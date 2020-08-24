St Barbara : Appendix 3A.1 Dividend

Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ST BARBARA LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
009165066
1.3
ASX issuer code
SBM
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
Monday August 24, 2020
1.6
ASX +Security Code
SBM
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of twelve months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday June 30, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday September 8, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday September 7, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Tuesday September 29, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.04000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.04000000
3A.2
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3
Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.04000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Wednesday September 9, 2020 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
Tuesday September 8, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
4A.3 DRP discount rate
1.0000 %
End Date
Monday September 14, 2020
Shares are issued at the volume weighted average price of Shares traded on ASX 'on-market' (as defined in the ASX Operating Rules, excluding any transactions not within the ordinary course of trading on ASX) during the Price Determination Period based on information obtained from ASX less DRP discount percentage - full details set out in
DRP
4A.6
DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD
Tuesday September 29, 2020
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
Yes
date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No
