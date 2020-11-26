St Barbara : Appendix 3Y

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
St Barbara Limited
ABN
36 009 165 066
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Craig Anthony Jetson
Date of last notice
3 August 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
3 August 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
100,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Unlisted employee rights
Number acquired
345,483 unlisted employee rights
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
100,000 fully paid ordinary shares
345,483 unlisted employee rights
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back
Unlisted employee rights issued to MD & CEO as performance-linkedlong-term incentives in respect of the 2020 and 2021 financial years under the St Barbara Ltd Rights Plan on terms set out in the Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting and approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 28 October 2020.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
St. Barbara Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:04:06 UTC