPaste-fill plant oCamp facilities
    oAccess to public roads and airstrips.

COSTS

All costs used in the estimation of Ore Reserves are based on the Life-of-Mine plan.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 12 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

Operating costs are estimated as part of the internal budgeting process and approved by the St

Barbara Limited board.

A gold price of AU$1,600/oz has been used in all calculations.

Exchange rates are sourced from recommendations by the Group Treasury and accepted by the

Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Costs associated with treatment and transport have been included in the cost modelling completed

for the project based on the Life-of-Mine plan.

Royalties have been included at the WA government royalty of 2.5% of gold produced. A Resource

Capital Royalty (IRC) is also applied to the Gwalia tenements and is applied at 1.5% of gold produced.

REVENUE FACTORS

A gold price of AU$1600/oz has been used in all revenue calculations.

MARKET ASSESSMENT

All gold dorÃ© produced at the Gwalia processing plant is transported to the Perth Mint for refining.

ECONOMIC

The mine is an operating asset and is not subject to project-type analysis.

Life-of-Mine plans are developed or updated on an annual basis. These plans reflect current and

projected performances for the Ore Reserve.

SOCIAL

St Barbara Limited's social licence to operate is underpinned by the excellent relationship that the

Company has built, over many years, with the local community of Leonora. St Barbara Limited also

recognises, and has a good relationship with, the Aboriginal groups within the Leonora Region.

Formal Access and/or Heritage Protection Agreements exist with most of the Aboriginal groups in

the Leonora and the eastern Kalgoorlie Region.

OTHER

The Gwalia mine is an operating asset in full production. Construction is well advanced on the Gwalia

Extension Project with no known impediments to completion. All other required government and

statutory permits and approvals are in place.

A company risk register is maintained to address and mitigate against all foreseeable risks that could

impact the Ore Reserve.

Contracts are in place for all critical goods and services required to operate the mine.

CLASSIFICATION

The Ore Reserve includes only Proved and Probable classifications.

The economically minable component of the Measured Mineral Resource has been classified as a

Proved Ore Reserve.

The economically minable component of the Indicated Mineral Resource has been classified as a

Probable Ore Reserve.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

SRK Consulting undertook a review of the Gwalia underground mine Ore Reserve process and

estimate in July 2016. The review included a review of the Ore Reserve estimation process and the

basis of the inputs and modifying factors. SRK did not audit the Ore Reserve estimate but considered

that the technical basis and process undertaken was of a suitable standard and supports reporting

under the JORC Code (2012).

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The Ore Reserve estimate has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code

ACCURACY/ CONFIDENCE

(2012). The relative confidence of the estimates contained fall with the criteria of Proved and

Probable Ore Reserves. Significant operating history supports the modifying factors applied.

The Ore Reserve has been estimated in line with the St Barbara Ore Reserve process. The Ore Reserve

process was externally audited in 2012 and found to be of good industry standard. The Ore Reserve

has been peer reviewed internally and the Competent Person is confident that it is an accurate

estimation of the current Gwalia reserve.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 13 of 35

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Tower Hill

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

Post 2007 St Barbara Limited (SBM) drilling used Reverse Circulation drilling to obtain 1m samples

through the mineralised zone. Most samples were dry, but where wet samples were encountered

they were allowed to dry before being split by company personnel. Half core was sampled on largely

1m intervals based on geological boundaries. Core was cut along a plane passing through the basal

orientation mark using a diamond saw.

DRILLING TECHNIQUES

SBM diamond holes typically used NQ (47.6mm) and HQ (63.5mm) sized core (standard double

tubes). Core was oriented using Ace Core Orientation and Ezy Mark orientation tools. Drill holes were

down hole surveyed by either north seeking gyro within the rods or by electronic multi-shot in open

holes. Less than 10% of SBM holes were surveyed down hole using a Reflex Single Shot camera. RC

holes used mainly 5Â½" reverse circulation face sampling hammers.

DRILL SAMPLE RECOVERY

Recovery of core from SBM drill holes was rarely less than 100%. Ore zone intersections are NQ and

HQ (for geotechnical holes) sized diamond core using standard double tubes. Recovery information

for historic holes is unavailable, although this data largely impacts the mined out portions of the

project and is not material to the resource estimate.

LOGGING

All SBM holes were qualitatively and quantitatively logged for a combination of geological and

geotechnical attributes. Pre-2007 holes were commonly logged for major lithology, alteration, vein

minerals, and vein and sulphide percentage. Historic logging data was reviewed and deemed

acceptable.

SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

SBM RC samples were recovered through a cone splitter to obtain mostly 1m samples from which 3

AND SAMPLE PREPARATION

kg was pulverised to produce a 40g charge for fire assay. Half core was sampled on largely 1m

intervals based on geological boundaries. Core was cut along a plane passing through the basal

orientation mark using a diamond saw and was submitted for total pulverisation (85% passing 75

Âµm).

QUALITY OF ASSAY DATA

Only limited information is available for holes drilled prior to 2007. SBM samples were analysed for

AND LABORATORY TESTS

gold using fire assay with a 40g charge and analysis by flame atomic absorption spectrometry. QC

included insertion of 4 commercial standards per submission batch (4 commercial standards every

50 samples for diamond core), insertion of field duplicates every 40m and 2 blank control samples

for every 100 samples. Sample pulp residues were submitted to an alternate laboratory. Results

indicate that pulveriser bowls were adequately cleaned between samples, that analysis of gold was

sound and re-analysis of pulps showed acceptable repeatability with no bias.

VERIFICATION OF SAMPLING

SBM sampling data is recorded electronically which ensures only valid non-overlapping data can be

AND ASSAY

recorded. Assay and down hole survey data are subsequently merged electronically. All drill data is

stored in a SQL database on a secure company server. Statistical comparison of SBM (2007-2008) and

pre-2007 assay results indicate that all data are compatible.

LOCATION OF DATA POINTS

SBM holes were surveyed using a Real Time Kinetic (RTK) GPS system. Historical drilling was located

using mine surveyors and standard survey equipment.

DATA SPACING AND

Average data spacing of between 40m N-S by 30m E-W (up to 80m by 60m) is available for the bulk

DISTRIBUTION

of the Tower Hill Resource. Drilling data is sufficient to establish continuity of the mineralised lodes.

ORIENTATION OF DATA IN

Sampling is perpendicular to lode orientation which is well understood from past production.

RELATION TO GEOLOGICAL

STRUCTURE

SAMPLE SECURITY

Company personnel or approved contractors only allowed on drill sites. Drill samples are only

removed from drill site to secure sampling or core logging/processing facility; core logged and cut

and consigned to accredited laboratories for processing.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

Historical data was reviewed and extensively validated in 2003 including cross-checking data against

original hard copy records where available. All data has been reviewed by a Competent Person who

is satisfied that the data is sound and suitable for resource estimation.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - Tower Hill

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL TENEMENT AND

The reported resource is completely located within M37/0055 which is 100% owned by St Barbara

LAND TENURE STATUS

Limited. The tenement is in good standing at the time of reporting.

EXPLORATION DONE BY

Drilling of the resource by other parties is discussed in the previous section.

OTHER PARTIES

GEOLOGY

Gold mineralisation at Tower Hill is hosted within a moderately (35 - 50Â°) east-dipping quartz vein

package adjacent to the contact of granite and strongly foliated ultramafic rocks. Quartz-gold vein

lodes strike north to north-northwest with strike lengths of up to 600 m and widths from less than a

metre to a vein package with a horizontal width of up to 50 m.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 14 of 35

DRILL HOLE INFORMATION

No exploration results are presented.

DATA AGGREGATION

No exploration results are presented.

METHODS

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN

No exploration results are presented.

MINERALISATION WIDTHS

AND INTERCEPT LENGTHS

DIAGRAMS

No exploration results are presented.

BALANCED REPORTING

No exploration results are presented.

OTHER SUBSTANTIVE

No exploration results are presented.

EXPLORATION DATA

FURTHER WORK

Future work will be reviewed pending updates to mining studies

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources - Tower Hill

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

DATABASE INTEGRITY

Information initially captured through hard copy logs was subsequently entered into spread sheets

and validated prior to loading into the SBM corporate database which ensures only valid non-

overlapping data can be recorded. Assay and down hole survey data are subsequently merged

electronically. All drill data is stored in a SQL database on a secure company server. Validation of data

included visual check of drill hole traces and basic checks for overlapping sample and geological

logging intervals.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person for the drill hole data is an employee of SBM and directly supervised drilling

on site during 2007-2008.

GEOLOGICAL

The mineralised domain was defined by quartz veining, the granite contact and structural controls as

INTERPRETATION

well as gold grade.

DIMENSIONS

Quartz-gold vein lodes strike north to north-northwest and dip moderately (30-50o) east with strike

lengths of up to 600 m and widths from less than 1m to a vein package with a horizontal width of up

to 50m. Mineralisation has been defined over a 1.1km strike length and has been tested to a

maximum depth of approximately 525m below surface.

ESTIMATION AND

Gold grade was estimated by ordinary kriging 1m composites constrained by lode boundaries for a

MODELLING TECHNIQUES

parent block size of x = 10m * y = 20m * z = 4m. Search parameters reflect the moderate NE plunge

control of mineralisation:

Rotation: Azimuth = 345 degrees, Dip = 35 degrees, Pitch = 50 degrees. Max. search distance = 200m.

Major/Semi-Major anisotropy = 1.2; Major/Minor = 3. Min. samples = 12, Max. samples = 32

A top-cut of 60ppm was applied to the composite data prior to estimation. Model was validated by

plotting composite and block model average grades against northing and were reasonable.

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves

MOISTURE

Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

The model is reported at a 2.5g/t Au cut-off which is close to the expected marginal cut-off grade

based on a A$1400/ounce gold price.

MINING FACTORS OR

The anticipated mining method is open stoping and cut and fill mining.

ASSUMPTIONS

METALLURGICAL FACTORS

Metallurgical test work completed between 2007 and 2009 shows 95% metallurgical recovery for

OR ASSUMPTIONS

fresh rock.

ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS

The project covers an area that has been previously impacted by mining. The tenement area includes

OR ASSUMPTIONS

existing ethnographic heritage sites. SBM have undertaken extensive Aboriginal Heritage Surveys

within the tenement and management measures are in place.

BULK DENSITY

The dry bulk density is estimated to be 2.67/cm3. This is based on weighing whole core samples in air

and water for 25 samples.

CLASSIFICATION

The variogram model shows that 90% of total sill is reached at approximately 100m down plunge and

within 45m perpendicular (D2) to this. Based on this, the average data spacing of between 40m by

30m (up to 80m by 60m) for the bulk of the Tower Hill Resource below the pit is considered adequate

to classify the majority of the resource as Indicated. The down dip extensions to the resource, which

are based on limited data, are considered Inferred.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

The geological model and Mineral Resource estimate was independently reviewed by SRK Consulting

in 2011 and no material issues were found. In addition, the reporting of Mineral Resources is guided

by the Company's Mineral Resource Estimation System and overseen by the SBM Resources and

Reserves Committee.

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The resource estimate is a global resource estimate. Closer spaced drilling should be completed well

ACCURACY/CONFIDENCE

ahead of mining to improve local estimates of grade.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 15 of 35

Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves - Tower Hill

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL RESOURCE

The underground Ore Reserve estimate is based on the Mineral Resource estimate carried out by St

ESTIMATE FOR CONVERSION

Barbara. Gold grade was estimated using ordinary kriging.

TO ORE RESERVES

The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserve.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person is employed in a site-based role.

STUDY STATUS

A Pre-Feasibility Study has been completed for the Tower hill project that has identified a technically

achievable and economically viable mine plan. This PFS has since been reviewed and updated with

modifying factors calibrated for company experience with a similar operating mine within the same

mining district.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

A reserve cut-off grade of 2.8 g/t has been used in line with the now-divested King of the Hills mine

which used similar mining methods with the same production profile. Two cut-off grades have been

calculated and applied based on historical costs from the King of the Hills mine and forecasted costs

and modifying factors for the Tower Hill life-of-mine plan.

oFully Costedcut-off grade includes all operating costs associated with the extraction and

processing of ore material.

oIncrementalcut-off grade applies to all material that does not require additional

development.

MINING FACTORS OR

The Tower Hill Ore Reserve has been estimated by generating detailed mining shapes for all

ASSUMPTIONS

development and stoping shapes. Modifying factors for dilution and mining recovery have been

completed post-geological interrogation to generate the final diluted and recovered ore reserve.

A pre-feasibility level of study has been completed for the Tower Hill mine. St Barbara successfully

operated the King of the Hills mine using the mining methods planned for Tower Hill. The planned

mining methods align with external geotechnical recommendations for the regional geology.

Stope size, development placement and ground support strategies have been designed in line with

recommendations from external evaluations. Grade control drilling will be completed in advance of

production with Grade control drilling plans generated as part of the final Definitive Mining Study.

The model used to estimate the Ore Reserve is consistent with that produced for the Mineral

Resource declared for the Tower Hill deposit. This model is internally known as twh_feb2011.mdl.

Mining dilution has been applied at 5% at a grade of 1.3g/t for the Long Hole stoping areas and 6%

at a grade of 0g/t for the cut and fill stoping areas. This is consistent with the dilution factors applied

for the similar King of the Hills mine.

A mining recovery of 95% has been applied to all stopes. This recovery has been applied to allow for

any ore loss that may occur during stoping extraction. This is consistent with the recovery factors

achieved for the similar King of the Hills mine.

For the longhole stoping production, a global minimum mining width of 3.5m is used. While the ore

body width generally exceeds the minimum mining width, where the ore body is narrower, stoping

outlines are designed to honour the minimum width and include planned dilution. The cut and fill

areas are mined to a minimum height of 5m, though split firing of the production face is used to

prevent dilution of the ore zone.

The vast majority of the life-of-mine plan is classified as a Probable Ore Reserve. Inferred Mineral

Resources are included in the life-of-mine plan to allow for well-informed strategic planning. They

are not included in the Ore Reserve estimate.

The infrastructure requirements of the stoping methods used have been accounted for in the

life-of-mine evaluation on which the project costings are based.

METALLURGICAL FACTORS

All Tower hill ore will be trucked to the Gwalia processing plant. The processing plant is located at St

OR ASSUMPTIONS

Barbara's Leonora Operations and consists of a three stage crushing circuit, single stage milling circuit

and hybrid CIL circuit with one designated leach tank and 7 adsorption tanks. Gold is recovered from

activated carbon into concentrated solution via a split AARL type elution circuit. Electrowinning and

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 16 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

smelting are conducted in an adjacent secure gold room. The tailings from the process are thickened

and pumped to a paddock type tailings storage facility with multi-spigot distribution.

The technology associated with processing of Tower Hill ore is currently in operation and is based on

industry standard practices.

Target Recovery Performance is 95%.

ENVIRONMENTAL

St Barbara currently holds a license for Tower Hill and is compliant with all environmental regulatory

agreements under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).

All external reporting against the environmental licenses are recorded and reported in the Annual

Environmental Report available on the St Barbara website.

INFRASTRUCTURE

All equipment required for the mining and processing of the reserve is either already available or

anticipated to be available as required by the Life of Mine plan. Existing infrastructure is located on

St Barbara held tenements and leases. Surrounding tenements have been secured for the purpose

of new infrastructure installation. The infrastructure currently available for usage for the Tower Hill

project includes but is not limited to:

â€¢

Dedicated gas and diesel power station

â€¢

Water supply

â€¢

Processing plant

â€¢

Access to Workshop facilities on surface and underground

â€¢

Paste Plant

Additional planned infrastructure includes but is not limited to:

â€¢

Explosive magazine

â€¢

Fuel bay and wash bay

â€¢

Ventilation fan and associated works

â€¢

Workshop facilities

COSTS

All costs used in the generation of the Ore Reserve estimate have been based on the life-of-mine

plan.

Operating costs are based on actual costs from the King of the Hills mine, and approved by the St

Barbara board.

A gold price of AU$1,250/oz has been used in all calculations.

Exchange rates are sourced from recommendations by the Group Treasury and accepted by the

Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Costs associated with treatment and transport have been included in the cost modelling completed

for the project based on the life-of-mine plan.

Royalties have been included at the WA government royalty of 2.5% of gold produced. A Resource

Capital Royalty (IRC) is also applied to the Gwalia tenements and is applied at 1.5% of gold produced.

REVENUE FACTORS

A gold price of AU$1,250/oz has been used in all revenue calculations.

MARKET ASSESSMENT

All Gold dorÃ© bars produced at the Gwalia processing plant are transported to the Perth Mint for

refining.

ECONOMIC

The project has been defined to a pre-feasibility study level of confidence. Operating assumptions

are supported by company experience with similar operating mines within the same mining district.

The mine is intended to operate as a satellite mine.

SOCIAL

St Barbara Limited's social licence to operate is underpinned by the excellent relationship that the

Company has built, over many years, with the local community of Leonora. St Barbara Limited also

recognises, and has a good relationship with, the Aboriginal groups within the Leonora Region.

Formal Access and/or Heritage Protection Agreements exist with most of the Aboriginal groups in

the Leonora and the eastern Kalgoorlie Region.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 17 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

OTHER

A company risk register is maintained to address and mitigate against all foreseeable risks that could

impact the Ore Reserve.

CLASSIFICATION

The Ore Reserve has been classified as a Probable Ore Reserve.

The economically minable component of the Indicated Mineral Resource has been classified as a

Probable Ore Reserve.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

While a direct audit of the Tower Hill reserve has not been conducted, the St Barbara reserve

estimation process was independently reviewed in December 2012 by Scott Dunham of Quantitative

Group (QG).

"The review did not identify any material flaws in either the ore reserve estimate itself or the process

used to generate the estimate. In QG's opinion the estimate is suitable for reporting under the JORC

Code (2004 edition) and is of a good industry standard" (Dunham, S. 2012).

"The ore reserve estimate is incorporated into St Barbara's long, medium and short term planning

processes and this increases confidence in the deliverability of the ore reserve. The ore reserve

represents a snapshot of the expected metal production over the life of each operation based on

currently available data and mine planning assumptions" (Dunham, S. 2012).

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The Ore Reserve estimate is prepared within the guidelines of the JORC code (2012). The relative

ACCURACY/ CONFIDENCE

confidence of the estimates contained fall with the criteria of Probable Ore Reserves. Significant

operating history supports the modifying factors applied.

The Ore Reserve has been estimated in line with the St Barbara Ore Reserve process. The Ore

Reserve process was externally audited in 2012 and found to be of good industry standard. The Ore

Reserve has been peer reviewed internally and the Competent Person is confident that it is an

accurate estimation of the current Tower Hill reserve.

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Simberi

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

Chips from reverse circulation (RC) drilling and half-core from diamond holes (DH) have been used

to sample the Simberi deposits.

Drilling by Kennecott occurred between 1984 and 1989. Subsequent drilling by Nord was carried out

between 1995 and 1998. Allied drilled from 2004 to 2012. From September 2012 St Barbara Limited

have owned and operated the Simberi project.

During the early part of the Kennecott percussive drilling program (up to approximately RC320,

February-May 1989), each 1 m sample was collected from a cyclone in a calico bag. The sample was

dried, and jaw crushed to less than 7 mm and a 1.5 kg riffle split sub-sample dispatched for assay.

The Kennecott 1m diamond drill core samples were cut in half using a diamond saw, dried, jaw

crushed, and hammer milled to -30 mesh. A 200-250 g sub-sample was pulverised to -80mesh before

submitting to the laboratory.

Nord sampled percussive and diamond holes every 1 m. RC samples were collected in polyweave

bags direct from a cyclone. Approximately 100 g of every RC sample were washed, dried and retained

for reference. RC samples were hammer milled at a Nord sample preparation facility, located on

Simberi Island, to approximately -30 mesh. The sample preparation facility was supervised by

contract personnel from Astrolabe Pty Ltd, an analytical laboratory in Madang. A 1 kg subsample

was riffle split for dispatch for assay and the remainder stored. Nord diamond core was

photographed, logged and cut in half using a diamond saw. One half was dried, jaw-crushed, hammer

milled and reduced to a 1 kg sub-sample using a riffle splitter. The sub-samples were dispatched to

Astrolabe (Madang, PNG) for final preparation and assay up until September 1996.

Allied RC samples were collected at 1 m intervals then dried. Each sample was jaw-crushed, hammer

milled to -80 mesh and reduced to two approximate 1 kg sub-samples using a riffle splitter. One 1 kg

sample was hammer milled to -30 mesh and the other 'reject' split was archived on site for a

minimum of 3 months after assays were returned. The 1 kg crushed samples were dispatched to ALS.

In mid-2008, a new core shed and sample preparation facility was constructed with upgraded

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 18 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

security and new sample processing equipment. This allowed a change to the RC sampling and

preparation procedures. Samples from the cyclone were collected in large polyweave bags and

weighed. Sub-samples were placed in calico bags. For dry/damp samples a riffle splitter was used to

produce approximately 500 g for processing and approximately 500 g for 'reject' or archive. Spear

sampling was conducted on wet samples to obtain two 800 g sub-samples, one for archive and one

for processing. Sub-samples were sent to sample prep for drying in electric ovens. Before mid-2008,

Allied diamond core samples were processed in a similar way to the RC samples. Core was sampled

on 1 m intervals, cut in half using diamond saws and dried. One half of each sample was stored on

site in the secured core shed, the other half was crushed with a jaw crusher and split to two

approximately 1 kg samples. One was hammer milled to -30 mesh and the 'reject' sample archived

for a minimum of 3 months after assays were returned. The 1 kg samples were dispatched to ALS

Townsville for fire assay.

St Barbara have sampled core at 1m intervals irrespective of geology using a petrol clipper saw along

its long axis on a plane representing approximately half of the core. RC drill spoil was collected at 1m

intervals direct from the cyclone in polyweave bags. SBM personnel riffle split to collect 1 kg to 3 kg

sub-samples that were crushed and pulverised at the Simberi laboratory.

DRILLING TECHNIQUES

From 1984 to 1990 drilling was carried out by Kennecott, comprising 447 (43,727 m) RC drill holes

(3.75 - 4 inch), 73 (15,970 m) diamond drill holes and 11 (153 m) diamond holes drilled for

metallurgical purposes. Most diamond holes were drilled PQ to depths of up to 200-250 m and HQ

thereafter.

From 1994 to 1998 Nord completed a further 432 (26,241 m) RC holes and 35 (6,415 m) diamond

holes. Many of these diamond holes were triple-tubed for metallurgical sampling and test-work.

Allied drilled 816 RC (62,003 m) holes and 219 (42,098 m) diamond holes after 2003. All diamond

drill hole core has been photographed.

Downhole surveys were restricted to only some of the early Kennecott and Nord diamond drill holes

and the bulk of the later Allied diamond drilling. Most of the RC drilling is shallow, averaging less than

100m, and errors due to hole deviation are considered to be minimal.

SBM (2014-present) completed diamond holes using a track mounted Cortech CSD1300G drill rig. RC

drilling was completed using a track mounted Gemrok 1000H MP rig.

In March 2018, SBM commenced a major RC drilling program to test the down dip extensions of the

Sorowar orebodies. Drilling was completed in December 2019.

Holes were generally drilled on an azimuth of 30 degrees to the mine grid, with a dip of -60 degrees

and a total depth of 250 m. Other than for the first 11,934m (61 holes), all holes have been down

hole surveyed for dip, at the end of hole, and mid-hole. No survey for information for azimuth was

recorded, as the measurements were completed inside the rod string.

The campaign has used three drills supplied by Quest Exploration Drilling (QED) running a mixture of

4.5 inch and 5.25 inch RC hammers, a Schramm 685WS (500 psi/1350 cfm onboard compressor), a DML 45 (350 psi/500 cfm onboard compressor) and a UDR 1200 (no onboard compressor). All drills required additional air at high pressure to achieve the required depths. This was provided by a number of independent compressor and booster units, including a Sullair 900 20/12 (500 psi/1150 cfm), an Atlas Copco 487 (350 psi/900 cfm), an Atlas Copco XVRS (450 psi/1000 cfm), Hydro Booster AV92 (350 psi/720 cfm) and a Hurricane Booster Copco (350psi/500cfm).

Drilling has proved challenging, with broken ground and high water inflows occurring in certain areas of the Sorowar pit. This has led to the loss of one rod string, and considerable time spent retrieving at least three others during the course of the program.

The sample generated by the rigs was initially passed through a cyclone/cone-splitter system which delivered a nominal 2-3 kg size sample which was collected in a calico bag for each metre.

When drilling wet due to water inflows, samples were collected in a 20 l bucket, the water decanted and the sample transferred to the calico bag. For each one metre interval, a sieved chip sample was also collected and deposited in a chip tray for later photographing and logging.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 19 of 35

CRITERIACOMMENTS

The calico bags were then packed in large green polyurethane bags and delivered to the Simberi's onsite laboratory for drying and aqua regia Au analysis.

The pulp residues from this process were sent to the SGS laboratory in Townsville for Au (50 g fire assay) and multi-element ICP analysis.

DRILL SAMPLE RECOVERYIn 2016 RC sample recovery was calculated from oven-dried weight of the sample and the assumedvolume. RC sample recovery is low at surface but increases up to about a downhole depth of 40 m, and then the average recovery slowly decreases. Presumably this relates to poor recovery in the clay rich oxidised material which can also have higher moisture content and then lower recovery again at greater depths were sample recovery may be more difficult and sometimes wet drilling conditions are encountered. The average sample recovery of 68% is very low. RC drilling recoveries around this level are possible but they are very low. There is a possibility that the density used to calculate the recovery is being overestimated, which would underestimate the recovery. This could for example be caused if the samples are sometimes not dried sufficiently. The RC drilling is recorded as mostly

5.25 inches but with some 5.5 inch diameters. If holes were sometimes breaking out wider than expected this would only make the recoveries lower.

Ten percent of RC samples were logged as wet and 24% moist. It appears that moist RC samples occur

at shallower downhole depths and wet samples are more abundant at greater hole depths. In relative

terms, sample recovery is a little lower in moist and wet samples than in dry samples.

Core recovery is around 90% at surface increasing to about 95% at a depth of 70 m below surface

where it remains relatively constant. Some holes have extremely variable recovery (while others have

100% recovery for the complete hole. Holes with completely 100% recovery sometimes have large

sections of the drill hole that are broken without a piece of intact core. Measuring core recovery is

difficult in such holes.

LOGGING

Lithology, alteration, structure and assay data exists as well as an extensive set of core photographs.

All holes were logged for a combination of geological and geotechnical attributes. Twin holes suggest

that there is often a lack of consistency between the geological logging of various geologists. Some

check re-logging will be required if reliable 3D alteration and lithology models are to be built.

Data is validated and stored in the company's Datashed database.

SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

During the Kennecott percussive drilling program (up to approximately RC320, February-May 1989),

AND SAMPLE PREPARATION

the jaw-crushed sample was split to 250 g, disc pulverised to -80 mesh, further split to a 50 g aliquot

and finely pulverised for assay. Lack of correlation between duplicate and original sample assays led

Kennecott to revise the sample preparation procedure. Subsequently (up to RC447, 1992) a 250 g

split (-80 mesh) was sent to the laboratory. At the laboratory a 50g aliquot was taken for pulverising

and assay. A similar sized aliquot from the 200-250 g sub-samples(-80 mesh) from the Kennecott

diamond core samples was fire assayed.

Every Nord 1m RC sample was hammer milled to approximately -30 mesh and a 5 g aliquot finely

pulverised and fire assayed. Nord diamond core sub-samples were dispatched to Astrolabe (Madang,

PNG) for final preparation and assay up until September 1996. At the laboratory the 1 kg sub-samples

were dried, pulverised and a 50 g sub-sample was fire assayed for gold using an atomic absorption

spectrometer (AAS) finish. After September 1996, the samples were dispatched to Australian

Laboratory Services (ALS) in Townsville, Queensland, for preparation and assay using the same

method.

The 1 kg (-30 mesh) sub-samples from the Allied RC drilling were dispatched to ALS and finely

pulverised. A 50 g sub-sample was fire assayed and the remainder stored at their facility in Garbutt,

Queensland. The Simberi processing equipment was flushed with glass before each hole was

processed. After the new core shed and sample preparation facility was constructed (2008) spear

sampling was conducted on wet samples to obtain two 800 g sub-samples, one for archive and one

for processing. Dried RC samples of up to 600 g were milled in an LM2 to obtain a 90% pass through

75 microns for dispatch to the laboratory. The laboratory procedures on Simberi Island were

reviewed by ALS Chemex in October 2004 and found to be satisfactory.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 20 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

Before mid-2008, Allied drill core samples were processed in a similar way to the RC samples. 1 kg

from the half-core sample was hammer milled to -30 mesh and the 'reject' sample archived for a

minimum of 3 months after assays were returned. The processing equipment was flushed with glass

before each hole was processed. The 1 kg samples were dispatched to ALS Townsville for pulverising

and a 50 g sub-sample was fire assayed.

For SBM drilling all samples were prepped using the on-site laboratory. Samples were initially

crushed to <2 mm using a Terminator jaw crusher. Samples greater than 1 kg were riffle split and this

subsample was pulverised using an Essa LM2 pulveriser, with 150-200 g dispatched to ALS in

Townsville for analysis.

An adequate number of field, course and fine duplicates have generally been taken. No major issues

were detected from this duplicate sampling. If there are any issues with the representivity of

samples, it would most likely be in the primary sample before any splitting can occur.

No studies exist to determine if the sample sizes are appropriate for the grainsize being sampled.

Sample sizes are however similar to other gold deposits.

QUALITY OF ASSAY DATA

Kennecott evaluated the results of a re-assay program in 1992 dividing the data into oxide, transition

AND LABORATORY TESTS

and sulphide as well as grade classes. As a result, the following corrections were made to the Au

assay data: oxide -6.1%, transition -10.3% and sulphide -9.2%. These corrections were not used for

SBM estimates.

Duplicate sampling by Nord concluded that the majority of the duplicate pairs agreed well. Nord's

internal standard samples were reported as having acceptable agreement.

Allied's sample preparation and analytical control procedures included the use of blanks to monitor

contamination, duplicates to test splitting and milling efficiency and standards to monitor analytical

accuracy and precision. Gold assays for 288 standards showed precision well within two standard

deviations. Gold assays for 574 duplicates, representing 4.2% of the (Allied) samples assayed show

good agreement with a correlation coefficient of 0.994. In addition, Au assays for 570 samples

submitted to a second laboratory also showed good agreement, with a correlation coefficient of

0.996. Between drill holes, sample preparation equipment was cleaned with crushed glass and

compressed air. Between samples the same equipment was cleaned with compressed air and a

brush. Due to the poor initial selection of blank material, the blanks analysis data could not be used

to accurately determine the degree of contamination. Allied conducted Round Robin inter-laboratory

checks in 2009 and 2010 with satisfactory results.

SBM have inserted non-certified blank material at a ratio of 1:25; inserted certified reference

material at a ratio of 1:21; field duplicates (RC) 1:47 and the pulverisation and analysis of coarse

reject (core) at a ratio of 1:22. No bias or contamination issues were detected however, some assays

of standards suggest that precision can at times be lower than ideal. Analysis of blanks suggest the

occurrence of some sample mix ups particularly since April 2018.

VERIFICATION OF SAMPLING

The following discussion is based on a data quality study by De-Vitry (2016).

AND ASSAY

There are 12 diamond versus RC twin drill holes. Also present are 5,385 RC versus diamond sample

pairs that are located within 10 m or less that may or may not have been intentionally drilled as twin

holes. For example, holes that cross close to each other or grade control RC holes next to exploration

diamond drill holes.

Based on a detailed analysis of the above information and the underlying geology it is possible that

gold grades in some of the older RC drilling is biased high. This may be due to difficult drilling

conditions (faults, high porosity etc), down hole moisture and insufficient air pressure during RC

drilling resulting sample loss and/or contamination. Much higher pressures are now used in RC

drilling and operators are more experienced with the ground conditions at Simberi. Reconciliation

exists from 2017 onwards and there is no evidence of a bias in the current RC drilling. Six twin holes

are still planned to be drilled in areas of difficult ground conditions to verify the current RC drilling.

Increasingly the older RC drilling is in mined out oxide areas with recent drilling focusing on sulphide

resources.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 21 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

LOCATION OF DATA POINTS

All drill collars were surveyed using traditional EDM instruments based on UTM WGS 84. An audit by

McMullen Nolan and Partners Surveyors Ltd in 2005, using two dual frequency GPS units, determined

that the Simberi survey had very high accuracy. Since 2007, an additional QC step was introduced to

record all collars with a GPS to cross check the surveyed coordinates.

Simberi island was surveyed in 2007 before mining commenced. A LiDAR survey was flown in early

2012 post mining. The two surveys have been merged to create a pre-mining surface. There are areas

in which the RL of the collar coordinates and pre-mining surface vary by up to 30 meters. The reason

for these difference needs to be identified and corrected.

SBM mine survey team has surveyed the SBM drilling. No down hole surveys were completed on the

RC holes prior to March 2018. Post March 2018, deep RC holes have been surveyed for dip as

described above. Diamond holes were surveyed down hole every 15 metres using a single shot

camera.

DATA SPACING AND

For the generation of the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell and the oxide domains all available data is used i.e.

DISTRIBUTION

diamond, RC, auger and blast hole. For resource estimation diamond, RC and RC grade control data

are used. The RC grade control data is nominally on a 10m x 10m grid however, below the pits drill

spacing is highly variable and this is taken into account during resource classification.

Drilling is composited to 2m for resource estimation.

ORIENTATION OF DATA IN

Gold mineralisation does not appear to be closely associated with any particular lithology although

RELATION TO GEOLOGICAL

the contacts between lithologies can at times be a favourable host to gold mineralisation. It is

STRUCTURE

recognised that the primary control of gold mineralization are NW-SE and NE-SW steeply dipping

structures and the intersection of these also has the potential to host mineralization. Gold

mineralisation is generally associated with sulphides or iron oxides occurring within all variety of

hydraulic fractures, and broad disseminations in the naturally porous volcaniclastic rocks. The mix of

vertical and inclined drilling goes some way to optimally intersect these mineralisation styles.

SAMPLE SECURITY

Company personnel or approved contractors only were allowed on drill sites. Drill samples were

removed from drill sites only to a secure sampling or core logging/processing facility. Logged and cut

core was consigned and dispatched as secure cargo to accredited laboratories for processing.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

In 2004, Golder Associates prepared an Independent Qualified Person's Technical Report of the

Simberi Oxide Gold Project and in June 2011 Golders produced the Competent Person's Report for

the Simberi Gold Project, which found no compromising factors deleterious to the resource.

In 2015, QG completed a review of the Simberi grade control which highlighted a potential bias

between RC and diamond drilling. The results of a follow up study are discussed in the section above

on verification of sampling and assaying.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - Simberi

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL TENEMENT AND

The reported resource is completely located within ML 136 which is 100% owned by the Simberi Gold

LAND TENURE STATUS

Company Limited (SGCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of St Barbara Limited. ML 136 expired in

December 2018, but the lease remains in effect while the reapproval process is undertaken.

EXPLORATION DONE BY

Drilling of the resource by other parties is discussed in the previous section.

OTHER PARTIES

GEOLOGY

The Simberi Gold Project is located on Simberi Island in the Tabar Islands Group situated in the New

Ireland Province of Papua New Guinea (PNG), approximately 80 km north-west of Lihir Island.

Simberi is the oldest and northernmost island of the Tabar Group. It measures approximately 10 km

east-west, 8 km north-south and rises to over 300 m above sea level. The currently known gold

prospects (Sorowar, Pigiput, Pigibo, Botlu, Pigicow, Samat, Bekou and Monun Creek) on Simberi

Island are located in the eastern half of the island within the central volcanic core. They are contained

within a sub-cropping epithermal alteration system and structural corridor extending 4km north-

south and 2km east-west. The host rocks for the mineralisation comprise Pliocene altered alkaline

lava flows or intrusives (porphyries), volcaniclastics and tuffs.

Of the eight separate deposits, Pigiput in the south is by far the largest gold resource. Monun Creek

is located immediately to the north-east of Pigiput, with Sorowar, the second largest resource,

further north again. Pigibo, Botlu, Samat and Bekou lie to the west and south of Pigiput, and while

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 22 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

relatively small, are relatively higher grade. All deposits lie within 2 to 3km of each other. Sorowar,

Pigiput and Botlu are currently being mined via open pit methods.

Fine grained free gold in oxide material is the target of current operations. Within the sulphide zone

gold is also fine grained (most grains are under 15 Âµm in diameter) but is generally within pyrite.

Modifications are required to the current processing plant to allow flotation of pyrite and recovery

of the gold.

The grade of the mineralisation is related to the natural porosity and degree of fracturing of the host

rocks, greatest in the vicinity of steep and moderately dipping feeder structures interpreted to have

been the pathways for both alteration and mineralising fluids.

DRILL HOLE INFORMATION

No exploration results are presented.

DATA AGGREGATION

No exploration results are presented.

METHODS

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN

No exploration results are presented.

MINERALISATION WIDTHS

AND INTERCEPT LENGTHS

DIAGRAMS

No exploration results are presented.

BALANCED REPORTING

No exploration results are presented.

OTHER SUBSTANTIVE

No exploration results are presented.

EXPLORATION DATA

FURTHER WORK

Future work will focus on converting Inferred oxide and sulphide resources to Indicated resources.

Work will also be conducted on areas which are currently unclassified due to not meeting the

classification criteria (see below), in the hope they can be brought into the Inferred category.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources - Simberi

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

DATABASE INTEGRITY

Drilling in 2004 and 2005 by Allied Gold was subject to significant external review. Golder Associates

visited the site in April 2004 and reviewed data collection procedures. In early 2009, the historic data

was transferred into a Maxwell's Datashed model and subjected to QAQC, which traps and reports

errors on import. Data is now entered directly into the Datashed SQL database.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person (Chris De-Vitry) visited the Simberi mining operation in 2016 and 2019.

GEOLOGICAL

Gold does have lithological and structural controls, but these controls are complex and cannot be

INTERPRETATION

easily used to generate domains for resource estimation. Leapfrog software was used to generate a

0.25 g/t Au grade shell for resource estimation. A grade shell is needed to avoid smearing grades

between mineralized and essentially unmineralized areas. This grade shell is sufficiently below the

resource reporting cut-offs to not introduce any significant conditional bias during resource

estimation.

Locally the orientation, degree of anisotropy and extrapolation of the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell tends

to be somewhat subjective however, the current grade shell is considered appropriate by the

Competent Person. Further improvements could be made by incorporating pit mapping (lithology,

alteration and structure) into the interpretation. To better understand the impact of uncertainty it is

recommended that multiple 0.25 g/t Au grade shells be generated and used for resource estimation.

Oxidation domains (oxide, transitional and sulphide (fresh)) are based on logging from drill holes. The

domains were defined in Leapfrog by a combination of offset surfaces and solids. The offset surfaces

utilise the logging and depth below topography to create geologically realistic oxidation surfaces. The

modelling of oxidation solids in Leapfrog was also required because a single oxidation surface could

not always model the observed spatial complexity. For example, there can be pods of oxide

completely enclosed by sulphide and vice versa.

Based on statistical analysis and contact plots the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell was subdivided into two

zones for the estimation of gold grades; a combined oxide and transitional zone and a sulphide only

zone.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 23 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

DIMENSIONS

The northernmost deposit is Sorowar, its bulk is aligned SE-NW (1,550 m) with minor (structurally

controlled) orthogonal splays towards the southwest and northeast. These splays are less than 750

m long and 300 m wide.

Pigibo is oriented W-E for approximately 740 m with a central bulge about 300 m wide and tapering

to about 100 m at the western and eastern extremities. It is located about 1,500 m to the southwest

of the central part of Sorowar.

Pigiput is east of Pigibo and about 1000 m south of Sorowar. It is roughly equidimensional (640 m

diameter) in plan.

Monun Creek is between Pigiput and Sorowar however, there is now enough drilling to define

continuous mineralisation between Pigiput and Sorowar.

Botlu is about 800 m south of Pigibo. It strikes SE-NW for approximately 680 m with an average

width of around 250 m. About 700 m to the SE of Botlu is the discontinuous Pigicow deposit which

strikes SW-NE for nearly 600 m with a variable width (200-450 m).

Samat is located about 700 m to the southeast of Pigicow and is aligned north-south for

approximately 720 m with an average width of 300 m. Like Pigicow, Bekou is discontinuous and

oriented towards the east-northeast with a strike length of around 600 m. Located about 650 m to

the southwest of Samat, its width varies from 40 m to 170 m.

ESTIMATION AND

Ordinary Kriging with 2m composites was used to estimate Au with the following parameters:

MODELLING TECHNIQUES

1.

Minimum of 6 composites;

2.

Maximum of 16 composites;

3.

No quadrant or octant search;

4.

Search of 600 m x 600 m x 200 m (blocks informed by large composite to block distances

are not classified as a resource - see section on resource classification);

5.

Anisotropic distances were used to select the closest composites;

6.

Parent cell discretisation for kriging of 5 x 5 x 2 in X, Y and Z dimensions;

7.

All composites within a block are used to estimate that block; and

8. All domain boundaries except for the oxide-transitional boundary were treated as hard

during estimation.

The parent block model dimensions were 10 mX x 10 mY x 5 mZ, which is equal to the spacing of the

better drilled areas.

Outlier restricted kriging was used with grade above a specified cut-off cut to that value when the

composite is greater than 15 m from the block being estimated. For the mineralized domains the cut-

off was chosen at the point which the global gold distribution starts to break up. An outlier cut-off of

35 ppm Au was used for the Oxide-Transitional Mineralized domain and 30 ppm Au for the Sulphide

Mineralized domain

Orientation disks were placed throughout the Simberi deposit using geology, structure and gold

grade continuity to define each disks rotation. The orientations from these disks were then

interpolated into every block in the mineralized domains using nearest neighbour interpolation.

During estimation the search ellipse and variogram were rotated according the orientation stored in

each block being estimated.

The Au estimate was validated using an inverse distance squared check estimate as well as

comparison against the declustered composites. The model was also validated using swath plots and

visual comparison between composited and the kriged grades.

In the deeper less well drilled parts of the deposit kriging from wide spaced data into relatively small

blocks will tend to over-smooth the estimate and conditional simulation or non-linear estimation is

recommended for these areas.

The current estimate is yet to be compared against mill production.

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 24 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MOISTURE

Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

The resource is reported at a gold cut-off of 0.4 g/t for oxide and 0.6 g/t for transitional and sulphide.

MINING FACTORS OR

The mining method for all deposits is open pit, using 5 m flitches and 20 m benches. The principle

ASSUMPTIONS

pieces of digging equipment are four Hitachi 1200 excavators, matched with a mixed fleet of CAT 740

and BELL 50D articulated dump trucks.

Ore blocks are generated within the site's MineSight software utilising a Dig Block Optimisation

module with a base SMU of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m. The optimal blocks are modified by the mine geologists

to achieve a practical ore mark out, which is then located on the ground via differential GPS.

Ore markout widths vary from 5 m to 60 m, the average being in the 30 m to 40 m range. When

forecasting and budgeting, mining dilution and ore loss are set at 15% and 5% respectively, and this

has given a suitable result when compared against actual.

All material within the marked out block, regardless of oxidation state, is delivered to ROM stockpiles, either at the Sorowar Feeder, for the rope conveyor, or to the Mill. The 365 tph rope conveyor from the Sorowar Feeder to the Mill ROM pad is an integral part of the mining process flow at Simberi; as is the downhill trucking that HBS conducts using Astra haul trucks to bring an additional 700 kt to 1 Mt per annum to the Mill ROM.

METALLURGICAL FACTORS

Gold recovery in oxide was calculated as follows:

OR ASSUMPTIONS

S (%)

Fixed Tail (ppm)

Max Recovery (%)

<0.2

0.2

86%

>0.2 and <0.4

0.3

78%

> 0.4 and <1

0.5

70%

>1

0.7

50%

ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS

Historically, there has been no large-scale mining and the previous alluvial workings have had no

OR ASSUMPTIONS

significant impact. There are no pre-existing environmental liabilities. During a 2004 environmental

baseline study, a network of monitoring stations was established to support the ongoing collection

of data. A 2005 Feasibility Study addressed the environmental impacts associated with waste dumps,

open pits, pipelines, access/haul roads, process plant, deep sea tailings and stormwater. However,

no attempt at identifying the acid rock drainage potential was made, although the resource model

was domained with respect to visible oxidation intensity. A report by Environmental Geochemistry

International suggests that the distribution of the acid rock drainage (ARD) material types be spatially

determined. In this way the non-acid forming (NAF) and potentially acid forming (PAF) factors can

be evaluated - using the sulphur values in the model.

BULK DENSITY

The dry bulk densities were determined using the water immersion method. Only intact pieces of

core can be measured by this approach and in extremely broken ground there is potential for a bias

to be introduced. Core is wrapped in cling wrap before weighing in water. This approach can be

unreliable due to either entrapped air bubbles or water leaking into the sample. Further work is

required to verify the reliability of the density data and to ensure that clay rich samples have been

adequately dried before density is measured.

There is limited density data. Generally, one measurement per core tray or less. Density was

estimated into the block model using inverse distance squared interpolation.

CLASSIFICATION

The resource estimate is initially classified on data spacing using the following ellipsoidal search

criteria:

1.

Measured - Utilising a quadrant search of 15 mX x 15 mY x 7.5 mZ (total size of the

ellipse is 30 m x 30 m x 15 m), there must be at least one composite in each quadrant;

2.

Indicated - Utilising a quadrant search of 30 mX x 30 mY x 15 mZ (total size of the

ellipse is 60 m x 60 m x 30 m), there must be at least one composite in each quadrant;

3.

Inferred - Utilising a quadrant search of 50 mX x 50 mY x 25 mZ (total size of the ellipse

is 100 m x 100 m x 50 m), there must be at least one composite in three of the

quadrants.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 25 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

All the material unclassified by the above steps remains unclassified. Material outside of the

mineralized domain is unclassified irrespective of the drill spacing. These unclassified areas represent

potential drill targets.

After applying the above criteria there were still significant areas classified as Inferred which in the

opinion of the Competent Person had higher confidence. Wireframes were generated around areas

that had enough gold grade continuity and drill spacing to be classified as Indicated and the

classification was updated accordingly. The final resource classification is considered appropriate

given the data quality and continuity of the gold mineralization.

Almost all the material classified as Measured has been RC grade control drilled at an approximately

10m x 10m spacing. A Measured classification is considered appropriate given that over the 12-

month periods of 2017 and 2018 the gold ounces between grade control and the mill are within 5%.

The resource estimate utilises the grade control RC drilling.

In order to meet the JORC Code (2012) criteria for reasonable prospects of eventual economic

extraction, only the material above an optimistic pit shell has been considered as a resource. This

ultimate pit shell was calculated using a gold price of US $1800. Resources were depleted using an

end of June surface.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

In June 2011, Golders produced the Competent Person's Report for the Simberi Gold Project, which

found no compromising factors deleterious to the resource. The Sorowar and Pigiput/Pigibo Mineral

Resource Estimate were reviewed internally in 2014 by a panel of experienced company geologists.

The review covered all aspects of the estimate including source data, geological model, resource

estimate and classification. In addition, the reporting of the company Mineral Resources is guided by

the company's Mineral Resource Estimation System and is overseen by the Executive Leadership

team prior to being reviewed by the company's Audit Committee.

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

Uncertainty in the interpretation of the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell and the interpretation of oxidation

ACCURACY/CONFIDENCE

domains are key areas of uncertainty. Gold grade uncertainty within the estimation domains is also

high with about three quarters of the variability occurring in under 10m. Finally, there is still the

possibility that some of the older RC drilling has gold grades that are biased high. This risk is reducing

as additional drilling is ongoing.

No geostatistical study has been carried out to determine confidence limits for the resource.

Conditional simulation into conservative, intermediate and optimistic domains is recommended.

Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves - Simberi

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL RESOURCE

The Ore Reserve estimate is based on the Mineral Resource estimate carried out by Chris De-Vitry of

ESTIMATE FOR CONVERSION

Manna Hill Geoconsulting. Gold grade was estimated using ordinary kriging.

TO ORE RESERVES

The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserve.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person is employed in a site based role

STUDY STATUS

SGCL is currently an operating mine. Pit Optimisation and Design conducted to enable the Mineral

Resource to be converted to Ore Reserves. Oxide Reserves are supported by operational budget

planning and evaluations based on operational designs and current practices. The Sulphide

component has been subject to a pre-feasibility study (PFS) carried out internally by St Barbara

Limited during 2016. A Feasibility Study for the sulphide component is due to be completed late 2020.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

The economic cutâ€off was determined from the nonâ€mining breakeven value. The non-mining

breakeven value was estimated for each block in the Ore Reserve model and takes the following

factors into consideration:

â€¢

Gold Price

â€¢

Milling Cost

â€¢

G&A Costs

â€¢

Metallurgical Recoveries

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 26 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

â€¢

Royalties

â€¢

Transport and refining charges

Only blocks with positive value are Reported in the Ore Reserve estimate.

Open pit mining costs are excluded from the cutâ€off grade calculation. The impact of mining costs is

accounted for in the calculation of the optimal pit shell including differences between ore and waste

mining due to haul distances.

MINING FACTORS OR

The Simberi Reserve has been estimated after running pit optimisations using costs, recoveries,

ASSUMPTIONS

dilution and slope angles that are based on zero base build approach using current operating history

as a data source.

The mining methods used to do the LOM schedules are in line with what is currently used on site.

The overall slopes used for the pit optimisation and design work were sourced from reports carried

out by external geotechnical consultants. Grade control drilling is carried out in advance of mining

and the information obtained from this drilling is made available for decision making in advance of

mining.

The models used for the Ore Reserve are consistent with that produced for the Mineral Resource

declared for the Simberi deposits. This model is internally known as simc10.dat.

Dilution is included in the Ore Reserve estimate through the estimation process. Ore losses and

external dilution were assumed to be 0% due to the limited operating experience with the updated

Mineral Resource model.

An average minimum mining width of 30m was applied for all design work.

Inferred material is set to zero value in the optimisation. Subsequently, inferred material reported in

the pit shells is considered in the Life of Mine, but not included in the Reserve. Additional

optimisations were run, and shells produced, to evaluate the influence of inferred material prior to

the Mine Design phase to ensure potential future mill feed is not sterilised when generating current

optimum Pit Designs. Inferred material can only present a potential upside to the ore reserve if and

when it is reclassified as indicated.

The infrastructure requirements of the current mining methods used are already in place.

Replacement costs, expected maintenance costs or costs of additional items required have been

accounted for in the life of mine evaluation on which the project costings are based.

METALLURGICAL FACTORS

Material from the various Simberi Deposits is trucked and conveyed to the Simberi processing plant.

OR ASSUMPTIONS

The Simberi processing plant consists of a Wet Scrubber, Oversize Ball Mill, Semi-Autogenous

Grinding Mill, Cyclone Circuit, CIL Circuit, elution and acid washing facilities, electrowinning cells, and

Kiln. Tails from the process are discharged using a Deep Sea Tailings Placement where the tailings is

diluted with sea water, to the ratio of 8:1, prior to its disposal. Expansion of the Oxide Circuit was

completed towards the end of 2013 and since then, the operation has been operating at 3.5 Mtpa.

A PFS has been completed to evaluate the options for Sulphide processing.

The technology associated with processing of Simberi ore is conventional carbon in leach and based

on industry standard practices.

Recovery performance is variable for the different weathering profile of the material.

The metal recovery for oxides is calculated by a formula that uses gold grade as a predictor. The gold

recovery has an upper limit of 93%. This gold recovery relationship was developed from plant

performance data.

A fixed gold recovery of 75.3% was used for sulphides, based on PFS.

ENVIRONMENTAL

SGCL holds two environmental permits. One for the extraction of water and one for the discharge of

waste. Together these two permits form the environmental legislative basis in which the SGCL can

operate. Compliance with these conditions is continuously monitored and reported on in Quarterly

Environment Performance Reports which are submitted to the National Government, Department

of Environment and Conservation (DEC).

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 27 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

SGCL has received a new permit for the 3.5Mtpa expansion project to replace the previous discharge

permit. Both the environmental permits are only relevant to operational mining activities within the

Mining Lease.

In addition, SGCL maintains an Environment Permit for Exploration relating to Waste Discharge. This

Permit is referred to as Environment Permit WDL-2A(65).

INFRASTRUCTURE

All equipment required for the mining and processing of the reserve is in place and operational, or

have been selected and costed for installation as part of the sulphide PFS. They are, or will be, located

on St Barbara held tenements and leases. The infrastructure includes but is not limited to:

â€¢

Dedicated heavy fuel oil diesel generators

â€¢

Water supply

â€¢

Simberi Oxide Processing plant

â€¢

Future Simberi Sulphide Processing Plant

â€¢

Surface roads and communications

â€¢

Plant maintenance workshop facilities

â€¢

Process plant buildings, administration offices, training rooms, assay laboratory, site

security buildings, ablution and stores.

â€¢

Core shed

â€¢

Mobile communication tower

â€¢

Accommodation and camp facilities

â€¢

Airstrip

â€¢

Wharf

COSTS

All costs used in the generation of the reserves have been derived from first principles, actual

performance and the sulphide PFS work.

Operating costs are estimated as part of the internal budgeting process and approved by the St

Barbara board.

A gold price of US$1,250/oz has been used in all calculations.

Exchange rates are sourced from recommendations by the Group Treasury and accepted by the

Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Costs associated with treatment and transport have been included in the cost modelling completed

for the project based on actual performance and the sulphides PFS.

Royalties have been included at the PNG government royalty of 2.0% of gold produced. A MRA levy

is also applied to at 0.25% of gold produced.

REVENUE FACTORS

A gold price of US$1,300/oz has been used in all revenue calculations.

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Gold dorÃ© bars are transported fortnightly by dedicated service provider from Gold room to final

destination Perth Mint. Armoured vehicles are used from start to end of shipment process. Gold is

sold on an $A basis with a call option of $USD sales.

Sulphide ore is proposed to be treated in a Sulphide Circuit and sold as a concentrate.

ECONOMIC

SGCL is an operating asset and is not subject to project type analysis.

SOCIAL

There are two community agreements which set the guidelines for community relations at Simberi.

â€¢

The Memorandum of Agreement between SGCL, the national government, New Ireland

Provincial Government, Simberi Land Owners Association and the Tabar Community

Government

â€¢

The compensation Agreement.

OTHER

SGCL is operating on St Barbara 100% held mining leases with all required government and statutory

permits and approval in place.

A company risk register is maintained to address and mitigate against all foreseeable risks that could

impact the Ore Reserve.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 28 of 35

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

CLASSIFICATION

The ore reserve includes only Proved and Probable classifications.

The economically mineable component of the resource material identified as Measured has been

included in the Proved category.

The economically mineable component of the resource material identified as Indicated has been

included in the Probable category.

No portion of the Probable ore reserve has been derived from Inferred Mineral Resources.

The Competent Person believes the ore reserve declared is an accurate representation for the

Simberi deposit.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

No external audits or reviews have been conducted on the current ore reserve.

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The Ore Reserve estimate is prepared within the Guidelines of the JORC code (2012). The relative

ACCURACY/ CONFIDENCE

confidence of the estimates contained fall within the criteria of Proved and Probable Reserves.

Significant operating history supports the magnitude of modifying factors which have been applied.

The ore reserve has been estimated in line with the St Barbara Ore Reserve process. The ore reserve

process has been conducted to industry standard.

The ore reserve has been peer reviewed internally and the Competent Person is confident it is an

accurate estimation of the current Simberi ore reserve.

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Atlantic Gold

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

Sample lengths have varied depending on the drill program, ranging from about 1 cm

to 4.85 m, averaging about 0.9-1 m. Core has been halved for sampling using

mechanical core splitters and core saws. Some early programs submitted whole core

The default sample length was 1.0 m, and all half-core samples were sawn.

The main independent laboratories used for sample preparation and analysis include

ALS Chemex and SGS; these laboratories hold accreditations for selected analytical

techniques. Samples have been typically crushed and pulverized to P85 75 Î¼m.

Initial, pre-Atlantic Gold, assaying at Touquoy used a proprietary sample preparation

method, known as KMS-15, which used a Kuryluk Mineral Separator to extract the

coarse gold from the sample. The resulting material was fire assayed for gold.

DRILLING TECHNIQUES

Drilling has used primarily NQ (47.6 mm diameter) core. Some drill holes at Touquoy

were HQ (63.5 mm) or PQ (85mm) size. A grade control program at Touquoy in 2006

was completed using BQ (37 mm) size. Drilling performed by Masval and

Northumberland at Cochrane hill used AQ (30.5 mm) and BQ sizes.

DRILL SAMPLE RECOVERY

Diamond drilling recovery percentages were measured by comparing actual metres

recovered per drill run versus metres measured on the core blocks. Recoveries

averaged over >90% with increased core loss present in fault zones and zones of strong

alteration.

LOGGING

Drill core logging procedures are described on a metre-by-metre basis with regards to

lithology, texture, sulphide mineralization, alteration, quartz veining, structure, and in

some cases magnetic susceptibility. All drill core has been photographed both wet and

dry. Core recovery and rock quality designation (RQD) were measured for each hole at

the same metre-by-metre intervals.

Information was initially captured using logging sheets; later programs used direct

computer entry. Core recoveries are very good overall.

SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

The main independent laboratories used for sample preparation and analysis include

AND SAMPLE PREPARATION

ALS Chemex and SGS; these laboratories hold accreditations for selected analytical

techniques. Samples have been typically crushed and pulverized to P85 75 Î¼m.

Sample preparation, analysis, and security procedures undertaken are performed in

accordance with exploration best practices and industry standards.

QUALITY OF ASSAY DATA

Drill programs to 2002 typically relied on quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC)

AND LABORATORY TESTS

procedures implemented at the analytical laboratory. Later programs incorporated

QA/QC sample submissions including blank, duplicate, and standard reference

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 29 of 35

materials (SRMs).

A number of review and resampling programs have been conducted, including:

â€¢ Trial grade control reconciliation from the upper edge of the Touquoy Mine. It was

concluded that the KMS-15 method generated data that were higher in average grade

compared to other methods such as traditional 30FA and screened fire assay;

â€¢ Resampling of selected drill core from earlier exploration efforts;

â€¢ Nearest neighbourhood comparison of grade control data collected from 2017 and

2018 to KMS-15method-generated data and historic resource data;

â€¢ Comparison of grade control model to resource model in areas where estimations

are affected by KMS assays.

VERIFICATION OF SAMPLING

Internal data verification programs have included review of QA/QC data, re-sampling

AND ASSAY

and sample reanalysis programs, and database verification for issues such as

overlapping sample intervals, duplicate sample numbers, or lack of information for

certain intervals. Validation checks are performed on data used to support estimation,

and comprise checks on surveys, collar co-ordinates, lithology data, and assay data.

A review of the Touquoy database was conducted in 2007 by external consultants,

Hellman and Schofield.

LOCATION OF DATA POINTS

Drill collars have been captured using global positioning system (GPS) instruments.

Holes are surveyed downhole at approximately 30 m intervals and at the final hole

depth. Survey instruments have included Pajari, Sperry-sun, FlexIT and Reflex tools.

DATA SPACING AND

Data spacing for all deposits is generally on 25m spaced sections. Drilling data is

DISTRIBUTION

sufficient to establish continuity for all lodes.

ORIENTATION OF DATA IN

Touquoy:Gold mineralization broadly conforms to the orientation of stratigraphy

RELATION TO GEOLOGICAL

which has been tightly folded into an upright anticline, such that drill holes angled into

STRUCTURE

the northern limb are inclined towards the south and vice-versa for drill holes angled

into the southern limb. In this way, depending on where drill holes have been collared

relative to the changing dips of bedding in the anticline, the angled holes intersect

bedding at between 45Â° and 90Â°, exaggerating true widths by up to 1.4 times. Samples

taken from vertical holes do not exaggerate actual widths of mineralization at the

anticline hinge but can exaggerate widths by up to 2.9 times where bedding dips are

steepest (70Â°).

Beaver Dam:The orientation of mineralisation in both the Mill Shaft Zone and the

Northeast Zone is uncertain at this stage and therefore the relationship between

sample lengths and the true thickness of mineralisation is not known.

Fifteen Mile Stream:Gold mineralisation at Fifteen Mile Stream is to some degree

stratiform. Bedding was intersected at angles of between 45Â° and 90Â° such that the

true thickness of mineralisation is generally between 70% and 100% of the downhole

intercepts.

Cochrane Hill:Holes drilled from surface were inclined to the south at angles between

80Â° and 40Â° from horizontal. Mineralisation is confined to a zone or envelope that dips

to the north at approximately 70Â° such that drill holes intersect the mineralization at

angles of between 30Â° and 70Â° respectively and down-hole mineralized intercepts are

exaggerated over true widths by between 1.1 and two times.

SAMPLE SECURITY

Security procedures prior to Atlantic Gold Corp's involvement in the Project are not

known, although check sampling and re-examination of core from a large number of

drill holes has not shown any sign of sample tampering. Core was typically kept in a

secure and locked area with limited access. Samples are typically conveyed from the

Project site to the laboratory using commercial transport firms.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

The CP has visited the Touquoy pit to view the geology exposed by the mining and to

verify the collars of selected recent drill holes.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results - Atlantic Gold

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL TENEMENT AND

St Barbara has 100% ownership of the tenements over Touquoy (ML11 -1, EL10377)

LAND TENURE STATUS

Cochrane Hill deposit (EL51477); Fifteen Mile Stream (EL05889, EL52901 and EL10406)

and Beaver Dam Area (EL50421).

EXPLORATION DONE BY

No Mineral Resources drilling has been completed by St Barbara. Work completed by

OTHER PARTIES

other parties is covered in the previous section.

GEOLOGY

The Meguma Terrane of Nova Scotia hosts the Moose River Member, Tangier Member,

and Taylors Head Member of the basal greywacke-dominated Goldenville Formation.

Gold mineralization is generally hosted in argillite and/or greywacke sequences of the

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 30 of 35

Moose River Member and is associated with regional-scale anticlines. Structural

repetition due to folding and faulting may result in thickening of gold-bearing units.

Gold occurs as native gold, and has been observed in a number of settings, including

along shear cleavage, hair line fractures; in pressure shadows; as inclusions; on the

margins of sulphide grains; in thin, bedding-parallel quartz veins and stringers.

Mineralization is associated with sulphides, including arsenopyrite, pyrite and

pyrrhotite. Lesser chalcopyrite, galena, and sphalerite have been observed.

Gold grade was estimated using multiple indicator kriging (MIK) for all deposits. The

basic unit of estimation is a panel with horizontal dimensions equal to the average drill

hole spacing.

DRILL HOLE INFORMATION

No exploration results are presented.

DATA AGGREGATION

No exploration results are presented.

METHODS

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN

No exploration results are presented.

MINERALISATION WIDTHS

AND INTERCEPT LENGTHS

DIAGRAMS

No exploration results are presented.

BALANCED REPORTING

No exploration results are presented.

OTHER SUBSTANTIVE

No exploration results are presented.

EXPLORATION DATA

FURTHER WORK

Further work is not planned at this time.

Section 3: Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources - Atlantic Gold

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

DATABASE INTEGRITY

Internal data verification programs have included review of QA/QC data, re-sampling

and sample reanalysis programs, and database verification for issues such as

overlapping sample intervals, duplicate sample numbers, or lack of information for

certain intervals. Validation checks are performed on data used to support estimation,

and comprise checks on surveys, collar co-ordinates, lithology data, and assay data.

A review of the Touquoy database was conducted in 2007 by external consultants,

Hellman and Schofield.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person has previously visited site. No site visits were undertaken during

the last year as the resources have only been depleted for mining.

GEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION

Depending on the deposit, samples were composited to either 1 m or 2 m intervals.

Statistical properties of the composites were reviewed in terms of histogram and spatial

continuity to identify areas of consistent mineralization style. For a number of the

resource models, a single mineralized domain was used. However, in Cochrane Hill,

Fifteen Mile Stream Egerton Zone, and Touquoy, distinctly different mineralization

styles with clearly different histograms of composite grade were identified and

modelled with different parameters.

DIMENSIONS

Touquoy:strike extent = 810m; width = 50m; vertical extent = 150m.

Beaver Dam:strike extent = 810m; width = 50m; vertical extent = 200m.

Fifteen Mile Stream:strike extent = 1400m; width = variable 20m to 100m; vertical

extent = 225m.

Cochrane Hill:strike extent = 950m; width = 70m; vertical extent = 285m.

ESTIMATION AND MODELLING

Multiple indicator kriging (MIK) was used to estimate the Mineral Resources based on

TECHNIQUES

an anticipated approach to mill feed material selection in mining. The basic unit of

estimation is a panel with horizontal dimensions equal to the average drill hole spacing.

Depending on the deposit, samples were composited to either 1 m or 2 m intervals.

Statistical properties of the composites were reviewed in terms of histogram and spatial

continuity to identify areas of consistent mineralization style. For a number of the

resource models, a single mineralized domain was used. However, in Cochrane Hill,

Fifteen Mile Stream Egerton Zone, and Touquoy, distinctly different mineralization

styles with clearly different histograms of composite grade were identified and

modelled with different parameters. Typically grade capping was not considered to be

warranted; however, some high-grade samples in the Fifteen Mile Stream database

were top-cut.

Where possible, directional sample variograms and variogram models were generated

for the domains, and the resulting data used to inform estimation search criteria.

The resource estimates assume mining ore selection in all deposits will take place on

5m flitches with a minimum mining width of around 5 m. For all deposits, following

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 31 of 35

variance adjustment, the resultant block histograms were assumed to be log-normal in

shape. The variance included an adjustment for the information effect introduced by

grade control sampling. A grade control drill hole pattern of 10 m by 5 m with a

downhole sampling interval of 2.5 m was assumed for Touquoy, Cochrane Hill and the

Fifteen Mile Stream zones of Egerton and Hudson. The assumptions for the remaining

deposits of Plenty and Beaver Dam was a 5 m by 5 m pattern, with a down-hole

sampling interval.

of 2.5 m.

MOISTURE

Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

All deposits are reported at a 0.3g/t cut-off. The cut-off grade includes the following

considerations:

Gold Price US$1,800/oz;

Exchange rate of 0.77 US$:C$;

Process recovery of 92%;

Variable overall pit slope angles.

Operating Cost Inputs: OPERATION

COST

PIT RIM MINING COST, TOUQUOY

$3.70/T (PIT RIM AT 115 M)

PIT RIM MINING COST, BEAVER DAM

$2.90/T (PIT RIM AT 130 M)

PIT RIM MINING COST, 15 MILE

$3.35/T (PIT RIM AT 110 M)

STREAM

PIT RIM MINING COST, COCHRANE

$3.10/T (PIT RIM AT 120 M)

HILL

INCREMENTAL HAULAGE COST

$0.02 PER EVERY 5-METRE BENCH BELOW

PIT RIM

PROCESSING COST, TOUQUOY

$11.00/T

PROCESSING COST, BEAVER DAM

$18.00/T

PROCESSING COST, 15 MILE STREAM

$8.22/T

PROCESSING COST, COCHRANE HILL

$8.64/T

GENERAL/ADMINISTRATION COST

$2.50/T

MINING FACTORS OR

The mining method is conventional open pit.

ASSUMPTIONS

METALLURGICAL FACTORS OR

Metallurgical recovery is 92%.

ASSUMPTIONS

ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS OR

Environmental approvals are in place for the Touquoy mine. It is assumed that Federal

ASSUMPTIONS

and Provincial approvals will be granted for Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and

Cochrane Hill ahead of mining.

BULK DENSITY

Bulk density (specific gravity) determinations have been performed using the water

displacement method. Mineral Resource estimates typically use the one value for ore

and waste as follows:

Touquoy: 2.79 t/m3;

Beaver Dam: 2.73 t/m3;

Fifteen Mile Stream: 2.78 t/m3;

Cochrane Hill: 2.77 t/m3.

CLASSIFICATION

The resource estimate for each panel was initially classified as Category 1, 2 or 3 based

on the results of octant data searches in the panel neighbourhood. The number of

composites required to inform an estimate varied by deposit and by category. Typically,

Category 1 panel estimates were assigned to Measured Mineral Resources, Category 2

to Indicated Mineral Resources and Category 3 to Inferred Mineral Resources. An

additional constraint on the Touquoy estimate was applied to take into account the

uncertainty associated with the KMS-15 data that were used in the resource estimation.

Panel estimates that are significantly affected by KMS-15 data in their neighbourhood

and were initially assigned a category 1 flag were downgraded to a category 2 flag. This

condition was activated if the weighted proportion of KMS-15 samples in the

neighbourhood exceeded 0.20. Approximately 5 Mt of mineralization affected by the

KMS-15 sampling was downgraded from Measured to Indicated.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

The Atlantic Gold Mineral Resources Estimates were compiled originally in 2019 to CIM

2014 Definition Standards by a suitably Qualified Person. The Resource Estimates have

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 32 of 35

subsequently been reviewed internally by qualified St Barbara personnel and are

considered fit for purpose.

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The resource estimates are global estimates. Grade control drilling is completed in

ACCURACY/CONFIDENCE

advance of mining to improve local estimates of grade.

Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves - Atlantic Gold

CRITERIA

COMMENTS

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The Ore Reserves estimate is based on the Mineral Resources estimates carried out by

FOR CONVERSION TO ORE

Neil Schofield of FSSI Consulting (Australia) Pty Ltd. Gold grade was estimated using

RESERVES

multiple indicator kriging (MIK).

The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserves.

SITE VISITS

The Competent Person has visited the site from 7 - 13 January 2018.

STUDY STATUS

The Touquoy mine is an operating mine. Lerchs-Grossman(L-G) analysis and pit designs

to enable the conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves is supported by an NI43-

101 Technical Report completed for Atlantic Gold Corporation with an effective date of

25 March 2019.

CUT-OFF PARAMETERS

Cut-off grade assumes US$1,300/oz gold at a currency exchange rate of 0.77 C$ per

US$; 99.9% payable gold; $5.00/oz offsite costs (refining and transport), a 2% royalty;

and uses a 92% metallurgical recovery. The cut off-grade covers processing costs of

$11.00/t at Touquoy, $8.22/t at Fifteen Mile Stream, $8.64/t at Cochrane Hill, and

$18.00/t at Beaver Dam and general and administrative (G&A) costs of $2.50/t.

A breakeven incremental cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au is used for Touquoy, Fifteen Mile

Stream and Cochrane Hill, and 0.50 g/t Au for Beaver Dam.

MINING FACTORS OR

Lerchs-Grossman(L-G) analysis and pit designs to enable the conversion of Measured

ASSUMPTIONS

and Indicated Mineral Resources to Proved and Probable Ore Reserves has been

completed for all deposits. Inferred Mineral Resources are set to waste.

The mining operations are planned to be typical of similar small-scale open pit

operations in flat terrain.

The overall slopes used for the pit optimisation and design work were sourced from

reports carried out by independent geotechnical consultants.

Grade control drilling is carried out in advance of mining and the information obtained

from this drilling is made available for decision making in advance of mining.

Mining recovery of 98.4% and external mining dilution of 1.6% at 0.20 g/t Au grade is

applied in addition to the modelled in-block dilution.

METALLURGICAL FACTORS OR

The process design assumes a conventional flowsheet, including crushing, grinding,

ASSUMPTIONS

gravity recovery, CIL, desorption/electrowinning/refining, cyanide destruction and

tailings management.

A new, simple, satellite primary crushing facility consisting of a grizzly feeder, jaw

crusher and primary coarse ore stockpile feed conveyor will be required at Beaver Dam.

A process facility with a nominal treatment rate of 2.0 Mt/a has been designed to

recover and concentrate gold from ore mined at the proposed Fifteen Mile Stream

open pit. The plant operates two shifts per day, 365 d/a at an overall plant availability

of 92%. The process plant will produce a gold concentrate to be transported and further

treated at the Touquoy process plant.

A process facility with a nominal treatment rate of 2.0 Mt/a has been designed to

recover and concentrate gold from ore mined at the Cochrane Hill open pit. The plant

will operate two shifts per day, 365 d/a at an overall plant availability of 92%. The

process plant will produce a gold concentrate to be transported and further treated at

the Touquoy process plant.

Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be 92%.

ENVIRONMENTAL

Environmental approvals are in place for the Touquoy mine. It is assumed that Federal

and Provincial approvals will be granted for Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and

Cochrane Hill ahead of mining.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 33 of 35

INFRASTRUCTURE

The Touquoy property can be accessed via 110 km of sealed road from Halifax to Moose

River. The administration area is accessed via a 1.3 km gravel access road from

Mooseland Road. Major onsite roads at Touquoy include the ore haulage and waste

haulage roads. Access to the Beaver Dam administration area will be via the 7.5 km

Beaver Dam road from Provincial Highway 224 in combination with the upgraded 30 km

corridor used for ore haulage from Year 6. Ore will be transported from the Beaver Dam

site to the Touquoy mine site by semi-trailer trucks using a 9-axleB-train configuration

carrying a 50 t payload. The trucks will travel a total distance of 30 km between the two

sites, over four, either upgraded or new sections of road. A well-maintained

bituminized road (Provincial Highway 374), which connects several large towns in Pictou

County (Stellarton, New Glasgow) with the coastal community of Sheet Harbour, will

provide access to the Fifteen Mile Stream site. The administration office and need to

shut down the public highway during blasting operations, a 2.9 km section of Provincial

Highway 7 will be relocated approximately 300 m to the west. In addition to the mine

access road, three major ex-pit haul roads to haul ore and waste materials will be

constructed.

Built infrastructure supporting the Touquoy Mine operations includes administration

offices, control room complex, mill maintenance office, process plant building, reagent

storage, laboratory, workshop and warehouse and the main plant motor control centre

room. As ore will be transported to Touquoy for processing, building infrastructure at

Beaver Dam will be limited. Building infrastructure will consist of a small workshop and

warehouse facility. The infrastructure requirements for Fifteen Mile Stream and

Cochrane Hill will include administration offices, gatehouse, mining office and change

room, process plant, plant office and change room, plant workshop, and reagents and

consumables storage.

At Touquoy, the power supply comes from a connection to the Provincial distribution

grid. The power demand at Beaver Dam is insufficient to justify providing permanent

powered generators will provide the required 600 V electrical power for Beaver Dam

surface consumers. The Fifteen Mile Stream site will be connected to the power grid by

a 1 km overhead power line connected to the 69 kV line that runs adjacent to the

planned Fifteen Mile Stream mine site. The closest point of power supply for the

Cochrane Hill site is the 25 kV circuit 57C-426 located at the Salmon River Substation. To

connect the site to the substation it is necessary to upgrade a 4 km section of overhead

singlephase line, and to build an additional 9 km of overhead three phase line to supply

the site with 25 kV power.

Concentrates from Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill will be transported to the

Touquoy process plant along a combination of existing public and private roads. The

trucks will complete approximately 6-8 return trips per day at the design production

rate.

COSTS

The capital cost estimate for the project includes four separate

cost estimates, one each for Touquoy, Beaver Dam, Fifteen-Mile Stream and Cochrane

Hill:

The Touquoy cost estimate represents the 2019 capital budget for the operation;

The Beaver Dam capital cost estimate is based on the developed 2015 Feasibility Study,

escalated to first quarter 2019, and has an accuracy range of -15%, +25% of final cost.

Updates to the 2015 Beaver Dam capital cost estimate include scope additions such as a

new jaw crusher in place of relocating the existing crusher from Touquoy, as well as

escalating the 2015 Feasibility Study cost elements to first quarter 2019;

The estimates for Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill estimates are based on the

developed 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study, updated for scope and escalation to first quarter

2019, and have an accuracy range of -15%, +25% of final cost.

Operating costs were calculated based on manpower, process and maintenance

consumables, transport, and G&A costs. Operating costs incurred and revenue from

production realized during the period prior to achieving commercial production were

capitalized within the Owner's costs.

REVENUE FACTORS

A gold price of US$1300/oz has been used in all revenue calculations.

MARKET ASSESSMENT

A contract was entered into for the transportation, security, insurance, and refining of

dorÃ© gold bars from Touquoy, and dorÃ© is currently shipped to a customer for refining.

It is expected that dorÃ© produced from Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane

Hill would be subject to similar contracts to that in place for Touquoy.

ECONOMIC

The mine is an operating asset and is not subject to project-type analysis.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 34 of 35

Life-of-Mine plans are developed or updated on an annual basis. These plans reflect

current and projected performances for the Ore Reserve.

SOCIAL

There are no First Nations (Mi'kmaq) communities within the Touquoy, Beaver Dam,

Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill site boundaries.

No significant archaeological sites were identified during surveys.

OTHER

There are major contracts currently in place to support the Touquoy Mine operations,

in addition to the refining contract. These contracts cover items such as bulk reagents,

operational and technical services, process equipment maintenance support,

earthworks projects, transportation and logistics, and administrative services.

Atlantic Gold may enter into additional operational contracts including, but not limited

to, equipment maintenance and ore haulage between Touquoy and Beaver Dam,

Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill, depending upon operational requirements.

These will be reviewed on a continual basis as the project moves forward. Contracts

would be negotiated and renewed as needed. Contract terms would be in line with

industry norms, and typical of similar contracts in Nova Scotia that Atlantic Gold is

familiar with.

CLASSIFICATION

The Ore Reserve includes only Proved and Probable classifications.

The economically minable component of the Measured Mineral Resource has been

classified as a Proved Ore Reserve.

The economically minable component of the Indicated Mineral Resource has been

classified as a Probable Ore Reserve.

AUDITS OR REVIEWS

The Atlantic Gold Mineral Resources Estimates were compiled originally in 2019 to CIM

2014 Definition Standards by a suitably Qualified Person. The Resource Estimates have

subsequently been reviewed internally by qualified St Barbara personnel and are

considered fit for purpose.

DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE

The Ore Reserves based are global estimates of Mineral Resources. Grade control

ACCURACY/ CONFIDENCE

drilling is completed in advance of mining to improve local estimates of grade.

St Barbara Limited Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement 30 June 2020

Page 35 of 35

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
