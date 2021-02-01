St Barbara : Quarterly Report Q2 December FY21

FY21 guidance is maintained with consolidated gold production of between 370,000 to 410,000 ounces at an AISC of between A$1,360 and A$1,510 per ounce

Average realised gold price in Q2 Dec FY21 of A$2,126 per ounce (Q1 Sep FY21: A$2,171 per ounce), with 59,485 ounces delivered into hedge contracts in the quarter

Total cash at bank of A$118 million (Q1 Sep FY21: A$93 million), after investments and other financing of $18 million, exploration expenditure of A$9 million, growth capex of A$8 million and income tax payments of A$7 million

The Building Brilliance Program was launched late in Q1 September FY21 and has been gaining momentum during the December FY21 quarter. Building Brilliance initiatives are beginning to drive improvements in operational efficiency and unit cost within all our operations. Progress in delivering the targeted A$80 to A$120 million of annualised cash contribution will be reported in future quarterly reports.

These initial projects have commenced, while an overall holistic strategy is being developed as information and data becomes available. This includes a revision of the exploration drilling programs currently planned to support the conversion of resources in the Leonora region.

In addition to the province plan work a number of supporting projects are planned to evaluate opportunities associated with:

The review highlighted low grade stockpiles within the Leonora tenements, some of which were trucked and milled in December 2020 and January 2021. Work is commencing on stockpiles at Braemore Sands and also the larger bulk stockpiles at Tower Hill. Further desktop assessment of an ore sorting trial is planned to understand the potential and costs associated with upgrading this material prior to trialling a bulk sample program.

An internal review of the Leonora Province was completed in December 2020, which assessed the current resource and mineral inventory base contained within the regional tenement package, together with historical stockpiles. A strategic action plan is now being developed to define options and opportunities. A number of initial scopes of work are now advanced and in the planning phase include:

Comment on the Quarter from Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Mr Craig Jetson, Managing Director and CEO, said, "The second quarter of FY21 was a step-up from the first three months, with a steady production profile and lower All-in-Sustaining Costs. The operational cash contribution of A$83 million was a strong result and reflects our improved cost profile as we deliver on Building Brilliance.

I was pleased to detail St Barbara's strategy at the investor presentation in mid-December. Our strategy provides a path to grow production +40% from 382 koz to 520-570 koz and reduce recurring annual costs by A$45 million. This will be delivered in two uplifts. The first is to deliver Building Brilliance in operations and extend mine life. The business is already reducing costs with a dual focus on near-mine exploration and mine plan optimisation.

Next, via Uplift 2, we will execute our brownfield expansion projects. Delivery of the Simberi Sulphide Feasibility Study, Atlantic project pipeline and filling the mill at Leonora are key to extracting maximum value from our existing footprint and commitment to these regions.

We have assembled a team with extensive operational and technical experience to deliver our strategy. Working to a detailed plan to deliver A$80 - A$120 million annual cash contribution by FY23, we are singularly focused on creating enduring value for St Barbara as we actively address and solve historical challenges and constraints."

