End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/30
1.62 AUD   +2.53%
St Barbara : Workplace Gender Equality Act 2020-21 Public Report

08/31/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to Shareholders

31 August 2021

Workplace Gender Equality Act 2021-21 Public Report

For the information of shareholders, attached is a copy of the public report submitted to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, in accordance with the requirements of the Workplace Gender Equality Act.

Further information about the report is available at www.wgea.gov.au.

For more information

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Mr Chris Maitland

Mr Ben Wilson

Head of Investor Relations

GRACosway

M +61 477 120 070

M +61 407 966 083

St Barbara Limited ACN

009 165 066

Level 10, 432 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

ASX: SBM

Locked Bag 9, Collins Street East, Melbourne VIC 8003

ADR: STBMY

T +61 3 8660 1900 F +61

3 8660 1999 stbarbara.com.au

2020 - 21 Compliance Program

Submitted by:

St Barbara Limited (ABN:36009165066)

#Workplace overview

Policies and strategies

  1. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that specifically supports gender equality in the following areas?

…Recruitment

…Yes

…Retention

…Yes

…Performance management processes

…Yes

…Promotions

…Yes

…Talent identification/identification of high potentials

…Yes

…Succession planning

…Yes

…Training and development

…Yes

…Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality

…Yes

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

  1. Do you have formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that support gender equality overall? Yes(Select all that apply)

…Yes

Policy

Strategy

  1. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to your gender equality policies and strategies, please do so below.

St Barbara continues to be a leading advocate for gender equality including pay equity, fairness and equal opportunity for women. Examples of our advocacy:

  1. CEO is a WGEA Pay Equity Champion
  2. CEO signatory for the UN Women's Empowerment principles (March 2021)
  3. WGEA Employer of Choice Citation since 2014
  4. External support and participation in Industry events Eg Australian Resources & Energy Group, IMARC presentation Nov 2020
  5. Val Madsen is Chair of the Minerals Council of Australia's Diversity & Inclusion Working Group 2021. The group has developed an Industry of Choice for Diversity and Inclusion Framework and is now working to operationalise the framework to encourage greater inclusion & diversity in the mining sector.
  6. St Barbara is participating in across-portfolioSexual Assault & Harassment (SASH) Working Groupled by the CMEWA to proactively to eliminate any instance of sexual harassment or assault in the workplace. This proactive approach aims to support best practice management of these issues and demonstrate industry's continued commitment to eliminating sexual assault and harassment in our workplaces. It is also designed to complement national work lead by the Minerals Council of Australia by assisting in 'operationalising' their work in the context of WA.

Priorities include

  1. Building off the Minerals Council of Australia's national industry Code of Conduct, work on a WA Code including industry's expectations on behaviours in'work-adjacent' settings. For example, this could include at conferences, on-siteout-of-hours and on social media
  2. Developing practical industry guidance summarising WHS controls (including prevention, risk mitigation, response, recovery) to continue to drive the adoption of best practice management ofSASH-related hazards and risks.
  3. Proactively engaging regulatory authorities and any relevant bodies. For example the WHS regulator regarding psychosocial risk management.
  4. Informing ongoing industry positions as required. For example, the COSH draft Code of Practice - Workplace Behaviours.
  5. Ongoing information sharing across organisations on the latest best practice initiatives and evidence in this area.

7. The establishment of a Group Manager Organisational Effectiveness & Diversity role within the company to give even greater focus to this agenda.

Governing bodies

St Barbara Limited

  1. Does this organisation have a governing body?

1.1: What is the name of your governing body?

1.2: What type of governing body does this organisation have?

1.3: How many members are on the governing body and who holds the predominant Chair position?

…Chairs

…Female (F)

…Male (M)

…Gender X

…Members

…Female (F)

…Male (M)

…Gender X

1.4: Do you have a formal selection policy and/or formal selection strategy for this organisation's governing body members?

1.5: Has a target been set to increase the representation of women on this governing body?

10.6: What is the percentage (%) target?

10.7: What year is the target to be reached (select the last day of the target year)?

Yes(Provide further details on the governing body(ies) and its composition)

St Barbara Board of Directors

Board of directors

0

1

0

2

3

0

Yes(Select all that apply)

Policy

Strategy

Yes(Provide further details on your target)

33.00%

30-Jun-2022

  1. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to governing bodies and gender equality in your workplace, do so below.

Disclaimer

