St Barbara : 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements

ASX Release/ 24 August 2020
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements as at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2020, Group Ore Reserves increased year on year from 4.1 Moz of contained gold to 6.0 Moz, and Group Mineral Resources increased from 9.6 Moz of contained gold to 11.6 Moz.
The increase in Resources and Reserves is due to the Atlantic Gold acquisition concluded in July 2019 and Simberi sulphide drilling completed in December 2019.
Company Summary
â€¢Total Ore Reserves are estimated at:
93.6 Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 6.0 Moz of contained gold,
comprising:
â€¢
Leonora Operations
12.0 Mt @ 5.7 g/t Au for 2.2 Moz of contained gold
â€¢
Simberi Operations
31.1 Mt @ 2.1 g/t Au for 2.1 Moz of contained gold
â€¢
Atlantic Gold Operations
50.5 Mt @ 1.1 g/t Au for 1.7 Moz of contained gold
Total Mineral Resources1are estimated at: 182.8 Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 11.6 Moz of contained gold, comprising:
â€¢
Leonora Operations
27.7 Mt @ 5.6 g/t Au for 5.0 Moz of contained gold
â€¢
Simberi Operations
91.3 Mt @ 1.4 g/t Au for 4.3 Moz of contained gold
â€¢
Atlantic Gold Operations
63.9 Mt @ 1.1 g/t Au for 2.2 Moz of contained gold
The 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements are attached.
1 Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves
Overview
St Barbara's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves position as at 30 June 2020 is summarised and compared with the 2019 statement below.
Project
2019 Ore Reserves
2020 Ore Reserves
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
('000)
(g/t Au)
('000)
('000)
(g/t Au)
('000)
Gwalia (WA)
10,135
6.4
2,073
9,407
6.3
1,892
Tower Hill (WA)
2,572
3.7
306
2,572
3.7
306
Total Leonora
12,707
5.8
2,379
11,979
5.7
2,198
Simberi Oxide (PNG)
6,893
1.3
288
7,737
1.2
293
Simberi Sulphide (PNG)
18,135
2.4
1,375
22,638
2.4
1,765
Simberi Stockpile
1,058
0.7
24
678
0.6
12
Total Simberi
26,086
2.0
1,687
31,053
2.1
2,070
Atlantic Gold (NS)
-
-
-
45,070
1.1
1,647
Atlantic Stockpile (NS)
-
-
-
5,450
0.5
89
Total Atlantic Gold
-
-
-
50,520
1.1
1,737
Grand Total
38,793
3.3
4,066
93,552
2.0
6,005
Project
2019 Mineral Resources
2020 Mineral Resources
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
('000)
(g/t Au)
('000)
('000)
(g/t Au)
('000)
Gwalia (WA)
23,690
6.3
4,775
22,595
6.0
4,386
Tower Hill (WA)
5,093
3.8
625
5,093
3.8
625
Total Leonora
28,783
5.8
5,400
27,688
5.6
5,011
Simberi Oxide (PNG)
25,862
1.0
862
18,801
1.0
630
Simberi Sulphide (PNG)
64,938
1.6
3,335
72,459
1.6
3,687
Total Simberi
90,800
1.4
4,197
91,260
1.4
4,318
Atlantic Gold (NS)
-
-
-
63,883
1.1
2,227
Total Atlantic Gold
-
-
-
63,883
1.1
2,227
Grand Total
119,583
2.5
9,597
182,832
2.0
11,555
Data is rounded to thousands of tonnes and thousands of ounces. Discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding.
The Company's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources have increased since 30 June 2019 above net mining depletion as a consequence of:
the completion of resource definition drilling at Simberi and subsequent update of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (referASX Release 2 March 2020 - 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi Gold Mine as at 31 December 2019'). Corresponding depletion from production for Simberi is therefore for the six- month period from 1 January to 30 June 2020.
the acquisition of Nova Scotian based Atlantic Gold Corporation in July 2019. The Atlantic Gold Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at the time of acquisition was updated as at 31 December 2018 as reported in a March 2019NI43-101 Technical Report. Corresponding depletion from production for Atlantic Gold is therefore for an eighteen month period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.
the reassessment of Atlantic Gold Mineral Resources at a higher gold price, up from US$1,400/oz at 31 December 2018 to US$1,800/oz at 30 June 2020.
Ore Reserves Revisions
Gwalia (-181,000 ounces)
The previous publicly reported Proved and Probable Ore Reserve Estimate reported at 30 June 2019 was 10,135,000 t @
6.4 g/t Au containing 2,073,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced by 181,000 ounces of gold to 9,407,000 t @ 6.3 g/t Au containing 1,892,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in the Ore Reserve is driven by mining depletion as there was no update to the underlying resource model during the year.
Simberi Oxide and Sulphide (-103,000 ounces)
The previous publicly reported Proved and Probable Ore Reserve Estimate reported at 31 December 2019 was 34,321,000 t
2.0 g/t Au containing 2,173,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced since 31 December 2019 by 103,000 ounces of gold to 30,376,000 t @ 2.1 g/t Au containing 2,070,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in the Ore Reserve is driven by mining depletion as there was no update to the underlying resource model since 31 December 2019.
Atlantic Gold (-138,000 ounces)
Atlantic Gold Corporation was acquired by St Barbara in July 2019 and Ore Reserves were initially reported in August 2019 based on a March 2019 NI43-101 Technical Report (with an effective date of 31 December 2018) compiled by Atlantic Gold. The previous publicly reported Proved and Probable Ore Reserve Estimate reported at 13 March 2019 was 51,950,000 t @
1.12 g/t Au containing 1,875,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced since 31 December 2018 by 138,000 ounces of gold to 50,250,000 t @ 1.07 g/t Au containing 1,737,000 ounces of gold. The decrease in the Ore Reserve is driven by mining depletion for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020 as there was no update to the underlying resource model since March 2019.
Notes on selected movements from left to right (as noted in text above):
Atlantic Gold acquisition in July 2019, increase represents Ore Reserve as at 31 December 2018.
Simberi depletion from production is for the six month period from 1 January to 30 June 2020.
Atlantic Gold depletion from production is for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.
Mineral Resources Revisions
Gwalia (-389,000 ounces)
The Gwalia Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining and sterilisation. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 30 June 2019 was 23,690,000 t @ 6.3 g/t Au containing 4,775,000 ounces of gold. This has decreased by 389,000 ounces of gold to 22,595,000 t @ 6.0 g/t Au containing 4,386,000 ounces of gold. The depletion figure includes 143,000 ounces of gold that should have been depleted in 2018 and 2019 but was overlooked. Depletion processes have been reviewed to prevent a recurrence of this oversight.
Simberi Oxide (-62,000 ounces)
The Simberi Oxide Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Oxide Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 31 December 2019 was 20,551,000 t @ 1.0 g/t Au containing 692,000 ounces of gold (refer ASX Release 2 March 2020 - 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi Gold Mine as at 31 December 2019'). This has decreased since 31 December 2019 by 62,000 ounces of gold to 18,801,000 t @ 1.0 g/t Au containing 630,000 ounces of gold.
Simberi Sulphide (-23,000 ounces)
The Simberi Sulphide Mineral Resources have been depleted for mining. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Sulphide Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 31 December 2019 was 72,985,824,000 t @ 1.6 g/t Au containing 3,710,000 ounces (refer ASX Release 2 March 2020 - 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements for Simberi Gold Mine as at 31 December 2019'). This has decreased since 31 December 2019 by 23,000 ounces of gold to 72,459,000 t @ 1.6 g/t Au containing 3,687,000 ounces of gold.
Atlantic Gold (-144,000 ounces)
Atlantic Gold Corporation was acquired by St Barbara in July 2019 and Mineral Resources were initially reported in August 2019 based on a March 2019 NI43-101 Technical Report (with an effective date of 31 December 2018) compiled by Atlantic Gold. The previous publicly reported Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate reported at 13 March 2019 was 63,470,000 t @ 1.2 g/t Au containing 2,371,000 ounces of gold. This has reduced by 144,000 ounces of gold to 63,883,000 t @ 1.1 g/t Au containing 2,227,000 ounces of gold. The resource has been depleted for mining for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020 at the Touquoy pit (-207,000 ounces) and reported at a higher gold price of US$1,800/oz, up from US$1,400/oz. The higher gold price has contributed an additional 63,000 ounces to resources.
Notes on selected movements from left to right (as noted in text):
Atlantic Gold acquisition in July 2019, represents Mineral Resource as at 31 December 2018.
Simberi depletion from production is for the six month period from 1 January to 30 June 2020.
Atlantic Gold depletion from production is for the 18 month period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2020.
Ore Reserves Statement as at 30 June 2020
Proved
Probable
Total
Project
Tonnes
Gold
Ounces
Tonnes
Gold
Ounces
Tonnes
Gold
Ounces
('000)
(g/t)
('000)
('000)
(g/t)
('000)
('000)
(g/t)
('000)
Gwalia (WA)
1,583
8.0
409
7,824
5.9
1,483
9,407
6.3
1,892
Tower Hill (WA)
-
-
-
2,572
3.7
306
2,572
3.7
306
Simberi Oxide (PNG)
1,702
1.33
73
6,035
1.13
220
7,737
1.2
293
Simberi Sulphide (PNG)
1,386
2.6
114
21,253
2.42
1,651
22,638
2.4
1,765
Simberi Stockpile (PNG)
678
0.57
12
-
-
-
678
0.57
12
Atlantic Gold (NS)
21,370
1.2
796
23,700
1.1
851
45,070
1.1
1,647
Atlantic Stockpile (NS)
5,450
0.5
89
-
-
-
5,450
0.5
89
Total All Projects
32,168
1.4
1,493
61,384
2.3
4,511
93,552
2.0
6,005
Notes
Ore Reserves are based on a gold price of: Gwalia (AU$1,600/oz), Tower Hill (AU$1,250/oz), Simberi and Atlantic Gold (US$1,300/oz).
Simberi and Atlantic Gold Mineral Resources are reported constrained by a US$1,800/oz pit shell.
Data is rounded to thousands of tonnes and thousands of ounces. Discrepancies in totals may occur due to rounding.
JORC Code Compliance Statements
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Gwalia is based on information compiled by Mr. Robert Love who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Robert Love is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Robert Love consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Tower Hill is based on information compiled by Ms. Jane Bateman who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Jane Bateman is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Jane Bateman consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Simberi is based on information compiled by Mr. Chris De-Vitry who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Chris De-Vitry is a full-time employee of Manna Hill Geoconsulting and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Chris De-Vitry consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at Moose River Consolidated is based on information compiled by Mr. Neil Schofield who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Neil Schofield is a full-time employee of FSSI Consultants (Australia) Pty Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Neil Schofield consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Gwalia is based on information compiled by Mr. Glen Carthew who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Glen Carthew is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Glen Carthew consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Tower Hill is based on information compiled by Mr. Glen Carthew who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Glen Carthew is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Glen Carthew consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Simberi is based on information compiled by Mr. Ross Halatchev who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Ross Halatchev is a full-time employee of St Barbara Ltd and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Ross Halatchev consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Ore Reserves at Moose River Consolidated is based on information compiled by Mr. Marc Schulte who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. Marc Schulte is a full-time employee of Moose Mountain Technical Services and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Marc Schulte consents to the inclusion in the statement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
JORC Table 1 Checklist of Assessment and Reporting Criteria
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Gwalia Mine
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
SAMPLING TECHNIQUES
Sampling boundaries are geologically defined and mostly one metre in length unless a significant
geological feature warrants a change from this standard unit. The upper or right-hand side of the
core is routinely submitted for sample analysis, with each one metre of half core providing between
2.5 - 3 kg of material as an assay sample.
DRILLING TECHNIQUES
Surface and underground diamond drill holes used NQ2 (50.6mm) sized core (standard tubes). SBM
surface drill holes have been down hole surveyed by north seeking gyro and underground drill holes
have been surveyed by single shot electronic camera. Surface holes are orientated using a Reflex
ACT II RD orientation tool.
DRILL SAMPLE RECOVERY
Core is metre marked and orientated and checked against drillers blocks to ensure that any core loss
is accounted for. Sample recovery was rarely less than 100%. Minor occurrences of core loss can in
most instances be attributed to drilling conditions and not ground conditions.
LOGGING
All SBM holes are logged primarily for lithology, alteration and vein type/intensity which are key to
modelling gold grade distributions. Validation of geological data is controlled via the use of library
codes and reliability and consistency of data is monitored through regular peer review.
SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES
SBM half core is cut using a core saw before being sent to an accredited lab (SGS laboratory in
AND SAMPLE PREPARATION
Kalgoorlie) where the entire sample is crushed to achieve particle size <4mm followed by complete
pulverisation (90% passing 75 Âµm).
QUALITY OF ASSAY DATA
SBM samples were analysed for gold using fire assay with a 50g charge and analysis by flame Atomic
AND LABORATORY TESTS
Absorption Spectrometry (AAS). QC included insertion of 3 commercial standards (1 per 20 samples),
use of barren flush material between designated high grade samples during the pulverising stage, re-
numbered sample pulp residues re-submitted to original laboratory, and sample pulp residues
submitted to accredited umpire laboratory, submission of residual (duplicate) half core from ore
intervals. The analysis of gold was sound and re-analysis of pulps showed acceptable repeatability
with no significant bias.
VERIFICATION OF SAMPLING
Sampling data is recorded electronically in spreadsheets which ensure only valid non-overlapping
AND ASSAY
data can be recorded. Assay and down hole survey data are subsequently merged electronically. All
drill data is stored in a SQL database on secure company server.
LOCATION OF DATA POINTS
Collars for surface holes are recorded by DGPS. Upon completion of underground drill holes an
authorised surveyor will pick up the collar by placing a survey rod into the hole to measure azimuth
and dip. This process may also occur while the hole is in progress by surveying the drill rods in the
hole.
DATA SPACING AND
Data spacing for grade control drilling is approximately 10m x 15m from 1000mbs to 1480mbs,
DISTRIBUTION
resource definition is approximately 20m x 30m from 1480mbs - 1800mbs and surface drilling is
approximately 60m x 80m from 1800mbs to 2200mbs. Drilling data is sufficient to establish down
plunge continuity for all lodes.
ORIENTATION OF DATA IN
Sampling is perpendicular to lode orientations, and based on past production and underground
RELATION TO GEOLOGICAL
mapping.
STRUCTURE
SAMPLE SECURITY
Only SBM personnel or approved contractors are allowed on drill sites; drill samples are only
removed from drill site by approved contractors to SBM's secure core logging/processing facility; cut
core is consigned to accredited laboratories for sample preparation and analysis.
AUDITS OR REVIEWS
Regular reviews of core logging and sampling have been completed through SBM monitoring and
auditing. Laboratory inspections have been conducted throughout the review period by SBM
personnel. Inspections are documented electronically and stored on secure company server. No
significant issues were identified.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - Gwalia Mine
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
MINERAL TENEMENT AND
The reported resource is completely located within M37/25, M37/333, M37/849 which are 100%
LAND TENURE STATUS
owned by St Barbara Limited. The tenements are in good standing at the time of reporting.
EXPLORATION DONE BY
Drilling of the resource by other parties is discussed in the previous section.
OTHER PARTIES
GEOLOGY
Gold mineralisation occurs as a number of en echelon, moderately east dipping foliation parallel
lodes within strongly potassic altered mafic rocks and extends over a strike length of approximately
500 m and to a vertical depth of at least 2,300 m. Four primary lodes (Main Lode, South West Branch,
South Gwalia Series and West Lode) have been identified and the geometries summarised below.
DRILL HOLE INFORMATION
No exploration results are presented.
DATA AGGREGATION
No exploration results are presented.
METHODS
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN
No exploration results are presented.
MINERALISATION WIDTHS
AND INTERCEPT LENGTHS
DIAGRAMS
No exploration results are presented.
BALANCED REPORTING
No exploration results are presented.
OTHER SUBSTANTIVE
No exploration results are presented.
EXPLORATION DATA
FURTHER WORK
Future work will focus on testing strike extensions of the Gwalia Lode System to the south. There are
opportunities to extend and increase confidence in the resource estimate for Main Lode and Main
Lode 2 above and below the dyke where drilling from underground platforms have delineated a
potential high grade shoot that remains open to the north.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources -Gwalia Mine
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
DATABASE INTEGRITY
Information is captured through spread sheets and validated prior to loading into the SBM corporate
database which ensures only valid non-overlapping data can be recorded. Assay and down hole
survey data are subsequently merged electronically. All drill data is stored in an SQL database on
secure company server. Validation of data included visual checks of hole traces, analytical and
geological data and ad hoc validation of 20 holes to original core photos and hard copy geological
logs.
SITE VISITS
The Competent Person directly supervised geological modelling and mineral resource estimation,
and is the site Manager Geology.
GEOLOGICAL
Mineralisation domains are defined by abundance of quartz and quartz/carbonate veining, the
INTERPRETATION
presence of distinctive laminated veining (quartz/sericite/sulphides +/- au), strong potassic
alteration, abundance of sulphides (commonly >3% pyrite) and elevated gold grade (>0.5g/t).
DIMENSIONS
The mineralised zone strikes 15 degrees east of true north over a distance of 500m and plunges 45
degrees to the southeast. The mineralised zone consists of several stepped or en echelon style
foliation parallel lodes disposed in plan in a "horse-shoe" shape with the limbs converging at the
southern end. The mineralised zone and individual lodes dip east at 35 to 45 degrees and are
conformable with the foliation of the Mine Sequence mafic schists. Individual lode widths vary from
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
2m to 30m true width. Mineralisation has been tested to approximately 2,300m below surface and
remains open.
ESTIMATION AND
All domains were estimated using ordinary kriging except for South West Branch below the dyke
MODELLING TECHNIQUES
(~1240mbs) where indicator kriging was used for grade estimation. Three parent block sizes have
been estimated; 4mE x 8mN x 4mRL for areas covered by underground grade control drilling, 8mE x
16mN x 4mRL for the area covered by resource development drilling and 16mE x 32mN x 4mRL for
areas covered by surface drilling below approximately 1,800 metres vertical depth. Estimation was
completed using Datamine Studio RM. Search parameters reflect a high grade plunge orientation
north east for WL, east north-east to east for SGS and south-east for SWB and ML consistent with
geological observation of high grade mineralisation geometry:
â€¢Main Lode - Rotation Azimuth = 350 degrees, Dip = 35 degrees, Pitch = 130 degrees. Max
within the tenements and management measures are in place.
BULK DENSITY
Bulk density is assigned on a lode by lode basis and is routinely monitored via grade control drilling
using the weight in air/weight in water method. Density ranges between 2.71g/cm3and 2.79g/cm3
CLASSIFICATION
The Gwalia resource is classified as a function of drill spacing, geological continuity and mining. Areas
where grade control drilling has been completed to 20m x 30m and geological continuity has been
established through mining are classified as Measured. Areas where drill density is 30m x 40m, 60m
x 80m or less with high geological continuity are classified as Indicated and elsewhere where drill
density is sparse classified as Inferred.
AUDITS OR REVIEWS
The Gwalia Mineral Resource Estimate is reviewed internally in August, January and May of each year
by site geologists and scrutinised by a panel of competent company geologists. The review covers all
aspects of the estimate including source data, geological model, resource estimate and classification
In addition, the reporting of the company Mineral Resources is guided by the company's Mineral
Resource Estimation System and is overseen by the Executive Leadership team.
DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE
The resource estimate is a global estimate. Grade control drilling is completed in advance of
ACCURACY/CONFIDENCE
development to improve local estimates of grade.
Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves - Gwalia Mine
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
MINERAL RESOURCE
The underground Ore Reserve estimate is based on the Mineral Resource estimate carried out by St
ESTIMATE FOR CONVERSION
Barbara Limited. Gold grade was estimated using ordinary kriging for all lodes with the exception of
TO ORE RESERVES
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
the Southwest Branch at depths exceeding 1,240 metres below surface where indicator kriging was
used.
The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserve.
The Mineral Resource model used to estimate this Reserve is described as gw0119d-m.dm
SITE VISITS
The Competent Person is employed in a site-based role.
STUDY STATUS
A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed for the Gwalia mine in 2008. The mine has been in full
production since. Any further studies undertaken are to extend the mine or optimise the current
operating practices.
The Feasibility Study for the Gwalia Extension Project was completed in 2016 and approved by the
board. The Gwalia Extension Project provides incremental upgrades to the ventilation infrastructure
which support mining down to 2200 mbs.
CUT-OFF PARAMETERS
A break-even type analysis was used to determine the cut-off grades used in the Ore Reserve
estimate.
o4.7 g/t Stope Evaluation Cut-Off Grade
Used to define the extent of economic stoping areas on a level.
o1.9 g/t Stope Only Cut-Off Grade
Used to define additional stopes that can be mined without extra development and
without delaying the main mining sequence.
o0.7 g/t Process Only Cut-Off Grade
Used to differentiate between development ore and development waste.
MINING FACTORS OR
The Gwalia Ore Reserve has been estimated based on detailed mine development and stope designs.
ASSUMPTIONS
Modifying factors for dilution and mining recovery have been applied post-geological interrogation
to generate the final diluted and recovered Ore Reserve.
The Gwalia Mine is in full production with an extensive production history. Mining methods
referenced in this report are currently in practice on site or have been subject to trial mining.
Reconciliation results and production history show this mining method to be well matched to the ore
body.
Stope size, development placement and ground support strategies have been designed in line with
recommendations from experienced geotechnical personnel and external subject matter experts.
Grade control drilling is completed in advance of production with the majority of stopes to be mined
in the next two years already grade control drilled.
The model used to estimate the Ore Reserve is consistent with that which forms the basis of the
Mineral Resource estimate for the Gwalia deposit. This model is internally known as gw0119d-m.dm.
For South West Branch (SWB) and South Gwalia Series (SGS), the dilution is estimated for each
individual stope based on known influences. These include the mining direction, strike length, stope
width, and depth below surface. The relationships between these factors and stope dilution have
been modelled through back-analysis of actual reconciled stope performance. The average of the
estimated dilution for all SWB stopes in the Ore Reserve is 13% and the average estimated dilution
for SGS stopes is 17%.
Mining dilution of 20% has been applied to all West Lode stopes. Mining dilution of 30% has been
applied to Main Lode stopes.
A 92% mining recovery factor has been applied to triple-lift and double-liftlong-hole open stopes. A
90% mining recovery factor has been applied to single-liftlong-hole open stopes. These factors are
consistent with reconciled actual performance.
The profiles of development excavations have been designed inclusive of 10% overbreak. No further
dilution factors or mining recovery factors have been applied to development ore.
A global minimum mining width of 3m is used. While the ore body width generally exceeds the
minimum mining width, where the ore body is narrower stoping outlines are designed to honour the
minimum width and include planned dilution.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
All ore in the Ore Reserve estimate is classified as a Proved or Probable Ore Reserve. No Inferred
Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve. The Inferred Mineral Resources in the Life-of-
Mine plan have been removed from the Ore Reserve plan and estimate.
The infrastructure requirements of the stoping methods used are either already in place or have been
accounted for in the Life-of-Mine evaluation on which the project costings are based. The capital and
operating costs of extending the ventilation infrastructure to support truck haulage down to the base
of the Ore Reserve have been included in the economic evaluation which demonstrates the economic
viability of the Ore Reserve.
METALLURGICAL FACTORS
All Gwalia ore is trucked to the Gwalia processing plant. The processing plant is located at St Barbara's
OR ASSUMPTIONS
Leonora Operations and consists of a three-stage crushing circuit, single-stage milling circuit and
hybrid carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit with one designated leach tank and seven adsorption tanks. Gold
is recovered from activated carbon into concentrated solution via a split AARL-type elution circuit.
Electrowinning and smelting are conducted in an adjacent secure gold room. The tailings from the
process are thickened and pumped to a paddock-type tailings storage facility with multi-spigot
distribution.
The technology associated with processing of Gwalia ore is currently in operation and is based on
industry standard practices.
Metallurgical recovery is modelled based on the observed relationship between head grade and
recovery. The average of the modelled metallurgical recovery over the Ore Reserve mine plan is
96.8%.
A recent study on capacity requirements of the tailings storage facility (TSF) showed that the total
capacity that will be created (new lifts and void created by reclaiming) will be adequate for the life-
of-mine plan. This includes an additional lift on TSF3 and construction of TSF4, which is planned for
FY20.
ENVIRONMENTAL
The Gwalia mine is currently compliant with all environmental regulatory agreements under the
Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).
All external reporting against the environmental licenses are recorded and reported in the Annual
Environmental Report available on the St Barbara Limited website.
INFRASTRUCTURE
An upgrade to the mine's primary ventilation system is required to support truck haulage at current
production rates down to the base of the Ore Reserve. The capital and operating costs for the
ventilation upgrade have been estimated to Feasibility Study level and included in the economic
evaluation which demonstrates the economic viability of the Ore Reserve.
All other equipment required for the mining and processing of the Ore Reserve is in place and
operational. It is located on tenements held by St Barbara Limited. The infrastructure includes, but is
not limited to:
Dedicated gas and diesel power station
Water supply from three sources to provide redundancyoProcessing plant oMine development oUnderground power and dewatering infrastructure oWorkshop facilities on surface and underground oVentilation fans and refrigeration plant oPaste-fill plant oCamp facilities oAccess to public roads and airstrips.
COSTS
All costs used in the estimation of Ore Reserves are based on the Life-of-Mine plan.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
Operating costs are estimated as part of the internal budgeting process and approved by the St
Barbara Limited board.
A gold price of AU$1,600/oz has been used in all calculations.
Exchange rates are sourced from recommendations by the Group Treasury and accepted by the
Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
Costs associated with treatment and transport have been included in the cost modelling completed
for the project based on the Life-of-Mine plan.
Royalties have been included at the WA government royalty of 2.5% of gold produced. A Resource
Capital Royalty (IRC) is also applied to the Gwalia tenements and is applied at 1.5% of gold produced.
REVENUE FACTORS
A gold price of AU$1600/oz has been used in all revenue calculations.
The project has been defined to a pre-feasibility study level of confidence. Operating assumptions
are supported by company experience with similar operating mines within the same mining district.
The mine is intended to operate as a satellite mine.
SOCIAL
St Barbara Limited's social licence to operate is underpinned by the excellent relationship that the
Company has built, over many years, with the local community of Leonora. St Barbara Limited also
recognises, and has a good relationship with, the Aboriginal groups within the Leonora Region.
Formal Access and/or Heritage Protection Agreements exist with most of the Aboriginal groups in
the Leonora and the eastern Kalgoorlie Region.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
OTHER
A company risk register is maintained to address and mitigate against all foreseeable risks that could
impact the Ore Reserve.
CLASSIFICATION
The Ore Reserve has been classified as a Probable Ore Reserve.
The economically minable component of the Indicated Mineral Resource has been classified as a
Probable Ore Reserve.
AUDITS OR REVIEWS
While a direct audit of the Tower Hill reserve has not been conducted, the St Barbara reserve
estimation process was independently reviewed in December 2012 by Scott Dunham of Quantitative
Group (QG).
"The review did not identify any material flaws in either the ore reserve estimate itself or the process
used to generate the estimate. In QG's opinion the estimate is suitable for reporting under the JORC
Code (2004 edition) and is of a good industry standard" (Dunham, S. 2012).
"The ore reserve estimate is incorporated into St Barbara's long, medium and short term planning
processes and this increases confidence in the deliverability of the ore reserve. The ore reserve
represents a snapshot of the expected metal production over the life of each operation based on
currently available data and mine planning assumptions" (Dunham, S. 2012).
DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE
The Ore Reserve estimate is prepared within the guidelines of the JORC code (2012). The relative
ACCURACY/ CONFIDENCE
confidence of the estimates contained fall with the criteria of Probable Ore Reserves. Significant
operating history supports the modifying factors applied.
The Ore Reserve has been estimated in line with the St Barbara Ore Reserve process. The Ore
Reserve process was externally audited in 2012 and found to be of good industry standard. The Ore
Reserve has been peer reviewed internally and the Competent Person is confident that it is an
accurate estimation of the current Tower Hill reserve.
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Simberi
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
SAMPLING TECHNIQUES
Chips from reverse circulation (RC) drilling and half-core from diamond holes (DH) have been used
to sample the Simberi deposits.
Drilling by Kennecott occurred between 1984 and 1989. Subsequent drilling by Nord was carried out
between 1995 and 1998. Allied drilled from 2004 to 2012. From September 2012 St Barbara Limited
have owned and operated the Simberi project.
During the early part of the Kennecott percussive drilling program (up to approximately RC320,
February-May 1989), each 1 m sample was collected from a cyclone in a calico bag. The sample was
dried, and jaw crushed to less than 7 mm and a 1.5 kg riffle split sub-sample dispatched for assay.
The Kennecott 1m diamond drill core samples were cut in half using a diamond saw, dried, jaw
crushed, and hammer milled to -30 mesh. A 200-250 g sub-sample was pulverised to -80mesh before
submitting to the laboratory.
Nord sampled percussive and diamond holes every 1 m. RC samples were collected in polyweave
bags direct from a cyclone. Approximately 100 g of every RC sample were washed, dried and retained
for reference. RC samples were hammer milled at a Nord sample preparation facility, located on
Simberi Island, to approximately -30 mesh. The sample preparation facility was supervised by
contract personnel from Astrolabe Pty Ltd, an analytical laboratory in Madang. A 1 kg subsample
was riffle split for dispatch for assay and the remainder stored. Nord diamond core was
photographed, logged and cut in half using a diamond saw. One half was dried, jaw-crushed, hammer
milled and reduced to a 1 kg sub-sample using a riffle splitter. The sub-samples were dispatched to
Astrolabe (Madang, PNG) for final preparation and assay up until September 1996.
Allied RC samples were collected at 1 m intervals then dried. Each sample was jaw-crushed, hammer
milled to -80 mesh and reduced to two approximate 1 kg sub-samples using a riffle splitter. One 1 kg
sample was hammer milled to -30 mesh and the other 'reject' split was archived on site for a
minimum of 3 months after assays were returned. The 1 kg crushed samples were dispatched to ALS.
In mid-2008, a new core shed and sample preparation facility was constructed with upgraded
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
security and new sample processing equipment. This allowed a change to the RC sampling and
preparation procedures. Samples from the cyclone were collected in large polyweave bags and
weighed. Sub-samples were placed in calico bags. For dry/damp samples a riffle splitter was used to
produce approximately 500 g for processing and approximately 500 g for 'reject' or archive. Spear
sampling was conducted on wet samples to obtain two 800 g sub-samples, one for archive and one
for processing. Sub-samples were sent to sample prep for drying in electric ovens. Before mid-2008,
Allied diamond core samples were processed in a similar way to the RC samples. Core was sampled
on 1 m intervals, cut in half using diamond saws and dried. One half of each sample was stored on
site in the secured core shed, the other half was crushed with a jaw crusher and split to two
approximately 1 kg samples. One was hammer milled to -30 mesh and the 'reject' sample archived
for a minimum of 3 months after assays were returned. The 1 kg samples were dispatched to ALS
Townsville for fire assay.
St Barbara have sampled core at 1m intervals irrespective of geology using a petrol clipper saw along
its long axis on a plane representing approximately half of the core. RC drill spoil was collected at 1m
intervals direct from the cyclone in polyweave bags. SBM personnel riffle split to collect 1 kg to 3 kg
sub-samples that were crushed and pulverised at the Simberi laboratory.
DRILLING TECHNIQUES
From 1984 to 1990 drilling was carried out by Kennecott, comprising 447 (43,727 m) RC drill holes
(3.75 - 4 inch), 73 (15,970 m) diamond drill holes and 11 (153 m) diamond holes drilled for
metallurgical purposes. Most diamond holes were drilled PQ to depths of up to 200-250 m and HQ
thereafter.
From 1994 to 1998 Nord completed a further 432 (26,241 m) RC holes and 35 (6,415 m) diamond
holes. Many of these diamond holes were triple-tubed for metallurgical sampling and test-work.
Allied drilled 816 RC (62,003 m) holes and 219 (42,098 m) diamond holes after 2003. All diamond
drill hole core has been photographed.
Downhole surveys were restricted to only some of the early Kennecott and Nord diamond drill holes
and the bulk of the later Allied diamond drilling. Most of the RC drilling is shallow, averaging less than
100m, and errors due to hole deviation are considered to be minimal.
SBM (2014-present) completed diamond holes using a track mounted Cortech CSD1300G drill rig. RC
drilling was completed using a track mounted Gemrok 1000H MP rig.
In March 2018, SBM commenced a major RC drilling program to test the down dip extensions of the
Sorowar orebodies. Drilling was completed in December 2019.
Holes were generally drilled on an azimuth of 30 degrees to the mine grid, with a dip of -60 degrees
and a total depth of 250 m. Other than for the first 11,934m (61 holes), all holes have been down
hole surveyed for dip, at the end of hole, and mid-hole. No survey for information for azimuth was
recorded, as the measurements were completed inside the rod string.
The campaign has used three drills supplied by Quest Exploration Drilling (QED) running a mixture of
4.5 inch and 5.25 inch RC hammers, a Schramm 685WS (500 psi/1350 cfm onboard compressor), a DML 45 (350 psi/500 cfm onboard compressor) and a UDR 1200 (no onboard compressor). All drills required additional air at high pressure to achieve the required depths. This was provided by a number of independent compressor and booster units, including a Sullair 900 20/12 (500 psi/1150 cfm), an Atlas Copco 487 (350 psi/900 cfm), an Atlas Copco XVRS (450 psi/1000 cfm), Hydro Booster AV92 (350 psi/720 cfm) and a Hurricane Booster Copco (350psi/500cfm).
Drilling has proved challenging, with broken ground and high water inflows occurring in certain areas of the Sorowar pit. This has led to the loss of one rod string, and considerable time spent retrieving at least three others during the course of the program.
The sample generated by the rigs was initially passed through a cyclone/cone-splitter system which delivered a nominal 2-3 kg size sample which was collected in a calico bag for each metre.
When drilling wet due to water inflows, samples were collected in a 20 l bucket, the water decanted and the sample transferred to the calico bag. For each one metre interval, a sieved chip sample was also collected and deposited in a chip tray for later photographing and logging.
CRITERIACOMMENTS
The calico bags were then packed in large green polyurethane bags and delivered to the Simberi's onsite laboratory for drying and aqua regia Au analysis.
The pulp residues from this process were sent to the SGS laboratory in Townsville for Au (50 g fire assay) and multi-element ICP analysis.
DRILL SAMPLE RECOVERYIn 2016 RC sample recovery was calculated from oven-dried weight of the sample and the assumedvolume. RC sample recovery is low at surface but increases up to about a downhole depth of 40 m, and then the average recovery slowly decreases. Presumably this relates to poor recovery in the clay rich oxidised material which can also have higher moisture content and then lower recovery again at greater depths were sample recovery may be more difficult and sometimes wet drilling conditions are encountered. The average sample recovery of 68% is very low. RC drilling recoveries around this level are possible but they are very low. There is a possibility that the density used to calculate the recovery is being overestimated, which would underestimate the recovery. This could for example be caused if the samples are sometimes not dried sufficiently. The RC drilling is recorded as mostly
5.25 inches but with some 5.5 inch diameters. If holes were sometimes breaking out wider than expected this would only make the recoveries lower.
Ten percent of RC samples were logged as wet and 24% moist. It appears that moist RC samples occur
at shallower downhole depths and wet samples are more abundant at greater hole depths. In relative
terms, sample recovery is a little lower in moist and wet samples than in dry samples.
Core recovery is around 90% at surface increasing to about 95% at a depth of 70 m below surface
where it remains relatively constant. Some holes have extremely variable recovery (while others have
100% recovery for the complete hole. Holes with completely 100% recovery sometimes have large
sections of the drill hole that are broken without a piece of intact core. Measuring core recovery is
difficult in such holes.
LOGGING
Lithology, alteration, structure and assay data exists as well as an extensive set of core photographs.
All holes were logged for a combination of geological and geotechnical attributes. Twin holes suggest
that there is often a lack of consistency between the geological logging of various geologists. Some
check re-logging will be required if reliable 3D alteration and lithology models are to be built.
Data is validated and stored in the company's Datashed database.
SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES
During the Kennecott percussive drilling program (up to approximately RC320, February-May 1989),
AND SAMPLE PREPARATION
the jaw-crushed sample was split to 250 g, disc pulverised to -80 mesh, further split to a 50 g aliquot
and finely pulverised for assay. Lack of correlation between duplicate and original sample assays led
Kennecott to revise the sample preparation procedure. Subsequently (up to RC447, 1992) a 250 g
split (-80 mesh) was sent to the laboratory. At the laboratory a 50g aliquot was taken for pulverising
and assay. A similar sized aliquot from the 200-250 g sub-samples(-80 mesh) from the Kennecott
diamond core samples was fire assayed.
Every Nord 1m RC sample was hammer milled to approximately -30 mesh and a 5 g aliquot finely
pulverised and fire assayed. Nord diamond core sub-samples were dispatched to Astrolabe (Madang,
PNG) for final preparation and assay up until September 1996. At the laboratory the 1 kg sub-samples
were dried, pulverised and a 50 g sub-sample was fire assayed for gold using an atomic absorption
spectrometer (AAS) finish. After September 1996, the samples were dispatched to Australian
Laboratory Services (ALS) in Townsville, Queensland, for preparation and assay using the same
method.
The 1 kg (-30 mesh) sub-samples from the Allied RC drilling were dispatched to ALS and finely
pulverised. A 50 g sub-sample was fire assayed and the remainder stored at their facility in Garbutt,
Queensland. The Simberi processing equipment was flushed with glass before each hole was
processed. After the new core shed and sample preparation facility was constructed (2008) spear
sampling was conducted on wet samples to obtain two 800 g sub-samples, one for archive and one
for processing. Dried RC samples of up to 600 g were milled in an LM2 to obtain a 90% pass through
75 microns for dispatch to the laboratory. The laboratory procedures on Simberi Island were
reviewed by ALS Chemex in October 2004 and found to be satisfactory.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
Before mid-2008, Allied drill core samples were processed in a similar way to the RC samples. 1 kg
from the half-core sample was hammer milled to -30 mesh and the 'reject' sample archived for a
minimum of 3 months after assays were returned. The processing equipment was flushed with glass
before each hole was processed. The 1 kg samples were dispatched to ALS Townsville for pulverising
and a 50 g sub-sample was fire assayed.
For SBM drilling all samples were prepped using the on-site laboratory. Samples were initially
crushed to <2 mm using a Terminator jaw crusher. Samples greater than 1 kg were riffle split and this
subsample was pulverised using an Essa LM2 pulveriser, with 150-200 g dispatched to ALS in
Townsville for analysis.
An adequate number of field, course and fine duplicates have generally been taken. No major issues
were detected from this duplicate sampling. If there are any issues with the representivity of
samples, it would most likely be in the primary sample before any splitting can occur.
No studies exist to determine if the sample sizes are appropriate for the grainsize being sampled.
Sample sizes are however similar to other gold deposits.
QUALITY OF ASSAY DATA
Kennecott evaluated the results of a re-assay program in 1992 dividing the data into oxide, transition
AND LABORATORY TESTS
and sulphide as well as grade classes. As a result, the following corrections were made to the Au
assay data: oxide -6.1%, transition -10.3% and sulphide -9.2%. These corrections were not used for
SBM estimates.
Duplicate sampling by Nord concluded that the majority of the duplicate pairs agreed well. Nord's
internal standard samples were reported as having acceptable agreement.
Allied's sample preparation and analytical control procedures included the use of blanks to monitor
contamination, duplicates to test splitting and milling efficiency and standards to monitor analytical
accuracy and precision. Gold assays for 288 standards showed precision well within two standard
deviations. Gold assays for 574 duplicates, representing 4.2% of the (Allied) samples assayed show
good agreement with a correlation coefficient of 0.994. In addition, Au assays for 570 samples
submitted to a second laboratory also showed good agreement, with a correlation coefficient of
0.996. Between drill holes, sample preparation equipment was cleaned with crushed glass and
compressed air. Between samples the same equipment was cleaned with compressed air and a
brush. Due to the poor initial selection of blank material, the blanks analysis data could not be used
to accurately determine the degree of contamination. Allied conducted Round Robin inter-laboratory
checks in 2009 and 2010 with satisfactory results.
SBM have inserted non-certified blank material at a ratio of 1:25; inserted certified reference
material at a ratio of 1:21; field duplicates (RC) 1:47 and the pulverisation and analysis of coarse
reject (core) at a ratio of 1:22. No bias or contamination issues were detected however, some assays
of standards suggest that precision can at times be lower than ideal. Analysis of blanks suggest the
occurrence of some sample mix ups particularly since April 2018.
VERIFICATION OF SAMPLING
The following discussion is based on a data quality study by De-Vitry (2016).
AND ASSAY
There are 12 diamond versus RC twin drill holes. Also present are 5,385 RC versus diamond sample
pairs that are located within 10 m or less that may or may not have been intentionally drilled as twin
holes. For example, holes that cross close to each other or grade control RC holes next to exploration
diamond drill holes.
Based on a detailed analysis of the above information and the underlying geology it is possible that
gold grades in some of the older RC drilling is biased high. This may be due to difficult drilling
conditions (faults, high porosity etc), down hole moisture and insufficient air pressure during RC
drilling resulting sample loss and/or contamination. Much higher pressures are now used in RC
drilling and operators are more experienced with the ground conditions at Simberi. Reconciliation
exists from 2017 onwards and there is no evidence of a bias in the current RC drilling. Six twin holes
are still planned to be drilled in areas of difficult ground conditions to verify the current RC drilling.
Increasingly the older RC drilling is in mined out oxide areas with recent drilling focusing on sulphide
resources.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
LOCATION OF DATA POINTS
All drill collars were surveyed using traditional EDM instruments based on UTM WGS 84. An audit by
McMullen Nolan and Partners Surveyors Ltd in 2005, using two dual frequency GPS units, determined
that the Simberi survey had very high accuracy. Since 2007, an additional QC step was introduced to
record all collars with a GPS to cross check the surveyed coordinates.
Simberi island was surveyed in 2007 before mining commenced. A LiDAR survey was flown in early
2012 post mining. The two surveys have been merged to create a pre-mining surface. There are areas
in which the RL of the collar coordinates and pre-mining surface vary by up to 30 meters. The reason
for these difference needs to be identified and corrected.
SBM mine survey team has surveyed the SBM drilling. No down hole surveys were completed on the
RC holes prior to March 2018. Post March 2018, deep RC holes have been surveyed for dip as
described above. Diamond holes were surveyed down hole every 15 metres using a single shot
camera.
DATA SPACING AND
For the generation of the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell and the oxide domains all available data is used i.e.
DISTRIBUTION
diamond, RC, auger and blast hole. For resource estimation diamond, RC and RC grade control data
are used. The RC grade control data is nominally on a 10m x 10m grid however, below the pits drill
spacing is highly variable and this is taken into account during resource classification.
Drilling is composited to 2m for resource estimation.
ORIENTATION OF DATA IN
Gold mineralisation does not appear to be closely associated with any particular lithology although
RELATION TO GEOLOGICAL
the contacts between lithologies can at times be a favourable host to gold mineralisation. It is
STRUCTURE
recognised that the primary control of gold mineralization are NW-SE and NE-SW steeply dipping
structures and the intersection of these also has the potential to host mineralization. Gold
mineralisation is generally associated with sulphides or iron oxides occurring within all variety of
hydraulic fractures, and broad disseminations in the naturally porous volcaniclastic rocks. The mix of
vertical and inclined drilling goes some way to optimally intersect these mineralisation styles.
SAMPLE SECURITY
Company personnel or approved contractors only were allowed on drill sites. Drill samples were
removed from drill sites only to a secure sampling or core logging/processing facility. Logged and cut
core was consigned and dispatched as secure cargo to accredited laboratories for processing.
AUDITS OR REVIEWS
In 2004, Golder Associates prepared an Independent Qualified Person's Technical Report of the
Simberi Oxide Gold Project and in June 2011 Golders produced the Competent Person's Report for
the Simberi Gold Project, which found no compromising factors deleterious to the resource.
In 2015, QG completed a review of the Simberi grade control which highlighted a potential bias
between RC and diamond drilling. The results of a follow up study are discussed in the section above
on verification of sampling and assaying.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - Simberi
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
MINERAL TENEMENT AND
The reported resource is completely located within ML 136 which is 100% owned by the Simberi Gold
LAND TENURE STATUS
Company Limited (SGCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of St Barbara Limited. ML 136 expired in
December 2018, but the lease remains in effect while the reapproval process is undertaken.
EXPLORATION DONE BY
Drilling of the resource by other parties is discussed in the previous section.
OTHER PARTIES
GEOLOGY
The Simberi Gold Project is located on Simberi Island in the Tabar Islands Group situated in the New
Ireland Province of Papua New Guinea (PNG), approximately 80 km north-west of Lihir Island.
Simberi is the oldest and northernmost island of the Tabar Group. It measures approximately 10 km
east-west, 8 km north-south and rises to over 300 m above sea level. The currently known gold
prospects (Sorowar, Pigiput, Pigibo, Botlu, Pigicow, Samat, Bekou and Monun Creek) on Simberi
Island are located in the eastern half of the island within the central volcanic core. They are contained
within a sub-cropping epithermal alteration system and structural corridor extending 4km north-
south and 2km east-west. The host rocks for the mineralisation comprise Pliocene altered alkaline
lava flows or intrusives (porphyries), volcaniclastics and tuffs.
Of the eight separate deposits, Pigiput in the south is by far the largest gold resource. Monun Creek
is located immediately to the north-east of Pigiput, with Sorowar, the second largest resource,
further north again. Pigibo, Botlu, Samat and Bekou lie to the west and south of Pigiput, and while
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
relatively small, are relatively higher grade. All deposits lie within 2 to 3km of each other. Sorowar,
Pigiput and Botlu are currently being mined via open pit methods.
Fine grained free gold in oxide material is the target of current operations. Within the sulphide zone
gold is also fine grained (most grains are under 15 Âµm in diameter) but is generally within pyrite.
Modifications are required to the current processing plant to allow flotation of pyrite and recovery
of the gold.
The grade of the mineralisation is related to the natural porosity and degree of fracturing of the host
rocks, greatest in the vicinity of steep and moderately dipping feeder structures interpreted to have
been the pathways for both alteration and mineralising fluids.
DRILL HOLE INFORMATION
No exploration results are presented.
DATA AGGREGATION
No exploration results are presented.
METHODS
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN
No exploration results are presented.
MINERALISATION WIDTHS
AND INTERCEPT LENGTHS
DIAGRAMS
No exploration results are presented.
BALANCED REPORTING
No exploration results are presented.
OTHER SUBSTANTIVE
No exploration results are presented.
EXPLORATION DATA
FURTHER WORK
Future work will focus on converting Inferred oxide and sulphide resources to Indicated resources.
Work will also be conducted on areas which are currently unclassified due to not meeting the
classification criteria (see below), in the hope they can be brought into the Inferred category.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources - Simberi
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
DATABASE INTEGRITY
Drilling in 2004 and 2005 by Allied Gold was subject to significant external review. Golder Associates
visited the site in April 2004 and reviewed data collection procedures. In early 2009, the historic data
was transferred into a Maxwell's Datashed model and subjected to QAQC, which traps and reports
errors on import. Data is now entered directly into the Datashed SQL database.
SITE VISITS
The Competent Person (Chris De-Vitry) visited the Simberi mining operation in 2016 and 2019.
GEOLOGICAL
Gold does have lithological and structural controls, but these controls are complex and cannot be
INTERPRETATION
easily used to generate domains for resource estimation. Leapfrog software was used to generate a
0.25 g/t Au grade shell for resource estimation. A grade shell is needed to avoid smearing grades
between mineralized and essentially unmineralized areas. This grade shell is sufficiently below the
resource reporting cut-offs to not introduce any significant conditional bias during resource
estimation.
Locally the orientation, degree of anisotropy and extrapolation of the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell tends
to be somewhat subjective however, the current grade shell is considered appropriate by the
Competent Person. Further improvements could be made by incorporating pit mapping (lithology,
alteration and structure) into the interpretation. To better understand the impact of uncertainty it is
recommended that multiple 0.25 g/t Au grade shells be generated and used for resource estimation.
Oxidation domains (oxide, transitional and sulphide (fresh)) are based on logging from drill holes. The
domains were defined in Leapfrog by a combination of offset surfaces and solids. The offset surfaces
utilise the logging and depth below topography to create geologically realistic oxidation surfaces. The
modelling of oxidation solids in Leapfrog was also required because a single oxidation surface could
not always model the observed spatial complexity. For example, there can be pods of oxide
completely enclosed by sulphide and vice versa.
Based on statistical analysis and contact plots the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell was subdivided into two
zones for the estimation of gold grades; a combined oxide and transitional zone and a sulphide only
zone.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
DIMENSIONS
The northernmost deposit is Sorowar, its bulk is aligned SE-NW (1,550 m) with minor (structurally
controlled) orthogonal splays towards the southwest and northeast. These splays are less than 750
m long and 300 m wide.
Pigibo is oriented W-E for approximately 740 m with a central bulge about 300 m wide and tapering
to about 100 m at the western and eastern extremities. It is located about 1,500 m to the southwest
of the central part of Sorowar.
Pigiput is east of Pigibo and about 1000 m south of Sorowar. It is roughly equidimensional (640 m
diameter) in plan.
Monun Creek is between Pigiput and Sorowar however, there is now enough drilling to define
continuous mineralisation between Pigiput and Sorowar.
Botlu is about 800 m south of Pigibo. It strikes SE-NW for approximately 680 m with an average
width of around 250 m. About 700 m to the SE of Botlu is the discontinuous Pigicow deposit which
strikes SW-NE for nearly 600 m with a variable width (200-450 m).
Samat is located about 700 m to the southeast of Pigicow and is aligned north-south for
approximately 720 m with an average width of 300 m. Like Pigicow, Bekou is discontinuous and
oriented towards the east-northeast with a strike length of around 600 m. Located about 650 m to
the southwest of Samat, its width varies from 40 m to 170 m.
ESTIMATION AND
Ordinary Kriging with 2m composites was used to estimate Au with the following parameters:
MODELLING TECHNIQUES
1.
Minimum of 6 composites;
2.
Maximum of 16 composites;
3.
No quadrant or octant search;
4.
Search of 600 m x 600 m x 200 m (blocks informed by large composite to block distances
are not classified as a resource - see section on resource classification);
5.
Anisotropic distances were used to select the closest composites;
6.
Parent cell discretisation for kriging of 5 x 5 x 2 in X, Y and Z dimensions;
7.
All composites within a block are used to estimate that block; and
8. All domain boundaries except for the oxide-transitional boundary were treated as hard
during estimation.
The parent block model dimensions were 10 mX x 10 mY x 5 mZ, which is equal to the spacing of the
better drilled areas.
Outlier restricted kriging was used with grade above a specified cut-off cut to that value when the
composite is greater than 15 m from the block being estimated. For the mineralized domains the cut-
off was chosen at the point which the global gold distribution starts to break up. An outlier cut-off of
35 ppm Au was used for the Oxide-Transitional Mineralized domain and 30 ppm Au for the Sulphide
Mineralized domain
Orientation disks were placed throughout the Simberi deposit using geology, structure and gold
grade continuity to define each disks rotation. The orientations from these disks were then
interpolated into every block in the mineralized domains using nearest neighbour interpolation.
During estimation the search ellipse and variogram were rotated according the orientation stored in
each block being estimated.
The Au estimate was validated using an inverse distance squared check estimate as well as
comparison against the declustered composites. The model was also validated using swath plots and
visual comparison between composited and the kriged grades.
In the deeper less well drilled parts of the deposit kriging from wide spaced data into relatively small
blocks will tend to over-smooth the estimate and conditional simulation or non-linear estimation is
recommended for these areas.
The current estimate is yet to be compared against mill production.
Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
MOISTURE
Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis.
CUT-OFF PARAMETERS
The resource is reported at a gold cut-off of 0.4 g/t for oxide and 0.6 g/t for transitional and sulphide.
MINING FACTORS OR
The mining method for all deposits is open pit, using 5 m flitches and 20 m benches. The principle
ASSUMPTIONS
pieces of digging equipment are four Hitachi 1200 excavators, matched with a mixed fleet of CAT 740
and BELL 50D articulated dump trucks.
Ore blocks are generated within the site's MineSight software utilising a Dig Block Optimisation
module with a base SMU of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m. The optimal blocks are modified by the mine geologists
to achieve a practical ore mark out, which is then located on the ground via differential GPS.
Ore markout widths vary from 5 m to 60 m, the average being in the 30 m to 40 m range. When
forecasting and budgeting, mining dilution and ore loss are set at 15% and 5% respectively, and this
has given a suitable result when compared against actual.
All material within the marked out block, regardless of oxidation state, is delivered to ROM stockpiles, either at the Sorowar Feeder, for the rope conveyor, or to the Mill. The 365 tph rope conveyor from the Sorowar Feeder to the Mill ROM pad is an integral part of the mining process flow at Simberi; as is the downhill trucking that HBS conducts using Astra haul trucks to bring an additional 700 kt to 1 Mt per annum to the Mill ROM.
METALLURGICAL FACTORS
Gold recovery in oxide was calculated as follows:
OR ASSUMPTIONS
S (%)
Fixed Tail (ppm)
Max Recovery (%)
<0.2
0.2
86%
>0.2 and <0.4
0.3
78%
> 0.4 and <1
0.5
70%
>1
0.7
50%
ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
Historically, there has been no large-scale mining and the previous alluvial workings have had no
OR ASSUMPTIONS
significant impact. There are no pre-existing environmental liabilities. During a 2004 environmental
baseline study, a network of monitoring stations was established to support the ongoing collection
of data. A 2005 Feasibility Study addressed the environmental impacts associated with waste dumps,
open pits, pipelines, access/haul roads, process plant, deep sea tailings and stormwater. However,
no attempt at identifying the acid rock drainage potential was made, although the resource model
was domained with respect to visible oxidation intensity. A report by Environmental Geochemistry
International suggests that the distribution of the acid rock drainage (ARD) material types be spatially
determined. In this way the non-acid forming (NAF) and potentially acid forming (PAF) factors can
be evaluated - using the sulphur values in the model.
BULK DENSITY
The dry bulk densities were determined using the water immersion method. Only intact pieces of
core can be measured by this approach and in extremely broken ground there is potential for a bias
to be introduced. Core is wrapped in cling wrap before weighing in water. This approach can be
unreliable due to either entrapped air bubbles or water leaking into the sample. Further work is
required to verify the reliability of the density data and to ensure that clay rich samples have been
adequately dried before density is measured.
There is limited density data. Generally, one measurement per core tray or less. Density was
estimated into the block model using inverse distance squared interpolation.
CLASSIFICATION
The resource estimate is initially classified on data spacing using the following ellipsoidal search
criteria:
1.
Measured - Utilising a quadrant search of 15 mX x 15 mY x 7.5 mZ (total size of the
ellipse is 30 m x 30 m x 15 m), there must be at least one composite in each quadrant;
2.
Indicated - Utilising a quadrant search of 30 mX x 30 mY x 15 mZ (total size of the
ellipse is 60 m x 60 m x 30 m), there must be at least one composite in each quadrant;
3.
Inferred - Utilising a quadrant search of 50 mX x 50 mY x 25 mZ (total size of the ellipse
is 100 m x 100 m x 50 m), there must be at least one composite in three of the
quadrants.
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
All the material unclassified by the above steps remains unclassified. Material outside of the
mineralized domain is unclassified irrespective of the drill spacing. These unclassified areas represent
potential drill targets.
After applying the above criteria there were still significant areas classified as Inferred which in the
opinion of the Competent Person had higher confidence. Wireframes were generated around areas
that had enough gold grade continuity and drill spacing to be classified as Indicated and the
classification was updated accordingly. The final resource classification is considered appropriate
given the data quality and continuity of the gold mineralization.
Almost all the material classified as Measured has been RC grade control drilled at an approximately
10m x 10m spacing. A Measured classification is considered appropriate given that over the 12-
month periods of 2017 and 2018 the gold ounces between grade control and the mill are within 5%.
The resource estimate utilises the grade control RC drilling.
In order to meet the JORC Code (2012) criteria for reasonable prospects of eventual economic
extraction, only the material above an optimistic pit shell has been considered as a resource. This
ultimate pit shell was calculated using a gold price of US $1800. Resources were depleted using an
end of June surface.
AUDITS OR REVIEWS
In June 2011, Golders produced the Competent Person's Report for the Simberi Gold Project, which
found no compromising factors deleterious to the resource. The Sorowar and Pigiput/Pigibo Mineral
Resource Estimate were reviewed internally in 2014 by a panel of experienced company geologists.
The review covered all aspects of the estimate including source data, geological model, resource
estimate and classification. In addition, the reporting of the company Mineral Resources is guided by
the company's Mineral Resource Estimation System and is overseen by the Executive Leadership
team prior to being reviewed by the company's Audit Committee.
DISCUSSION OF RELATIVE
Uncertainty in the interpretation of the 0.25 g/t Au grade shell and the interpretation of oxidation
ACCURACY/CONFIDENCE
domains are key areas of uncertainty. Gold grade uncertainty within the estimation domains is also
high with about three quarters of the variability occurring in under 10m. Finally, there is still the
possibility that some of the older RC drilling has gold grades that are biased high. This risk is reducing
as additional drilling is ongoing.
No geostatistical study has been carried out to determine confidence limits for the resource.
Conditional simulation into conservative, intermediate and optimistic domains is recommended.
Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves - Simberi
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
MINERAL RESOURCE
The Ore Reserve estimate is based on the Mineral Resource estimate carried out by Chris De-Vitry of
ESTIMATE FOR CONVERSION
Manna Hill Geoconsulting. Gold grade was estimated using ordinary kriging.
TO ORE RESERVES
The Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserve.
SITE VISITS
The Competent Person is employed in a site based role
STUDY STATUS
SGCL is currently an operating mine. Pit Optimisation and Design conducted to enable the Mineral
Resource to be converted to Ore Reserves. Oxide Reserves are supported by operational budget
planning and evaluations based on operational designs and current practices. The Sulphide
component has been subject to a pre-feasibility study (PFS) carried out internally by St Barbara
Limited during 2016. A Feasibility Study for the sulphide component is due to be completed late 2020.
CUT-OFF PARAMETERS
The economic cutâ€off was determined from the nonâ€mining breakeven value. The non-mining
breakeven value was estimated for each block in the Ore Reserve model and takes the following
factors into consideration:
â€¢
Gold Price
â€¢
Milling Cost
â€¢
G&A Costs
â€¢
Metallurgical Recoveries
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
â€¢
Royalties
â€¢
Transport and refining charges
Only blocks with positive value are Reported in the Ore Reserve estimate.
Open pit mining costs are excluded from the cutâ€off grade calculation. The impact of mining costs is
accounted for in the calculation of the optimal pit shell including differences between ore and waste
mining due to haul distances.
MINING FACTORS OR
The Simberi Reserve has been estimated after running pit optimisations using costs, recoveries,
ASSUMPTIONS
dilution and slope angles that are based on zero base build approach using current operating history
as a data source.
The mining methods used to do the LOM schedules are in line with what is currently used on site.
The overall slopes used for the pit optimisation and design work were sourced from reports carried
out by external geotechnical consultants. Grade control drilling is carried out in advance of mining
and the information obtained from this drilling is made available for decision making in advance of
mining.
The models used for the Ore Reserve are consistent with that produced for the Mineral Resource
declared for the Simberi deposits. This model is internally known as simc10.dat.
Dilution is included in the Ore Reserve estimate through the estimation process. Ore losses and
external dilution were assumed to be 0% due to the limited operating experience with the updated
Mineral Resource model.
An average minimum mining width of 30m was applied for all design work.
Inferred material is set to zero value in the optimisation. Subsequently, inferred material reported in
the pit shells is considered in the Life of Mine, but not included in the Reserve. Additional
optimisations were run, and shells produced, to evaluate the influence of inferred material prior to
the Mine Design phase to ensure potential future mill feed is not sterilised when generating current
optimum Pit Designs. Inferred material can only present a potential upside to the ore reserve if and
when it is reclassified as indicated.
The infrastructure requirements of the current mining methods used are already in place.
Replacement costs, expected maintenance costs or costs of additional items required have been
accounted for in the life of mine evaluation on which the project costings are based.
METALLURGICAL FACTORS
Material from the various Simberi Deposits is trucked and conveyed to the Simberi processing plant.
OR ASSUMPTIONS
The Simberi processing plant consists of a Wet Scrubber, Oversize Ball Mill, Semi-Autogenous
Grinding Mill, Cyclone Circuit, CIL Circuit, elution and acid washing facilities, electrowinning cells, and
Kiln. Tails from the process are discharged using a Deep Sea Tailings Placement where the tailings is
diluted with sea water, to the ratio of 8:1, prior to its disposal. Expansion of the Oxide Circuit was
completed towards the end of 2013 and since then, the operation has been operating at 3.5 Mtpa.
A PFS has been completed to evaluate the options for Sulphide processing.
The technology associated with processing of Simberi ore is conventional carbon in leach and based
on industry standard practices.
Recovery performance is variable for the different weathering profile of the material.
The metal recovery for oxides is calculated by a formula that uses gold grade as a predictor. The gold
recovery has an upper limit of 93%. This gold recovery relationship was developed from plant
performance data.
A fixed gold recovery of 75.3% was used for sulphides, based on PFS.
ENVIRONMENTAL
SGCL holds two environmental permits. One for the extraction of water and one for the discharge of
waste. Together these two permits form the environmental legislative basis in which the SGCL can
operate. Compliance with these conditions is continuously monitored and reported on in Quarterly
Environment Performance Reports which are submitted to the National Government, Department
of Environment and Conservation (DEC).
CRITERIA
COMMENTS
SGCL has received a new permit for the 3.5Mtpa expansion project to replace the previous discharge
permit. Both the environmental permits are only relevant to operational mining activities within the
Mining Lease.
In addition, SGCL maintains an Environment Permit for Exploration relating to Waste Discharge. This
Permit is referred to as Environment Permit WDL-2A(65).
INFRASTRUCTURE
All equipment required for the mining and processing of the reserve is in place and operational, or
have been selected and costed for installation as part of the sulphide PFS. They are, or will be, located
on St Barbara held tenements and leases. The infrastructure includes but is not limited to:
â€¢
Dedicated heavy fuel oil diesel generators
â€¢
Water supply
â€¢
Simberi Oxide Processing plant
â€¢
Future Simberi Sulphide Processing Plant
â€¢
Surface roads and communications
â€¢
Plant maintenance workshop facilities
â€¢
Process plant buildings, administration offices, training rooms, assay laboratory, site
security buildings, ablution and stores.
â€¢
Core shed
â€¢
Mobile communication tower
â€¢
Accommodation and camp facilities
â€¢
Airstrip
â€¢
Wharf
COSTS
All costs used in the generation of the reserves have been derived from first principles, actual
performance and the sulphide PFS work.
Operating costs are estimated as part of the internal budgeting process and approved by the St
Barbara board.
A gold price of US$1,250/oz has been used in all calculations.
Exchange rates are sourced from recommendations by the Group Treasury and accepted by the
Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
Costs associated with treatment and transport have been included in the cost modelling completed
for the project based on actual performance and the sulphides PFS.
Royalties have been included at the PNG government royalty of 2.0% of gold produced. A MRA levy
is also applied to at 0.25% of gold produced.
REVENUE FACTORS
A gold price of US$1,300/oz has been used in all revenue calculations.
