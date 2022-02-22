Log in
St George Mining : Mt Alexander - Drilling and Development Update

02/22/2022
ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

23 February 2022

For personal use only

MT ALEXANDER HIGH-GRADENICKEL-COPPER SULPHIDE PROJECT - DRILLING AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling of seismic targets continues:

  • MAD207 in progress to test seismic target S2
  • Drilling is at 272m downhole ahead of a planned depth of 660m Strong conductors identified by downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys:
  • Very strong off-hole conductor - modelled with conductivity of 76,000 Siemens - identified by DHEM survey in MAD204 at the West End Prospect and interpreted to be consistent with massive nickel-copper sulphides
  • New conductor is located down-dip(north-west) of the 81,000 Siemens conductor identified from the DHEM survey in the nearby drill hole MAD202
  • The proximity of the two conductors on the same horizon suggests a potential conductive horizon of more than 70m that is open at depth
  • The multiple EM conductors identified at West End indicate potential for a greater volume of mineralisation to be present along strike or down-dip

Environmental surveys report issued for Mt Alexander:

  • Positive findings from report on detailed flora and vegetation surveys at Mt Alexander
    - no flora issues identified that would be inconsistent with mining activities
  • Surveys covered two field seasons and meet the requirements of an Impact Assessment to support future mining proposals at Mt Alexander

Growth-focused Western Australian nickel company St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ) ("St George" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project, located in the north-eastern Goldfields.

John Prineas, St George Mining's Executive Chairman, said:

"We are progressing on a number of fronts at Mt Alexander, which is one of the most exciting emerging nickel sulphide projects in the world.

"Our exploration initiatives continue to identify quality targets for deeper deposits of the mineralisation that is so unique at Mt Alexander - a combination of high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group metals that is simply not seen anywhere else in Australia.

"Final metallurgical results from Canada are expected very shortly and we expect these to reinforce the potential to commercialise this unique high-grade mineralisation through the production of separate nickel and copper concentrates that will also receive high credits for precious and platinum group metals.

ST GEORGE MINING LIMITED ACN 139 308 973

Suite 2, Level 2, 28 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005 |PO Box 100 West Perth WA 6872

www.stgeorgemining.com.au| Phone +61 8 6118 2118

1

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

"In further good development news, our extensive flora and vegetation field surveys at Mt Alexander have demonstrated that mining activities would be able to comply with regulatory environmental requirements.

"We are excited to be drilling our first set of seismic targets - including S2 which is underway - and keenly await the results of this campaign. Our intrusive-style mineralisation is hosted in the structures that have been clearly mapped by our initial seismic survey. The new information gained through drilling is therefore a great advance in targeting that could provide an exploration breakthrough.

"We are also prioritising testing of our EM targets, where we have enjoyed a 100% success rate with all conductors drilled confirmed as nickel-copper sulphides. The latest conductor from MAD204 is a compelling target and has the potential to be part of a larger and open mineralised horizon.

"While our primary focus is at Mt Alexander, we are also advancing value-creating opportunities at our 100%-owned Paterson and Broadview Projects, in Western Australia's East Pilbara and Wheatbelt regions respectively. Shareholders can expect exploration updates on these projects later this quarter, with drilling of copper-gold targets to be scheduled for the Paterson in April.

"With unprecedented investor interest in battery metals, now is an exciting time for St George as we advance our high-quality nickel and copper projects."

DRILLING OF SEISMIC TARGETS

Drilling of S2, with hole MAD207, is at 272m downhole and following the planned trajectory of the hole. The target commences at approximately 350m below surface and has a dip extent of 400m; see Figure 1. MAD207 is designed to pierce the centre of the target at approximately 550m downhole.

Figure 1 - cross section (looking west) showing the structures mapped by Line 2 in the seismic survey and

the S2 target. The trace of the planned hole to test S2 is also shown.

2

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

For further details of seismic target S2, see our ASX Releases dated 1 December 2021 'Seismic Results Unlock Standout Targets' and 8 December 2021 'Seismic Delivers Another Standout Target at Mt Alexander'.

Hole ID

Tenement

East

North

RL

EOH

Target

DIP

AZI

Target

Depth

Depth

MAD206

E29/548

231238

6808009

414

1003.9

850

-70

167

S1

MAD207

E29/548

230150

6808081

408

660

550

-65

173

S2

MAD208

E29/638

231238

6806942

421

390

320

-70

350

S3

MAD209

E29/548

231238

6808313

412

660

600

-70

170

S4

MAD210

E29/548

228751

6808926

408

360

330

-70

177

S5

MAD211

E29/638

232297

6806600

440

140

110

-65

135

EM- 22k S

MAD212

E29/638

232297

6806600

440

150

120

-65

106

EM- 10k S

Table 1 - drill hole details for the holes planned in the 2022 drill programme; MAD206 has been

completed and MAD207 is in progress.

NEW EM CONDUCTORS HIGHLIGHT POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT MINERALISATION

MAD204: MAD204 was completed in late 2021 and targeted an area 50m down-dip of the 81,000 Siemens off-hole conductor identified from the DHEM survey in MAD202.

The hole intersected 57.7m of intrusive-stylemafic-ultramafic from 425.1m to 482.8m. Although no sulphide mineralisation was observed in the mafics, the thickness of the intrusive suggests a priority search area for massive sulphides.

The DHEM survey in MAD204 has successfully identified a very strong off-hole EM conductor located below and to the north-west of the hole.

The conductor is modelled with conductivity of 76,000 Siemens and has a geophysical signature consistent with massive sulphides.

Significantly, the new conductor aligns with the 81,000 Siemens conductor identified from MAD202, creating a conductive horizon that spans more than 70m. The two modelled conductors are also consistent with our geological model where mineralisation is observed at the basal contact of the Cathedrals intrusive system; see Figure 2.

Should follow-up drilling be successful in delineating massive sulphide mineralisation at these conductors, which we expect it will be, this would be the western-most intersection of massive sulphides within the Cathedrals Belt and further extend the strike length of mineralisation along the Belt.

MAD205: MAD205 was also completed in late 2021 and targeted a large 250m-strike,off-hole conductor identified from the DHEM survey in MAD200.

The hole was drilled to 622.2m with intrusive mafic rocks intersected between 556.9m to 571.77m. The DHEM survey in MAD205 has identified an anomalous response with final results pending.

3

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

MAD204 and MAD205 are located in the West End Prospect area, to the immediate west of the Investigators Prospect.

A large number of EM conductors have been identified in this area, indicating a highly fertile area of the Cathedrals Belt mineral system that has strong potential for the presence of a significant volume of mineralisation in or near this area; see Figure 3.

Figure 2 - cross-section looking west showing interpreted intrusion with new untested DHEM plates

modelled at the base of intrusion. Section window is 200m wide.

4

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

For personal use only

Figure 3 - plan view map of West End and Investigators (against gravity data) showing new DHEM conductors and prior drilling. Gravity highs are shown by warmer colours (white, red and yellow). High- density massive sulphides and their host rocks will typically present as gravity highs. Less-dense material or cover is represented by cooler colours (blues and purples).

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY SUPPORTS A MINING OPERATION AT MT ALEXANDER

The final field survey regarding flora and vegetation base line studies at Mt Alexander was conducted in October 2021.

The field surveys at Mt Alexander covered two field seasons and were conducted by Western Botanical Consulting Ecologists to meet the requirements of an Impact Assessment to support any future proposal for mining at Mt Alexander.

The findings from the surveys were used to assess the 10 Clearing Principles under the Environmental Protection Act 1986. Importantly, the conclusion of our independent consultants is that a proposal for mining activities at Mt Alexander is not at variance with any of the Principles.

St George is pleased that the final report by Western Botanical provides backing for a potential mining operation at Mt Alexander, giving further impetus to the starter mine proposal for the Stricklands Deposit.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

St George Mining Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
