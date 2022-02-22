St George Mining : Mt Alexander - Drilling and Development Update

"In further good development news, our extensive flora and vegetation field surveys at Mt Alexander have demonstrated that mining activities would be able to comply with regulatory environmental requirements.

"We are excited to be drilling our first set of seismic targets - including S2 which is underway - and keenly await the results of this campaign. Our intrusive-style mineralisation is hosted in the structures that have been clearly mapped by our initial seismic survey. The new information gained through drilling is therefore a great advance in targeting that could provide an exploration breakthrough.

"We are also prioritising testing of our EM targets, where we have enjoyed a 100% success rate with all conductors drilled confirmed as nickel-copper sulphides. The latest conductor from MAD204 is a compelling target and has the potential to be part of a larger and open mineralised horizon.

"While our primary focus is at Mt Alexander, we are also advancing value-creating opportunities at our 100%-owned Paterson and Broadview Projects, in Western Australia's East Pilbara and Wheatbelt regions respectively. Shareholders can expect exploration updates on these projects later this quarter, with drilling of copper-gold targets to be scheduled for the Paterson in April.

"With unprecedented investor interest in battery metals, now is an exciting time for St George as we advance our high-quality nickel and copper projects."

DRILLING OF SEISMIC TARGETS

Drilling of S2, with hole MAD207, is at 272m downhole and following the planned trajectory of the hole. The target commences at approximately 350m below surface and has a dip extent of 400m; see Figure 1. MAD207 is designed to pierce the centre of the target at approximately 550m downhole.