Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

ST GROUP FOOD INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 11 January 2018)

(Company Registration Number: 201801590R)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE ("FY") 2021

Background

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "ST Group" or the "Group") was incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 11 January 2018 and was listed on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST ("Catalist") on 3 July 2019. ST Group was formed pursuant to a restructuring exercise (the "Restructuring Exercise") undertaken as part of its corporate re- organisation, which involved the rationalisation of its corporate and shareholding structure for the purposes of the Company's listing on Catalist. Please refer to the Company's Offer Document for further details on the Restructuring Exercise.

Founded in 2011, ST Group holds the exclusive franchise and licence rights to six internationally popular food and beverage ("F&B") brands, namely, "PappaRich", "NeNe Chicken", "Gong Cha", "Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart", "IPPUDO" and "iDarts", in various territories. ST Group has developed two of its own brand concepts, "PAFU" and "KURIMU", which were launched in December 2017 and July 2019, respectively. ST Group had also opened a "Go Noodle House" outlet in Melbourne, Australia in November 2020.

ST Group operates in the key geographical markets of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and United Kingdom through four main business segments - F&B retail sales under the various brands through outlets owned and operated by the Group, the sub-franchising and sub-licensing of brands to sub- franchisees and sub-licensees, the sale of F&B ingredients and other supplies to its franchise network through its Central Kitchen, and receipt of machine income from electronic dart machines installed at sub-franchised "iDarts" outlets.

