  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. St. Galler Kantonalbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGKN   CH0011484067

ST. GALLER KANTONALBANK AG

(SGKN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:54 2023-03-06 am EST
499.00 CHF   -0.60%
12:43aSt Galler Kantonalbank : publishes the annual report 2022
PU
02/15Year End Results 2022 : Higher consolidated profit, broad-based growth
PU
02/15Swiss Lender St.Galler Kantonalbank's FY22 Profit Grows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St Galler Kantonalbank : publishes the annual report 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:43am EST
St.Galler Kantonalbank publishes the annual report 2022

07.March 2023
ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) has published its annual report for the year 2022 and at the same time its sustainability report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines (GRI). Both reports are now available online (in German only): sgkb.ch/geschaeftsbericht2022.

Close and connected

Under the title «Close and connected», the annual report provides comprehensive information on St.Galler Kantonalbank. The focus is on the 2022 business year, which is presented in figures, words and pictures. At the same time, readers will find information on the bank's strategy and business activities, on its employees and on the topic of sustainability, presented in a compact and concise way.

Integrated into the annual report is the corporate governance report, which was prepared in accordance with the corresponding guideline of SIX Swiss Exchange, as well as the compensation report in accordance with the provisions of the ordinance against excessive remuneration in listed companies. Also included are the management report and the financial report, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements of St.Galler Kantonalbank AG and the reports of the auditors.

The pictures in this year's annual report show impressions of the National Summer Games 2022, Switzerland's largest sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities, that took place in St.Gallen last year. As the main partner, St.Galler Kantonalbank supported this event not only financially, but also with over 30 employees who worked as volunteers.

The annual report is now available online: sgkb.ch/geschaeftsbericht2022. The printed version can be ordered at this link and will be available at SGKB headquarters from 6 April.

Sustainable

Also, the sustainability report is now available: sgkb.ch/nachhaltigkeitsbericht. In accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, it contains comprehensive information that shows how St.Galler Kantonalbank lives and promotes sustainability at an ecological, social and economic level. This report is published online only.

Adrian Kunz
Leiter Generalsekretariat
St. Leonhardstrasse 25
9001 St. Gallen
+41 71 231 32 04
per E-Mail

Attachments

Disclaimer

SGKB - St. Galler Kantonalbank AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
