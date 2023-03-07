St Galler Kantonalbank : publishes the annual report 2022

St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) has published its annual report for the year 2022 and at the same time its sustainability report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines (GRI). Both reports are now available online (in German only): sgkb.ch/geschaeftsbericht2022.

Under the title «Close and connected», the annual report provides comprehensive information on St.Galler Kantonalbank. The focus is on the 2022 business year, which is presented in figures, words and pictures. At the same time, readers will find information on the bank's strategy and business activities, on its employees and on the topic of sustainability, presented in a compact and concise way.

Integrated into the annual report is the corporate governance report, which was prepared in accordance with the corresponding guideline of SIX Swiss Exchange, as well as the compensation report in accordance with the provisions of the ordinance against excessive remuneration in listed companies. Also included are the management report and the financial report, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements of St.Galler Kantonalbank AG and the reports of the auditors.

The pictures in this year's annual report show impressions of the National Summer Games 2022, Switzerland's largest sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities, that took place in St.Gallen last year. As the main partner, St.Galler Kantonalbank supported this event not only financially, but also with over 30 employees who worked as volunteers.

The annual report is now available online: sgkb.ch/geschaeftsbericht2022. The printed version can be ordered at this link and will be available at SGKB headquarters from 6 April.

Also, the sustainability report is now available: sgkb.ch/nachhaltigkeitsbericht. In accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, it contains comprehensive information that shows how St.Galler Kantonalbank lives and promotes sustainability at an ecological, social and economic level. This report is published online only.