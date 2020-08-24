Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
3.39 AUD   0.00%
03:37aST BARBARA : 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : Appendix 3A.1 Dividend
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : 2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

St Barbara : Appendix 3A.1 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 03:37am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ST BARBARA LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SBM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday August 24, 2020

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.04000000

Ex Date

Monday September 7, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday September 8, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday September 29, 2020

DRP election date

Wednesday September 9, 2020 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ST BARBARA LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

009165066

1.3

ASX issuer code

SBM

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

Monday August 24, 2020

1.6

ASX +Security Code

SBM

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday June 30, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday September 8, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday September 7, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday September 29, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.04000000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.04000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday September 9, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Tuesday September 8, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

4A.3 DRP discount rate

1.0000 %

End Date

Monday September 14, 2020

Shares are issued at the volume weighted average price of Shares traded on ASX 'on-market' (as defined in the ASX Operating Rules, excluding any transactions not within the ordinary course of trading on ASX) during the Price Determination Period based on information obtained from ASX less DRP discount percentage - full details set out in

DRP

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

Tuesday September 29, 2020

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://stbarbara.com.au/investors/dividend/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 07:36:28 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ST BARBARA LIMITED
03:37aST BARBARA : 2020 Final Dividend, Dividend Policy and Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : 30 June 2020 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements
PU
03:37aST BARBARA : Appendix 3A.1 Dividend
PU
08/20ST BARBARA : 2019-20 Workplace Gender Equality Act Report
PU
08/19ST BARBARA LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/13ST BARBARA : Change in substantial holding from SBM
PU
08/03ST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/02TORIAN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : TNR) Drilling Contract Awarded for Mt Stirling G..
AQ
07/29ST BARBARA : Quarterly Report Q4 June FY20
PU
07/28Australia shares rise on gains in banks as regulator lifts dividend freeze
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 823 M 590 M 590 M
Net income 2020 142 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2020 69,9 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 2 384 M 1 707 M 1 711 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,79 AUD
Last Close Price 3,39 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Jetson Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
Stean Barrie General Manager-Technical Services
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED24.63%1 707
NEWMONT CORPORATION50.91%52 710
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION63.81%52 019
POLYUS149.38%31 739
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.76.92%23 230
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.16%19 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group