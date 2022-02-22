St George Mining : Mt Alexander - Drilling and Development Update

For further details of seismic target S2, see our ASX Releases dated 1 December 2021 'Seismic Results Unlock Standout Targets' and 8 December 2021 'Seismic Delivers Another Standout Target at Mt Alexander'.
|
Hole ID
|
Tenement
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
EOH
|
Target
|
DIP
|
AZI
|
Target
|
|
Depth
|
Depth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAD206
|
E29/548
|
231238
|
6808009
|
414
|
1003.9
|
850
|
-70
|
167
|
S1
|
MAD207
|
E29/548
|
230150
|
6808081
|
408
|
660
|
550
|
-65
|
173
|
S2
|
MAD208
|
E29/638
|
231238
|
6806942
|
421
|
390
|
320
|
-70
|
350
|
S3
|
MAD209
|
E29/548
|
231238
|
6808313
|
412
|
660
|
600
|
-70
|
170
|
S4
|
MAD210
|
E29/548
|
228751
|
6808926
|
408
|
360
|
330
|
-70
|
177
|
S5
|
MAD211
|
E29/638
|
232297
|
6806600
|
440
|
140
|
110
|
-65
|
135
|
EM- 22k S
|
MAD212
|
E29/638
|
232297
|
6806600
|
440
|
150
|
120
|
-65
|
106
|
EM- 10k S
Table 1 - drill hole details for the holes planned in the 2022 drill programme; MAD206 has been
completed and MAD207 is in progress.
NEW EM CONDUCTORS HIGHLIGHT POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT MINERALISATION
MAD204: MAD204 was completed in late 2021 and targeted an area 50m down-dip of the 81,000 Siemens off-hole conductor identified from the DHEM survey in MAD202.
The hole intersected 57.7m of intrusive-stylemafic-ultramafic from 425.1m to 482.8m. Although no sulphide mineralisation was observed in the mafics, the thickness of the intrusive suggests a priority search area for massive sulphides.
The DHEM survey in MAD204 has successfully identified a very strong off-hole EM conductor located below and to the north-west of the hole.
The conductor is modelled with conductivity of 76,000 Siemens and has a geophysical signature consistent with massive sulphides.
Significantly, the new conductor aligns with the 81,000 Siemens conductor identified from MAD202, creating a conductive horizon that spans more than 70m. The two modelled conductors are also consistent with our geological model where mineralisation is observed at the basal contact of the Cathedrals intrusive system; see Figure 2.
Should follow-up drilling be successful in delineating massive sulphide mineralisation at these conductors, which we expect it will be, this would be the western-most intersection of massive sulphides within the Cathedrals Belt and further extend the strike length of mineralisation along the Belt.
MAD205: MAD205 was also completed in late 2021 and targeted a large 250m-strike,off-hole conductor identified from the DHEM survey in MAD200.
The hole was drilled to 622.2m with intrusive mafic rocks intersected between 556.9m to 571.77m. The DHEM survey in MAD205 has identified an anomalous response with final results pending.