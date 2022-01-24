St Barbara : Quarterly Report Q2 FY22

St Barbara Quarterly Report / Q2 December FY22

mining as the preferred development approach for Tower Hill means that we increased the resource base by 600koz. Infill drilling is underway at Tower Hill and Trevor Bore and will start at Harbour Lights this coming quarter."

"The end of the quarter also heralded the completion of laying the DSTP pipeline at Simberi. The success of this project has meant that Simberi has been able to re-commence production in early January 2022."

"Production from Leonora has been stronger than we anticipated which helps offset lower production guidance for the Atlantic operations which has continued to be impacted by delays in obtaining routine waste rock permits."

"Importantly, these significant growth and production achievements were underpinned by strong safety results in the quarter with TRIFR down 25% to 2.7 per million hours worked."

Overview

Group gold production for the December quarter was in line with the prior quarter. Production was slightly lower at Leonora in the second quarter due to lower grade, however the impact of this was largely offset by higher feed grades at Atlantic.

Drilling at Old South Gwalia has identified an area between 600mbs and 1000mbs, which has the potential to add mining fronts at significantly shallower depths. Drilling will continue to test the South Gwalia Series between 600mbs and 750mbs with an updated Mineral Resource expected to be completed in Q4 June FY22.

Completion of the Simberi DSTP pipeline was achieved during the December quarter, enabling the restarting of the process plant in early January 2022.

Group All-In Sustaining Cost for the September quarter was 6.5% higher at A$1,587 per ounce compared to the prior quarter in line with slightly lower production at Leonora.

At 31 December 2021, St Barbara total cash at bank position was A$94 million (up from A$42 million on 30 September 2021). Total debt owing under the Company's syndicated facility on 31 December 2021 was C$80 million and A$50 million. A drawdown of A$50 million on the Australian tranche during the quarter was a prudent measure taken to maintain liquidity in a volatile operating environment due to potential COVID-19 interruptions.

The COVID 19 pandemic is beginning to cause issues sourcing required labour and equipment for the Atlantic and Simberi operations. The company remains proactive and pragmatic in its approach to the management of the pandemic. It notes that there has been tightening of the labour market in Western Australia as a result of border closures. St Barbara has developed contingency plans to minimise any potential interruption which could be caused when the West Australian border does open. With the safety of its people and communities paramount, St Barbara continues to work with and follow the advice of State and Federal governments and health authorities.

Atlantic has continued to experience delays in obtaining routine waste rock storage permits and when combined with significant rainfall events in the December quarter and the updated forecasts from the improved block model and associated mine plan, FY22 production for Atlantic has been revised down to 55koz to 65koz (previously 65koz to 85koz). Due to the reduction in production per ounce AISC guidance is now expected to be between A$1,650 to A$1,850 per ounce (previously A$1,305 to A$1,515 per ounce).

Production guidance for Leonora is expected to be towards the top end of its range while Simberi's production is expected to be towards the bottom end of its guidance range. As a result, Group production guidance range has been narrowed to be between 305koz and 335koz (previously 305koz to 355koz).