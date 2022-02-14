St George Mining : Drilling and Development Update - Mt Alexander

Growth-focused Western Australian nickel company St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ) ("St George" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project, located in the north-eastern Goldfields.

John Prineas, St George Mining's Executive Chairman, said:

"Our first drill hole to test a seismic target has intersected the Cathedrals Belt fault structure as modelled by the seismic data and also confirmed the presence of mafic rocks along the structure at depth.

"These deep-reaching structures are the control on mineralisation and our increased understanding of their orientation and location will be of great help with targeting the highly prospective but underexplored deeper areas of the mineralised intrusive system.

"Confirmation by MAD206 of the ability of the seismic survey to successfully and accurately map the framework of intersecting faults is encouraging for the ongoing exploration at Mt Alexander and will make our future programmes more effective."

"Overall, we are strongly encouraged by these results and are assessing the completion of additional seismic lines over key exploration areas, including the Stricklands deposit where the seismic will assist to identify any continuation at depth of the high-grade shallow deposit.

"We have already identified two strong EM conductors outside the footprint of the Stricklands deposit that could materially increase the resource inventory, suggesting that there is more mineralisation at Stricklands that has not been detected by EM surveys to date.

"The unique geology at Mt Alexander means that there is no precedent for exploration here. But the five high-grade discoveries we have already made - including at Stricklands - drive our determination to press on to discover more nickel, copper and platinum group metals across what is a highly prospective and still underexplored project area.

"I am pleased that the metallurgical programme for Stricklands is nearing completion with a flowsheet to be provided for the potential commercial production of separate high-grade nickel and copper concentrates.

"We have already received preliminary approaches to secure the offtake from any potential mining operation at Stricklands, and will look at accelerating development studies with a pilot plant campaign through the XPS Mini Pilot Plant.

"We look forward to reporting on these exciting work programmes in due course."

DRILLING OF SEISMIC TARGETS

Target S1: MAD206 was completed to a downhole depth of 1,003.9m to test seismic target S1. The hole intersected mainly granitic rocks with features observed as follows: