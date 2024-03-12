St.Galler Kantonalbank publishes annual report 2023

St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) is publishing its annual report for 2023. The sustainability report in accordance with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is being published at the same time. Both reports are now available online (in German only).

The annual report contains comprehensive information on St.Galler Kantonalbank under the heading «Committed to the region». The focus is on the 2023 financial year, which is presented in figures, words and pictures. At the same time, readers are provided with compact and clearly presented information on the bank's strategy and business activities, its employees and the topic of sustainability.

The annual report also includes the corporate governance report, which was prepared in accordance with the corresponding guidelines of the SIX Swiss Exchange, as well as the remuneration report in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations. Also included are the management report and the financial report, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements of St.Galler Kantonalbank AG and the reports of the auditors.

The images in this year's annual report provide an insight into SGKB's commitment to sustainability on an economic, social and ecological level. Starting with the employee volunteering days and the «Startfeld Diamant» award for start-ups through to the sustainable products and diverse sponsorships throughout the region.

The annual report is now available online, in German only: sgkb.ch/geschaeftsbericht2023. The printed version can also be ordered via this link and will be available at SGKB's head office from April 3.

The sustainability report is now also available, in German only: sgkb.ch/nachhaltigkeitsbericht2023. It contains comprehensive information in accordance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). This report is published exclusively in digital