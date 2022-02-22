Log in
    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 07:03:17 pm
1.355 AUD   -5.90%
05:47pST BARBARA : Half Year Briefing Book
PU
05:27pST BARBARA : Presentation on December 2021 Half Year Report
PU
04:58pST BARBARA : December 2021 Half Year Report and ASX Appendix 4D
PU
St Barbara : Half Year Briefing Book

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Briefing Book

Briefing Book

2

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by St Barbara Limited ("Company"). The material contained in this presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of, or a recommendation in relation to, securities in the Company and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploring for, developing, mining, processing and the sale of gold. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as anticipate, estimates, forecasts, should, will, expects, plans or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those expressed in this presentation. Actual results may vary from the information in this presentation. The Company does not make, and this presentation should not be relied upon as, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy, or reasonableness, of such statements or assumptions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information available to it, including information from third parties, and has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither the Company, their directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Non-IFRS financial information: We supplement our financial information reporting determined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") with certain non-IFRS financial measures, including cash operating costs. Details of these are set out in the Supplement.

Financial figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted. Financial year is 1 July to 30 June. This presentation is not audited.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves reporting

Any information in this presentation that relates to St Barbara Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves estimates has been extracted from the ASX announcement released by St Barbara entitled "Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements 31 December 2021" dated 18 February 2022 which is available to view on www.stbarbara.com.auand www.asx.com.au.

Any information in this presentation that relates to Bardoc Gold Project Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates has been extracted from the ASX announcement jointly released by St Barbara and Bardoc entitled "St Barbara to acquire Bardoc Gold via Board recommended scheme of arrangement" dated 20 December 2021 which is available to view on www.stbarbara.com.auand www.asx.com.au.

St Barbara confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements referred to above (Original Announcements) and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates in the Original Announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. St Barbara confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Original Announcements.

Full details of recent exploration results in ASX release 25 January 2022 'Q2 December FY22 Quarterly Report'.

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing code "SBM"

American Depositary Receipts (ADR OTC code "STBMY") through BNY Mellon,

www.adrbnymellon.com/dr_profile.jsp?cusip=852278100

Published 23 February 2022

3

A growing gold company with a global outlook

Three operations with pathway to greater than 10 years of operating life

ersonal use only

4

Our sustainability framework underpins our business

ersonal use only

We are taking action across our sustainability commitments

only

Safety

Empowered People

Stronger

use

Always

Diverse Teams

Communities

We are the only mining

Delivering on action

Target is Zero Harm

TRIFR1 - 3.9 in

company to be a

plan to address risks

FY21 and trending

WGEA2 Employer of

of Modern Slavery

Choice (2015-2021)

downwards since

Extend 'CARE' to

Embedded CARE

Included in Bloomberg

community: mental

Gender Equality

health, domestic

behaviours across all

ersonal

Index (2020 & 2021) -

violence, community

operations

100% score for sexual

wellbeing pillars incl.

A workplace safe from

harassment policies

vaccine programs

injury, harassment,

Continue to meet and

Supporting next

bias, discrimination

and harm

exceed diversity

generation of

objectives

Indigenous leaders

Gender Safety audits

through consultation

and education

  1. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (12 month average, total recordable injuries per million hours worked)
  2. Australian Workplace Gender Equality Agency (www.wgea.gov.au)

Respecting the

Environment

Carbon neutral by 2050 and by 2025 at

Atlantic Operations

Reporting on Scope 3 emissions and new data on waste

management

Operations do not

compete with agricultural or domestic needs for water

Growing

Sustainably

Growing our business sustainably, where it makes sense, and with strong governance practices, means we can add value for everyone: our shareholders, our people and our communities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
