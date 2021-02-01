St Barbara : Quarterly Report Q2 December FY21

TRIFR2 safety performance was 3.3 as at 31 December 2020 (30 September 2020: 3.1), with corresponding LTIFR3 at 31 December
2020 of 0.39 (30 September 2020: 0.2)
No COVID-19 transmissions on any site with ongoing high vigilance and comprehensive protocols in place
Operations
Gold production of 89,670 ounces (Q1 Sep FY21: 72,990 ounces)
All-InSustaining Cost (AISC) of A$1,517 per ounce (Q1 Sep FY21: A$1,711 per ounce)
Operational cash contribution in Q2 Dec FY21 of A$83 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$27 million)
Finance
Total cash at bank of A$118 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$93 million), after investments and other financing of $18 million, exploration expenditure of A$9 million, growth capex of A$8 million and income tax payments of A$7 million
Total debt of A$102 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$105 million)
Average realised gold price in Q2 Dec FY21 of A$2,126 per ounce (Q1 Sep FY21: A$2,171 per ounce), with 59,485 ounces delivered into hedge contracts in the quarter
Outlook
FY21 guidance is maintained with consolidated gold production of between 370,000 to 410,000 ounces at an AISC of between A$1,360 and A$1,510 per ounce
Building Brilliance Program
Late in the first quarter of FY21,Building Brilliance at St Barbara was launched. This is an integrated company-wide program to create sustainable value through improving operational performance and reduce costs to deliver A$80 to A$120 million of annual cash contribution by FY23. The program is delivering early benefits that will be reflected in the results reported in the second half of FY21.
Production Summary
Q2 Dec
Q3 Mar
Q4 Jun
Q1 Sep
Q2 Dec
1H
FY20
FY20
FY20
FY21
FY21
FY21
Group TRIFR2
4.2
3.2
3.0
3.1
3.3
3.3
Gold Production
koz
94
92
109
73
90
163
All-In Sustaining Cost
A$/oz
1,364
1,405
1,301
1,711
1,517
1,605
Gold Sold
koz
97
99
104
66
99
166
Realised Gold Price
A$/oz
1,960
2,123
2,412
2,171
2,126
2,144
This report uses certain Non-IFRS measures as set out on the last page of this report. Unless otherwise noted, information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is extracted from the report titled 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements 30 June 2020' released to the ASX on 24 August 2020. This report has not been audited.
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate per million hours worked (12 month average)
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate per million hours worked (12 month average)
Leonora Province Plan
An internal review of the Leonora Province was completed in December 2020, which assessed the current resource and mineral inventory base contained within the regional tenement package, together with historical stockpiles. A strategic action plan is now being developed to define options and opportunities. A number of initial scopes of work are now advanced and in the planning phase include: o Review of all the geological models and data sets o Planning a structural review of the region to refine targeting opportunities o Review of the metallurgical test work at Harbour Lights. Harbour Lights hosts a historical resource and is open at depth and along strike.
The review highlighted low grade stockpiles within the Leonora tenements, some of which were trucked and milled in December 2020 and January 2021. Work is commencing on stockpiles at Braemore Sands and also the larger bulk stockpiles at Tower Hill. Further desktop assessment of an ore sorting trial is planned to understand the potential and costs associated with upgrading this material prior to trialling a bulk sample program.
In addition to the province plan work a number of supporting projects are planned to evaluate opportunities associated with:o Determining a cut-off grade strategy for Gwalia o Fully understanding the practical and theoretical throughput capacity of the Leonora mill to determine the processing cost ranges that can be achieved with incremental increased capacity. The objective is to ensure the viability of the lower grade resources from multiple options that are currently available, including further cash positive tolling arrangements o Drilling of the Gwalia Shallows (already commenced) to bring these areas into Measured and Indicated resources. The revised cut-off grade and mill throughput capacity is expected to complement this work. This will form part of the strategy to "Fill the Mill" o Understanding of the mineral field endowment and field grade. This is a key piece of work to evaluate and develop an overall strategic plan for the Leonora Province, and fill the mill with St Barbara owned ore as an aspiration.
These initial projects have commenced, while an overall holistic strategy is being developed as information and data becomes available. This includes a revision of the exploration drilling programs currently planned to support the conversion of resources in the Leonora region.
Building Brilliance at St Barbara
The Building Brilliance Program was launched late in Q1 September FY21 and has been gaining momentum during the December FY21 quarter. Building Brilliance initiatives are beginning to drive improvements in operational efficiency and unit cost within all our operations. Progress in delivering the targeted A$80 to A$120 million of annualised cash contribution will be reported in future quarterly reports.
Atlantic: oMillde-bottlenecking: Improved gravity circuit capacity and grinding efficiency driving >5% increase in throughput oMaintenance efficiency: Improved shutdown planning on track to deliver 30% reduction in mill shut downtime oSpend control: Rigorous review process implemented for all discretionary spend.
Leonora: oDevelopment efficiency and drilling speed: Roll-out of tele-remote operations and full digital automation for underground equipment driving increases in fleet utilisation oSpend control: Reviewing and challenging all third party spend at Gwalia operations to identify savings, including the mine production contract.
Simberi: oMining fleet productivity: Plans established to improve availability through: workforce capability uplift; review of maintenance and spares strategy completed with critical spares ordered; sourcing additional truck capacity (contractor and second hand market) oMill recovery: Implemented review of planning processes to better delineate/identify sulphide transitional material with improved mine to mill reconciliation with mining for value lens oSpend control: Negotiation of key contracts to achieve immediate savings.
Comment on the Quarter from Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Mr Craig Jetson, Managing Director and CEO, said, "The second quarter of FY21 was a step-up from the first three months, with a steady production profile and lower All-in-Sustaining Costs. The operational cash contribution of A$83 million was a strong result and reflects our improved cost profile as we deliver on Building Brilliance.
I was pleased to detail St Barbara's strategy at the investor presentation in mid-December. Our strategy provides a path to grow production +40% from 382 koz to 520-570 koz and reduce recurring annual costs by A$45 million. This will be delivered in two uplifts. The first is to deliver Building Brilliance in operations and extend mine life. The business is already reducing costs with a dual focus on near-mine exploration and mine plan optimisation.
Next, via Uplift 2, we will execute our brownfield expansion projects. Delivery of the Simberi Sulphide Feasibility Study, Atlantic project pipeline and filling the mill at Leonora are key to extracting maximum value from our existing footprint and commitment to these regions.
We have assembled a team with extensive operational and technical experience to deliver our strategy. Working to a detailed plan to deliver A$80 - A$120 million annual cash contribution by FY23, we are singularly focused on creating enduring value for St Barbara as we actively address and solve historical challenges and constraints."
Quarterly briefing and audio webcast
Craig Jetson, Managing Director & CEO, will brief analysts and investors on the Q2 December FY21 Quarterly Report at 11:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC + 11 hours) on Wednesday 27 January 2021.
