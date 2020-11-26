Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
2.53 AUD   +1.61%
05:05pST BARBARA : Appendix 3Y
PU
05:05pST BARBARA : Appendix 3G
PU
10/28ST BARBARA : 2020 Annual General Meeting Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

St Barbara : Appendix 3Y

11/26/2020 | 05:05pm EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

St Barbara Limited

ABN

36 009 165 066

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Craig Anthony Jetson

Date of last notice

3 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 August 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

100,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Unlisted employee rights

Number acquired

345,483 unlisted employee rights

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

100,000 fully paid ordinary shares

345,483 unlisted employee rights

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Unlisted employee rights issued to MD & CEO as performance-linkedlong-term incentives in respect of the 2020 and 2021 financial years under the St Barbara Ltd Rights Plan on terms set out in the Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting and approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:04:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 950 M 699 M 699 M
Net income 2021 216 M 159 M 159 M
Net cash 2021 129 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,77x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 1 785 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,70 AUD
Last Close Price 2,53 AUD
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Jetson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerry J. Gleeson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED-6.99%1 292
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.98%46 597
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.68%40 752
POLYUS110.58%25 970
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.50%17 290
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%15 831
