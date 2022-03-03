Log in
    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
03/22 12:10:57 am
1.35 AUD   -1.10%
ST BARBARA : Change of substantial holding in Peel Mining Limited (PEX)
PU
ST BARBARA : Presentation to BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference
PU
ST BARBARA : Bardoc Gold Limited Scheme Booklet
PU
St Barbara : Change of substantial holding in Peel Mining Limited (PEX)

03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

PEEL MINING LIMITED (PEX)

ACN/ARSN

119

343 734

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ST BARBARA LIMITED (SBM)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

009

165 066

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

03/03/2022

26/04/2021

26/04/2021

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

9.93% (based

7.95% (based

on

on 418,097,757

522,622,194

ORDINARY SHARES

41,537,109

ordinary

41,537,109

ordinary

shares on

shares on

issue)

issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

of securities

affected

changed

(7)

affected

SBM's voting

power in PEX

has decreased

as a result of

the issue of

ST BARBARA

new ordinary

Not

Not

03/03/2022

shares in PEX

Not applicable

LIMITED

applicable

applicable

in connection

with the share

placement

announced to

the ASX on 3

March 2022

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

ST

ST BARBARA

ST BARBARA

Registered

41,537,109

BARBARA

ORDINARY

41,537,109

LIMITED

LIMITED

holder

LIMITED

SHARES

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

NOT APPLICABLE

NOT APPLICABLE

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

ST BARBARA LIMITED

LEVEL 10, 432 ST KILDA ROAD, MELB0URNE VIC 3004

Signature

print name

SARAH STANDISH

capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

03/03/2022

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
