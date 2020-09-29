Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/28
2.98 AUD   +1.36%
03:35aST BARBARA : Appendix 2A
PU
03:30aST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/24ST BARBARA : Appendix 2A
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

St Barbara : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

St Barbara Limited

ABN

36 009 165 066

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Timothy Carl Netscher

Date of last notice

25 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

29 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

87,290 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

SBM fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

1,071 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$3.2581 per fully paid ordinary share (calculated in

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

accordance with the St Barbara Limited Dividend

valuation

Reinvestment Plan)

No. of securities held after change

88,361 fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Fully

paid

ordinary

shares

allotted

under the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

St Barbara Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan in

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

respect

of

the 2020

final

dividend

announced

back

24 August 2020

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ST BARBARA LIMITED
03:35aST BARBARA : Appendix 2A
PU
03:30aST BARBARA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/24ST BARBARA : Appendix 2A
PU
09/18ST BARBARA : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
09/18ST BARBARA : 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
09/18ST BARBARA : 2020 Annual Report
PU
09/18ST BARBARA : Quarterly production profile revised
PU
09/17ST BARBARA : 2020 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/15ST BARBARA : 2020 Final Dividend – Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price
PU
09/07ST BARBARA : completes acquisition of Moose River Resources Inc
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 022 M 724 M 724 M
Net income 2021 257 M 182 M 182 M
Net cash 2021 204 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 2 097 M 1 480 M 1 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,98 AUD
Last Close Price 2,98 AUD
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Jetson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
Tim Richards General Manager-Technical Services
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED9.56%1 480
NEWMONT CORPORATION42.99%49 374
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION53.73%49 164
POLYUS129.31%28 322
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.67.68%21 661
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED26.83%18 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group