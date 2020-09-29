St Barbara : Change of Director's Interest Notice
09/29/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
St Barbara Limited
ABN
36 009 165 066
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Timothy Carl Netscher
Date of last notice
25 March 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
29 September 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
87,290 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
SBM fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
1,071 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$3.2581 per fully paid ordinary share (calculated in
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
accordance with the St Barbara Limited Dividend
valuation
Reinvestment Plan)
No. of securities held after change
88,361 fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Fully
paid
ordinary
shares
allotted
under the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
St Barbara Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan in
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
respect
of
the 2020
final
dividend
announced
back
24 August 2020
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
