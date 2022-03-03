St Barbara : Change of substantial holding in Peel Mining Limited (PEX)

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) 9.93% (based 7.95% (based on on 418,097,757 522,622,194 ORDINARY SHARES 41,537,109 ordinary 41,537,109 ordinary shares on shares on issue) issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: