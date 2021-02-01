Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  St Barbara Limited    SBM   AU000000SBM8

ST BARBARA LIMITED

(SBM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/01
2.24 AUD   +1.36%
05:46pST BARBARA : Quarterly Report Q2 December FY21
PU
01/26ST BARBARA : Maintains Fiscal 2021 Gold Production Guidance
MT
2020Ramelius Resources Names New Non-Executive Chair
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

St Barbara : Quarterly Report Q2 December FY21

02/01/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Report / Q2 December FY21

(3 months to 31 December 2020)

Highlights Q2 December FY211

Safety

  • TRIFR2 safety performance was 3.3 as at 31 December 2020 (30 September 2020: 3.1), with corresponding LTIFR3 at 31 December
    2020 of 0.39 (30 September 2020: 0.2)
  • No COVID-19 transmissions on any site with ongoing high vigilance and comprehensive protocols in place

Operations

  • Gold production of 89,670 ounces (Q1 Sep FY21: 72,990 ounces)
  • All-InSustaining Cost (AISC) of A$1,517 per ounce (Q1 Sep FY21: A$1,711 per ounce)
  • Operational cash contribution in Q2 Dec FY21 of A$83 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$27 million)

Finance

  • Total cash at bank of A$118 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$93 million), after investments and other financing of $18 million, exploration expenditure of A$9 million, growth capex of A$8 million and income tax payments of A$7 million
  • Total debt of A$102 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$105 million)
  • Average realised gold price in Q2 Dec FY21 of A$2,126 per ounce (Q1 Sep FY21: A$2,171 per ounce), with 59,485 ounces delivered into hedge contracts in the quarter

Outlook

  • FY21 guidance is maintained with consolidated gold production of between 370,000 to 410,000 ounces at an AISC of between A$1,360 and A$1,510 per ounce

Building Brilliance Program

  • Late in the first quarter of FY21, Building Brilliance at St Barbara was launched. This is an integrated company-wide program to create sustainable value through improving operational performance and reduce costs to deliver A$80 to A$120 million of annual cash contribution by FY23. The program is delivering early benefits that will be reflected in the results reported in the second half of FY21.

Production Summary

Q2 Dec

Q3 Mar

Q4 Jun

Q1 Sep

Q2 Dec

1H

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

FY21

FY21

Group TRIFR2

4.2

3.2

3.0

3.1

3.3

3.3

Gold Production

koz

94

92

109

73

90

163

All-In Sustaining Cost

A$/oz

1,364

1,405

1,301

1,711

1,517

1,605

Gold Sold

koz

97

99

104

66

99

166

Realised Gold Price

A$/oz

1,960

2,123

2,412

2,171

2,126

2,144

  1. This report uses certain Non-IFRS measures as set out on the last page of this report. Unless otherwise noted, information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is extracted from the report titled 'Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Statements 30 June 2020' released to the ASX on 24 August 2020. This report has not been audited.
  2. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate per million hours worked (12 month average)
  3. Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate per million hours worked (12 month average)

Investor Relations

Mr David Cotterell

Manager Investor Relations

+61 3 8660 1959

ASX: SBM

Media Relations

Mr Ben Wilson

GRACosway

+61 407 966 083

ADR: STBMY

Authorised by

Ms Sarah Standish

Company Secretary

27 January 2021

St Barbara Limited

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61 3 8660 1999

ACN 009 165 066

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

W www.stbarbara.com.au

Leonora Province Plan

  • An internal review of the Leonora Province was completed in December 2020, which assessed the current resource and mineral inventory base contained within the regional tenement package, together with historical stockpiles. A strategic action plan is now being developed to define options and opportunities. A number of initial scopes of work are now advanced and in the planning phase include:
    o Review of all the geological models and data sets
    o Planning a structural review of the region to refine targeting opportunities
    o Review of the metallurgical test work at Harbour Lights. Harbour Lights hosts a historical resource and is open at depth and along strike.
  • The review highlighted low grade stockpiles within the Leonora tenements, some of which were trucked and milled in December 2020 and January 2021. Work is commencing on stockpiles at Braemore Sands and also the larger bulk stockpiles at Tower Hill. Further desktop assessment of an ore sorting trial is planned to understand the potential and costs associated with upgrading this material prior to trialling a bulk sample program.
  • In addition to the province plan work a number of supporting projects are planned to evaluate opportunities associated with: o Determining a cut-off grade strategy for Gwalia
    o Fully understanding the practical and theoretical throughput capacity of the Leonora mill to determine the processing cost ranges that can be achieved with incremental increased capacity. The objective is to ensure the viability of the lower grade resources from multiple options that are currently available, including further cash positive tolling arrangements
    o Drilling of the Gwalia Shallows (already commenced) to bring these areas into Measured and Indicated resources. The revised cut-off grade and mill throughput capacity is expected to complement this work. This will form part of the strategy to "Fill the Mill"
    o Understanding of the mineral field endowment and field grade. This is a key piece of work to evaluate and develop an overall strategic plan for the Leonora Province, and fill the mill with St Barbara owned ore as an aspiration.
  • These initial projects have commenced, while an overall holistic strategy is being developed as information and data becomes available. This includes a revision of the exploration drilling programs currently planned to support the conversion of resources in the Leonora region.

Building Brilliance at St Barbara

The Building Brilliance Program was launched late in Q1 September FY21 and has been gaining momentum during the December FY21 quarter. Building Brilliance initiatives are beginning to drive improvements in operational efficiency and unit cost within all our operations. Progress in delivering the targeted A$80 to A$120 million of annualised cash contribution will be reported in future quarterly reports.

  • Atlantic:
    o Mill de-bottlenecking: Improved gravity circuit capacity and grinding efficiency driving >5% increase in throughput
    o Maintenance efficiency: Improved shutdown planning on track to deliver 30% reduction in mill shut downtime
    o Spend control: Rigorous review process implemented for all discretionary spend.
  • Leonora:
    o Development efficiency and drilling speed: Roll-out of tele-remote operations and full digital automation for underground equipment driving increases in fleet utilisation
    o Spend control: Reviewing and challenging all third party spend at Gwalia operations to identify savings, including the mine production contract.
  • Simberi:
    o Mining fleet productivity: Plans established to improve availability through: workforce capability uplift; review of maintenance and spares strategy completed with critical spares ordered; sourcing additional truck capacity (contractor and second hand market)
    o Mill recovery: Implemented review of planning processes to better delineate/identify sulphide transitional material with improved mine to mill reconciliation with mining for value lens
    o Spend control: Negotiation of key contracts to achieve immediate savings.

St Barbara Limited Quarterly Report / Q2 December FY21

Page 2 of 19

Comment on the Quarter from Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Mr Craig Jetson, Managing Director and CEO, said, "The second quarter of FY21 was a step-up from the first three months, with a steady production profile and lower All-in-Sustaining Costs. The operational cash contribution of A$83 million was a strong result and reflects our improved cost profile as we deliver on Building Brilliance.

I was pleased to detail St Barbara's strategy at the investor presentation in mid-December. Our strategy provides a path to grow production +40% from 382 koz to 520-570 koz and reduce recurring annual costs by A$45 million. This will be delivered in two uplifts. The first is to deliver Building Brilliance in operations and extend mine life. The business is already reducing costs with a dual focus on near-mine exploration and mine plan optimisation.

Next, via Uplift 2, we will execute our brownfield expansion projects. Delivery of the Simberi Sulphide Feasibility Study, Atlantic project pipeline and filling the mill at Leonora are key to extracting maximum value from our existing footprint and commitment to these regions.

We have assembled a team with extensive operational and technical experience to deliver our strategy. Working to a detailed plan to deliver A$80 - A$120 million annual cash contribution by FY23, we are singularly focused on creating enduring value for St Barbara as we actively address and solve historical challenges and constraints."

Quarterly briefing and audio webcast

Craig Jetson, Managing Director & CEO, will brief analysts and investors on the Q2 December FY21 Quarterly Report at 11:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC + 11 hours) on Wednesday 27 January 2021.

Analysts and institutional investors

Analysts and institutional investors can register for the briefing at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10011728-js875f.html

Shareholders and media

An audio webcast will be available live and after the event on St Barbara's website at stbarbara.com.au/investors/webcast/or by clicking here. The audio webcast is 'listen only' and does not enable questions.

St Barbara Limited Quarterly Report / Q2 December FY21

Page 3 of 19

Overview

Group Safety Performance

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

4.2

3.2 3.0 3.1 3.3

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

FY21

Q2 Dec

Q3 Mar

Q4 Jun

Q1 Sep

Q2 Dec

Consolidated Gold Production

Quarterly AISC

1,711

1,364

1,405

1,301

1,517

Combined Quarterly Gold Production

(koz)

Consolidated Quarterly Operational Cash

Contribution

126

(A$M)

86

46

83

66

29

36

55

27

33

28

17

36

25

22

25

33

12

14

-23

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

FY21

Q2 Dec

Q3 Mar

Q4 Jun

Q1 Sep

Q2 Dec

Atlantic

Leonora

Simberi

FY21 Production

Indicative Quarterly Guidance Profile

109

94

92

90

29

73

29

26

27

42

40

51

27

23

42

23

26

28

23

21

19%

23%

28% 30%

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

FY21

Q2 Dec

Q3 Mar

Q4 Jun

Q1 Sep

Q2 Dec

Atlantic

Leonora

Simberi

Figures displayed to nearest thousand ounces. Reported ounces in associated table.

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY21

Q1 Sep

Q2 Dec

Q3 Mar

Q4 Jun

Actual

Indicative % of annual production (koz)

St Barbara Limited Quarterly Report / Q2 December FY21

Page 4 of 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St. Barbara Limited published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ST BARBARA LIMITED
05:46pST BARBARA : Quarterly Report Q2 December FY21
PU
01/26ST BARBARA : Maintains Fiscal 2021 Gold Production Guidance
MT
2020Ramelius Resources Names New Non-Executive Chair
MT
2020Torian Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Tarmoola Station
AQ
2020ST BARBARA : Transcript of Investor Briefing
PU
2020ST BARBARA : appoints new Company Secretary December 11, 2020
AQ
2020ST BARBARA LIMITED : - Investor Briefing Webcast
AQ
2020ST BARBARA : Investor Briefing webcast
PU
2020ST BARBARA : appoints new Company Secretary
PU
2020ST BARBARA : Appendix 2A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 884 M 674 M 674 M
Net income 2021 175 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2021 131 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 205 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 328
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart ST BARBARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
St Barbara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST BARBARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,23 AUD
Last Close Price 2,24 AUD
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig A. Jetson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Timothy Carl Netscher Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Garth Campbell-Cowan Chief Financial Officer
David E. J. Moroney Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerry J. Gleeson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST BARBARA LIMITED-5.08%1 194
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.48%48 064
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.52%39 731
POLYUS-5.42%25 574
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.20%18 468
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.94%16 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ