    SGQ   AU000000SGQ8

ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED

(SGQ)
St George Mining : Drilling and Development Update - Mt Alexander

02/14/2022
ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

15 February 2022

For personal use only

DRILLING AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE - MT ALEXANDER HIGH-GRADE NICKEL- COPPER SULPHIDE PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

First seismic hole MAD206 hits target:

  • MAD206 completed to 1,003.9m downhole to test seismic target S1
  • Drill hole successfully intersected the Cathedrals Belt structure that hosts intrusive style mafic rocks at location predicted by seismic survey
  • A review of drillhole data is underway to determine the source of the large seismic reflector represented by S1
  • Drilling of other seismic targets continues with MAD207 in progress to test target S2 Additional seismic surveys planned following strong results from the initial survey:
  • New north-south oriented lines are being designed for the Stricklands and Cathedrals Prospect areas where shallow high-gradenickel-copper sulphide discoveries remain open at depth
  • East-westoriented seismic line is being designed for the Cathedrals Belt to optimise modelling of the plunge and down-dip variability of the structure

Stricklands starter mine proposal advances:

  • Metallurgical programme is developing a flowsheet for the sequential flotation of copper then nickel to produce separate copper and nickel concentrates
  • Testwork has been completed with final report pending including locked cycle metallurgical results for precious and platinum group metals
  • Discussions underway for a pilot plant campaign using the XPS Mini Pilot Plant to optimise process development and progress concentrate marketing studies

Further Stricklands resource and exploration drilling planned:

  • Additional resource drilling planned to test two strong electromagnetic (EM) conductors to the north-west of the Stricklands deposit
  • EM conductors have geophysical properties consistent with massive sulphides - modelled with conductivity of 22,500 Siemens and 9,825 Siemens respectively - and have potential to add significant extensions to existing mineralisation
  • Surface sampling underway of outcropping pegmatites as part of a Mt Alexander wide field mapping and geochemical programme to assess their lithium potential

ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED ACN 139 308 973

Suite 2, Level 2, 28 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 |PO Box 100 West Perth WA 6872

1

www.stgeorgemining.com.au| Phone +61 8 6118 2118

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

Growth-focused Western Australian nickel company St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ) ("St George" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project, located in the north-eastern Goldfields.

John Prineas, St George Mining's Executive Chairman, said:

"Our first drill hole to test a seismic target has intersected the Cathedrals Belt fault structure as modelled by the seismic data and also confirmed the presence of mafic rocks along the structure at depth.

"These deep-reaching structures are the control on mineralisation and our increased understanding of their orientation and location will be of great help with targeting the highly prospective but underexplored deeper areas of the mineralised intrusive system.

"Confirmation by MAD206 of the ability of the seismic survey to successfully and accurately map the framework of intersecting faults is encouraging for the ongoing exploration at Mt Alexander and will make our future programmes more effective."

"Overall, we are strongly encouraged by these results and are assessing the completion of additional seismic lines over key exploration areas, including the Stricklands deposit where the seismic will assist to identify any continuation at depth of the high-grade shallow deposit.

"We have already identified two strong EM conductors outside the footprint of the Stricklands deposit that could materially increase the resource inventory, suggesting that there is more mineralisation at Stricklands that has not been detected by EM surveys to date.

"The unique geology at Mt Alexander means that there is no precedent for exploration here. But the five high-grade discoveries we have already made - including at Stricklands - drive our determination to press on to discover more nickel, copper and platinum group metals across what is a highly prospective and still underexplored project area.

"I am pleased that the metallurgical programme for Stricklands is nearing completion with a flowsheet to be provided for the potential commercial production of separate high-grade nickel and copper concentrates.

"We have already received preliminary approaches to secure the offtake from any potential mining operation at Stricklands, and will look at accelerating development studies with a pilot plant campaign through the XPS Mini Pilot Plant.

"We look forward to reporting on these exciting work programmes in due course."

DRILLING OF SEISMIC TARGETS

Target S1: MAD206 was completed to a downhole depth of 1,003.9m to test seismic target S1. The hole intersected mainly granitic rocks with features observed as follows:

  • 738.09m to end of hole (EOH) - granite with weak to pervasive potassic alteration and epidote alteration. Where observed elsewhere in the Cathedrals Belt, granite with this kind of alteration is typically a marker of a nearby intrusive unit.
  • 727m to 745m - an extensive zone of low RQD (Rock Quality Designation Index) and intense potassic alteration that coincides with the seismic interpreted fault.

2

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

  • 847m to 939.6m - extensive fractures and faulted zones, indicative of an extensive fault system. Interpreted here to be the Cathedrals Belt fault zone.
  • 939.6m to 940.08m - intrusive mafic rocks. Aphanitic texture. No sulphides observed.

It is encouraging to see mafic rocks down-dip in the Cathedrals fault zone - this supports the prospectivity for mineralised intrusives to be present at depth.

The interval of intrusive rocks intersected in MAD206 is, however, not of a scale that could be the source of the large reflective anomaly at S1. The mafic intrusive that hosts mineralisation in the Cathedrals Belt is known to 'pinch and swell' along strike so there is potential for the intrusive to thicken again.

MAD206 lifted during drilling and at EOH was about 100m from the planned trajectory. S1 was modelled with a dip-extent of 450m and MAD206 was designed to drill the centre of the target. MAD206 did not depart from the planned azimuth. Despite the lifting of the hole, MAD206 is interpreted to have intersected S1 and tested the seismic reflector. One potential interpretation is that the faulted zone may be the source of the reflector.

RQD data for MAD206 confirms that the hole intersected fault structures as identified by the seismic survey. RQD is defined as the percentage of intact drill core pieces longer than 10 cm recovered during a single core run. RQD's indicate the structural integrity of the rock being drilled and identify where rock failure is likely to occur. The measurement commonly highlights fault zones where RQD results are low (<50%).

Figure 1 - cross section (looking west) against seismic data showing the trace of MAD206, RQD data for

the hole and S1 (red outline).

3

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

A review of drill hole data is ongoing and will incorporate assay data once available as well as downhole EM (DHEM) survey data. A DHEM survey was completed in MAD206 to 934m downhole and is interpreted to have searched a radius of at least 50m around the hole. No strong EM anomalies were observed but the data will continue to be reviewed in conjunction with assay data.

A DHEM survey is planned to complete the remaining 70m of MAD206 in the coming weeks. MAD206 was completed in a way that readily allows daughter holes to be drilled as wedges to the existing hole - so there is still an opportunity to drill in the vicinity of MAD206 to further test this area.

Target S2: Drilling of S2 has now commenced. S2 is located in the Transits Belt structure, 1,100m north of the Cathedrals Belt.

The target is located approximately 350m below surface and has a dip extent of 400m; see Figure 2. The reflective properties of S2 are consistent with the reflective properties of the mineralised intrusive at Investigators that was observed in Line 1 of the seismic survey.

Figure 2 - cross section (looking west) showing the structures mapped by Line 2 in the seismic survey and

the S2 target. The trace of the planned hole to test S2 is also shown.

For further details of the seismic targets S1 and S2, see our ASX Releases dated 1 December 2021 'Seismic Results Unlock Standout Targets' and 8 December 2021 'Seismic Delivers Another Standout Target at Mt Alexander'.

ADDITIONAL SEISMIC SURVEY

MAD206 successfully intersected the Cathedrals Belt structure where predicted by the seismic data, confirming that the seismic data is effectively mapping the host structure(s) to the mineral system. This provides confidence that seismic is an effective targeting tool.

4

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

The initial survey comprised three north-south 2D seismic lines which covered an east-west strike of approximately 3km. Each line has provided a vertical plane of seismic data.

That survey did not cover the Stricklands and Cathedrals Prospects where shallow high-grade massive nickel-copper sulphides have been discovered with mineralisation open at depth.

New north-south survey lines are being designed for these areas. In addition, an east-west line is being designed along (or sub-parallel to) the Cathedrals Belt with a view to capture data on structure/mineralisation - this will better locate inflection points and other variability in the down-dip extent of the structure, which are likely to be associated with better mineralisation.

DRILL PROGRAMME

For approximately the past two weeks drilling has been carried out with a single shift only because of COVID-19 related issues. This reduced daily drill rates significantly. It is not clear when a second crew may become available for Mt Alexander. St George is working closely with our drill contractors to maximise drill rates during the programme.

Hole ID

Tenement

East

North

RL

EOH

Target

DIP

AZI

Target

Depth

Depth

MAD206

E29/548

231238

6808009 414 1003.9

850/950

-70

167

S1

MAD207

E29/548

230150

6808081

408

660

550

-65

173

S2

MAD208

E29/638

231238

6806942

421

390

320

-70

350

S3

MAD209

E29/548

231238

6808313

412

660

600

-70

170

S4

MAD210

E29/548

228751

6808926

408

360

330

-70

177

S5

MAD211

E29/638

232297

6806600

440

140

110

-65

135

EM- 22k S

MAD212

E29/638

232297

6806600

440

150

120

-65

106

EM- 10k S

Table 1 - drill hole details for the holes planned in the 2022 drill programme; MAD206 has been

completed.

STRICKLANDS STARTER MINE

The metallurgical testwork programme underway with XPS in Canada is nearing completion. Sequential flotation of copper and nickel has been completed with locked cycle results for precious and platinum metals still pending.

The final report by XPS will include a flowsheet for production of separate nickel and copper concentrates. A pilot plant programme to optimise the flowsheet processing in a commercial operation is being considered using the XPS Mini Pilot Plant.

The Mini Pilot Plant requires only a small sample size, circa 300kg to 400kg, enabling the use of exploration drill core rather than mining samples.

Performance of the Mini Pilot Plant has been shown to be directly related to that of a full-scale plant, allowing the Mini Pilot Plant to be used as a tool for optimisation of flowsheet design and scale-up for commercial operation.

STRICKLANDS RESOURCE EXPANSION

EM conductors: Two strong EM conductors have been identified to the north-west of the Stricklands deposit.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St George Mining Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
