Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE ("FY") 2021
Background
ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "ST Group" or the "Group") was incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 11 January 2018 and was listed on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST ("Catalist") on 3 July 2019. ST Group was formed pursuant to a restructuring exercise (the "Restructuring Exercise") undertaken as part of its corporate re- organisation, which involved the rationalisation of its corporate and shareholding structure for the purposes of the Company's listing on Catalist. Please refer to the Company's Offer Document for further details on the Restructuring Exercise.
Founded in 2011, ST Group holds the exclusive franchise and licence rights to six internationally popular food and beverage ("F&B") brands, namely, "PappaRich", "NeNe Chicken", "Gong Cha", "Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart", "IPPUDO" and "iDarts", in various territories. ST Group has developed two of its own brand concepts, "PAFU" and "KURIMU", which were launched in December 2017 and July 2019, respectively. ST Group had also opened a "Go Noodle House" outlet in Melbourne, Australia in November 2020.
ST Group operates in the key geographical markets of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and United Kingdom through four main business segments - F&B retail sales under the various brands through outlets owned and operated by the Group, the sub-franchising and sub-licensing of brands to sub- franchisees and sub-licensees, the sale of F&B ingredients and other supplies to its franchise network through its Central Kitchen, and receipt of machine income from electronic dart machines installed at sub-franchised "iDarts" outlets.
As at 30 June 2021, ST Group has a network of 130 outlets comprising 48 Group-owned outlets and 82 outlets owned and operated by its sub-franchisees and sub-licensees across its key geographical markets.
Number of outlets by brands (as at the end of the financial year)
FY2021
FY2020
Owned
Sub-franchised/
Owned
Sub-franchised/
sub-licensed
sub-licensed
PappaRich
- Australia
8
25
7
22
- New Zealand
-
4
-
5
NeNe Chicken
- Australia
4
18
2
16
- Malaysia
-
5
4
6
Gong Cha
- New Zealand
11
12
10
7
- United Kingdom
4
-
2
-
Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart
- Australia
7
8
8
7
iDarts
- Australia
-
4
-
5
PAFU
- Australia
5
4
6
4
IPPUDO
- Australia
2
-
2
-
- New Zealand
2
-
1
-
KURIMU
- Australia
4
2
2
-
Go Noodle House
- Australia
1
-
-
-
Total
48
82
44
72
Table of Contents
A. Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
.... 4
B.
Condensed interim statements of financial position......................................
7
C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity .....................................
9
D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows ..........................
12
E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ...........
14
F.
Other information required under Appendix 7C of the Catalist Rules ........
30
Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Group
2H
2H
Increase/
FY2021
FY2020
Increase/
FY2021(1)
FY2020(2)
Note
(AUD)
(AUD)
(Decrease)
(AUD)
(AUD)
(Decrease)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
%
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
%
Continuing operations
Revenue
4.2
24,261,403
14,463,342
67.7
44,883,352
42,219,067
6.3
Other income
1,215,369
3,422,579
(64.5)
3,447,641
4,253,707
(18.9)
Expenses
Changes in inventories
608,289
(290,833)
NM
76,750
752,665
(89.8)
Purchases of inventories
(7,987,160)
(4,147,923)
92.6
(14,016,885)
(12,819,773)
9.3
Franchise restaurants and
stores related
establishment costs
(739,907)
(152,250)
NM
(1,426,753)
(875,066)
63.0
Rental expenses
(74,179)
124,700
NM
437,121
(373,726)
NM
Staff costs
(8,705,162)
(7,185,617)
21.1
(15,651,905)
(16,597,926)
(5.7)
Depreciation expense
- Property, plant and
equipment
(1,531,302)
(1,284,224)
19.2
(2,832,912)
(2,559,392)
10.7
- Right-of-use assets
(2,647,590)
(2,500,175)
5.9
(5,063,370)
(4,595,970)
10.2
Amortisation expense
(260,094)
(187,169)
39.0
(396,026)
(328,627)
20.5
IPO expenses
-
(9,789)
NM
-
(247,896)
NM
Finance costs
- Lease liabilities
(716,322)
(750,327)
(4.5)
(1,403,728)
(1,430,479)
(1.9)
- Borrowings and others
(35,701)
(7,221)
NM
(79,501)
(86,706)
(8.3)
Impairment losses on
right-of-use assets
(158,199)
-
NM
(158,199)
-
NM
Impairment losses on
trade and other
receivables
(112,951)
(154,388)
(26.8)
(112,951)
(154,388)
(26.8)
Other expenses
(2,263,177)
(2,613,813)
(13.4)
(5,291,883)
(5,249,988)
0.8
Share of results of
associated company
20,889
-
NM
20,889
-
NM
Profit/(loss) before tax
874,206
(1,273,108)
NM
2,431,640
1,905,502
27.6
Tax (expense)/credit
6
(207,601)
169,767
NM
(841,853)
(618,892)
36.0
Profit/(loss) from
continuing operations,
net of tax
666,605
(1,103,341)
NM
1,589,787
1,286,610
23.6
Loss from discontinued
operations, net of tax
(123,684)
(759,371)
(83.7)
(865,143)
(1,051,122)
(17.7)
Profit/(loss) for the
period/year
5
542,921
(1,862,712)
NM
724,644
235,488
NM
4
Group
2H
2H
Increase/
FY2021
FY2020
Increase/
FY2021(1)
FY2020(2)
Note
(AUD)
(AUD)
(Decrease)
(AUD)
(AUD)
(Decrease)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
%
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
%
Other comprehensive
(loss)/income
Item that is or may be
reclassified
subsequently to profit
or loss:
- Currency translation
differences on
consolidation
(57,953)
39,005
NM
46,837
45,609
2.7
Item that will not be
reclassified
subsequently to profit
or loss:
- Financial assets at fair
value through other
comprehensive income
("FVOCI") - Fair value
loss - equity instrument
-
(63,888)
NM
-
(63,888)
NM
Other comprehensive
(loss)/income for the
period/year, net of tax
(57,953)
(24,883)
NM
46,837
(18,279)
NM
Total comprehensive
income/(loss) for the
period/year
484,968
(1,887,595)
NM
771,481
217,209
NM
Profit/(loss) attributable
to:
Equity holders of the
Company
684,878
(1,034,818)
NM
1,129,969
848,858
33.1
Non-controlling interests
(141,957)
(827,894)
(82.9)
(405,325)
(613,370)
(33.9)
Profit/(loss) for the
period/year
542,921
(1,862,712)
NM
724,644
235,488
NM
Profit/(loss) attributable
to equity holders of
the Company relates
to:
Profit/(loss) from
continuing operations
853,118
(662,350)
NM
1,612,191
1,379,578
16.9
Loss from discontinued
operations
(168,240)
(372,468)
(54.8)
(482,222)
(530,720)
(9.1)
684,878
(1,034,818)
NM
1,129,969
848,858
33.1
Total comprehensive
income/(loss)
attributable to:
Equity holders of the
Company
626,925
(1,027,757)
NM
1,176,806
862,523
36.4
Non-controlling interests
(141,957)
(859,838)
(83.5)
(405,325)
(645,314)
(37.2)
Total comprehensive
income/(loss) for the
period/year
484,968
(1,887,595)
NM
771,481
217,209
NM
5
