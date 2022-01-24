Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. St Barbara Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St Barbara : Presentation on Q2 December FY22 quarter and audio webcast

01/24/2022 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only25 January 2022

Presentation on Q2 December FY22 Quarterly Report and audio webcast

Mr Craig Jetson, Managing Director & CEO, will brief analysts and investors on the Q2 December FY22 Quarterly Report at 11:00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC + 11 hours) on Tuesday 25 January 2022.

Analysts and investors can register for the briefing at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10018976-dsm33.html

use

An audio webcast will be available live and after the event on St Barbara's website at stbarbara.com.au/investors/webcast/or by

clicking here. The audio webcast is 'listen only' and does not enable questions.

personal

For more information

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chris Maitland

Kasun Liyanaarachchi

Justine Fisher

H ad of Investor Relations

Manager Investor Relations

Head of People, Communication & Corporate Affairs

T: +61 3 8660 1914

T: +61 8 9380 7854

M: +61 416 196 403

M: +61 477 120 070

M: +61 499 538 252

For

Authorised by

Craig Jetson

Managing Director & CEO

St Barbara Limited ACN 009 165 066

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

ASX: SBM

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

ADR: STBMY

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999 stbarbara.com.au

ersonal use only

Q2 December

FY22

Quarterly

Presentation

Craig Jetson

Managing Director and CEO

25 January 2022

2

Disclaimer

ersonal use only

This presentation has been prepared by St Barbara Limited ("Company"). The material contained in this presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of, or a recommendation in relation to, securities in the Company and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploring for, developing, mining, processing and the sale of gold. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as anticipate, estimates, forecasts, should, will, expects, plans or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those expressed in this presentation. Actual results may vary from the information in this presentation. The Company does not make, and this presentation should not be relied upon as, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy, or reasonableness, of such statements or assumptions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information available to it, including information from third parties, and has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither the Company, their directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Non-IFRS financial information: We supplement our financial information reporting determined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") with certain non-IFRS financial measures, including cash operating costs. Details of these are set out in the Supplement.

Financial figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted. Financial year is 1 July to 30 June. This presentation is not audited.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves reporting

Any information in this presentation that relates to St Barbara Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves estimates (other than Tower Hill Mineral Resource estimates) has been extracted from the ASX announcement released by St Barbara entitled "Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements 30 June 2021" dated 26 August 2021 which is available to view on www.stbarbara.com.auand www.asx.com.au.

Any information in this presentation that relates to Bardoc Gold Project Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates has been extracted from the ASX announcement jointly released by St Barbara and Bardoc entitled "St Barbara to acquire Bardoc Gold via Board recommended scheme of arrangement" dated 20 December 2021 which is available to view on www.stbarbara.com.au and www.asx.com.au.

Any information in this presentation that relates to Tower Hill Mineral Resource estimates has been extracted from the ASX announcement released by St Barbara entitled "Strategic acquisition of Bardoc accelerates Leonora Province Plan" dated 20 December 2021 which is available to view on www.stbarbara.com.auand www.asx.com.au.

St Barbara confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements referred to above (Original Announcements) and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates in the Original Announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. St Barbara confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Original Announcements.

Full details of recent exploration results in ASX release 25 January 2022 'Q2 December FY22 Quarterly Report'.

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Listing code "SBM"

American Depositary Receipts (ADR OTC code "STBMY") through BNY Mellon,

www.adrbnymellon.com/dr_profile.jsp?cusip=852278100

Published 25 January 2022

3

Acknowledgement of Country

ersonal use only

We at St Barbara acknowledge the First Nations people of the ancestral lands on which we operate in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea. We pay our respects to all First Nations people, and to Elders past, present, and emerging.

We recognise the unique cultural heritage, beliefs and connection to these lands, waters and communities held by First Nations people. We also recognise the importance of the continued protection and preservation of cultural, spiritual and educational practices.

Because we value treating all people with respect, we are committed to building successful and mutually beneficial relationships with the First Nations peoples throughout our areas of operation.

ersonal use only

Safety always

TOTAL RECORDABLE INJURY FREQUENCY RATE (TRIFR)1

5.0

3.9

3.6 3.0

2.7 2.1

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

Q1

Q2

FY22

FY22

1. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (12 month avg.), total recordable injuries per million hours worked

4

Safety

Always

Zero harm is always our target. Zero harm to all people as we responsibly operate our assets to their full potential. This focus on safety guides everything we do.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 21:56:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ST BARBARA LIMITED
04:57pST BARBARA : Presentation on Q2 December FY22 quarter and audio webcast
PU
01/19Torian Resources Limited - Significant results continue to extend the Mt Stirling Gold ..
AQ
01/18NSGold Files Management Proxy Circular for Sale of the Company at $0.40 per Share
AQ
01/04St Barbara Limited - Simberi deep sea tailings placement pipe operational
AQ
01/03St Barbara Completes Laying Deep Sea Tailings Placement Pipe at Papua New Guinea's Simb..
MT
01/03ST BARBARA : Simberi deep sea tailings placement pipe operational
PU
2021Globex Says Mooseland Royalty Gold Property being Acquired by ASX-Listed St. Barbara Li..
MT
2021St Barbara Limited entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to acquire Bardoc ..
CI
2021St Barbara Signs Deal to Acquire Bardoc Gold via Scheme of Arrangement; Shares Sink 7%
MT
2021ST BARBARA : Strategic acquisition of Bardoc Gold
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 748 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2022 64,8 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2022 28,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 976 M 693 M 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float -
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,38 AUD
Average target price 1,87 AUD
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Jetson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Lucas Welsh Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerry J. Gleeson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED-4.44%716
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.73%50 411
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.55%21 592
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.42%18 476
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.86%14 851