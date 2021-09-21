Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

Log in
ST GROUP FOOD INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 11 January 2018)

(Company Registration Number: 201801590R)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE ("FY") 2021

This announcement has been prepared by ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, United Overseas Bank Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Tham, Senior Director, Equity Capital Markets, who can be contacted at 80 Raffles Place, #03-03 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624, Telephone: +65 6533 9898.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the offer document of ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited dated 26 June 2019 (the "Offer Document").

Background

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "ST Group" or the "Group") was incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 11 January 2018 and was listed on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST ("Catalist") on 3 July 2019. ST Group was formed pursuant to a restructuring exercise (the "Restructuring Exercise") undertaken as part of its corporate re- organisation, which involved the rationalisation of its corporate and shareholding structure for the purposes of the Company's listing on Catalist. Please refer to the Company's Offer Document for further details on the Restructuring Exercise.

Founded in 2011, ST Group holds the exclusive franchise and licence rights to six internationally popular food and beverage ("F&B") brands, namely, "PappaRich", "NeNe Chicken", "Gong Cha", "Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart", "IPPUDO" and "iDarts", in various territories. ST Group has developed two of its own brand concepts, "PAFU" and "KURIMU", which were launched in December 2017 and July 2019, respectively. ST Group had also opened a "Go Noodle House" outlet in Melbourne, Australia in November 2020.

ST Group operates in the key geographical markets of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and United Kingdom through four main business segments - F&B retail sales under the various brands through outlets owned and operated by the Group, the sub-franchising and sub-licensing of brands to sub- franchisees and sub-licensees, the sale of F&B ingredients and other supplies to its franchise network through its Central Kitchen, and receipt of machine income from electronic dart machines installed at sub-franchised "iDarts" outlets.

1

As at 30 June 2021, ST Group has a network of 130 outlets comprising 48 Group-owned outlets and 82 outlets owned and operated by its sub-franchisees and sub-licensees across its key geographical markets.

Number of outlets by brands (as at the end of the financial year)

FY2021

FY2020

Owned

Sub-franchised/

Owned

Sub-franchised/

sub-licensed

sub-licensed

PappaRich

- Australia

8

25

7

22

- New Zealand

-

4

-

5

NeNe Chicken

- Australia

4

18

2

16

- Malaysia

-

5

4

6

Gong Cha

- New Zealand

11

12

10

7

- United Kingdom

4

-

2

-

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart

- Australia

7

8

8

7

iDarts

- Australia

-

4

-

5

PAFU

- Australia

5

4

6

4

IPPUDO

- Australia

2

-

2

-

- New Zealand

2

-

1

-

KURIMU

- Australia

4

2

2

-

Go Noodle House

- Australia

1

-

-

-

Total

48

82

44

72

2

Table of Contents

A. Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

.... 4

B.

Condensed interim statements of financial position......................................

7

C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity .....................................

9

D. Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows ..........................

12

E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ...........

14

F.

Other information required under Appendix 7C of the Catalist Rules ........

30

3

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

Group

2H

2H

Increase/

FY2021

FY2020

Increase/

FY2021(1)

FY2020(2)

Note

(AUD)

(AUD)

(Decrease)

(AUD)

(AUD)

(Decrease)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

%

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

%

Continuing operations

Revenue

4.2

24,261,403

14,463,342

67.7

44,883,352

42,219,067

6.3

Other income

1,215,369

3,422,579

(64.5)

3,447,641

4,253,707

(18.9)

Expenses

Changes in inventories

608,289

(290,833)

NM

76,750

752,665

(89.8)

Purchases of inventories

(7,987,160)

(4,147,923)

92.6

(14,016,885)

(12,819,773)

9.3

Franchise restaurants and

stores related

establishment costs

(739,907)

(152,250)

NM

(1,426,753)

(875,066)

63.0

Rental expenses

(74,179)

124,700

NM

437,121

(373,726)

NM

Staff costs

(8,705,162)

(7,185,617)

21.1

(15,651,905)

(16,597,926)

(5.7)

Depreciation expense

- Property, plant and

equipment

(1,531,302)

(1,284,224)

19.2

(2,832,912)

(2,559,392)

10.7

- Right-of-use assets

(2,647,590)

(2,500,175)

5.9

(5,063,370)

(4,595,970)

10.2

Amortisation expense

(260,094)

(187,169)

39.0

(396,026)

(328,627)

20.5

IPO expenses

-

(9,789)

NM

-

(247,896)

NM

Finance costs

- Lease liabilities

(716,322)

(750,327)

(4.5)

(1,403,728)

(1,430,479)

(1.9)

- Borrowings and others

(35,701)

(7,221)

NM

(79,501)

(86,706)

(8.3)

Impairment losses on

right-of-use assets

(158,199)

-

NM

(158,199)

-

NM

Impairment losses on

trade and other

receivables

(112,951)

(154,388)

(26.8)

(112,951)

(154,388)

(26.8)

Other expenses

(2,263,177)

(2,613,813)

(13.4)

(5,291,883)

(5,249,988)

0.8

Share of results of

associated company

20,889

-

NM

20,889

-

NM

Profit/(loss) before tax

874,206

(1,273,108)

NM

2,431,640

1,905,502

27.6

Tax (expense)/credit

6

(207,601)

169,767

NM

(841,853)

(618,892)

36.0

Profit/(loss) from

continuing operations,

net of tax

666,605

(1,103,341)

NM

1,589,787

1,286,610

23.6

Loss from discontinued

operations, net of tax

(123,684)

(759,371)

(83.7)

(865,143)

(1,051,122)

(17.7)

Profit/(loss) for the

period/year

5

542,921

(1,862,712)

NM

724,644

235,488

NM

4

Group

2H

2H

Increase/

FY2021

FY2020

Increase/

FY2021(1)

FY2020(2)

Note

(AUD)

(AUD)

(Decrease)

(AUD)

(AUD)

(Decrease)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

%

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

%

Other comprehensive

(loss)/income

Item that is or may be

reclassified

subsequently to profit

or loss:

- Currency translation

differences on

consolidation

(57,953)

39,005

NM

46,837

45,609

2.7

Item that will not be

reclassified

subsequently to profit

or loss:

- Financial assets at fair

value through other

comprehensive income

("FVOCI") - Fair value

loss - equity instrument

-

(63,888)

NM

-

(63,888)

NM

Other comprehensive

(loss)/income for the

period/year, net of tax

(57,953)

(24,883)

NM

46,837

(18,279)

NM

Total comprehensive

income/(loss) for the

period/year

484,968

(1,887,595)

NM

771,481

217,209

NM

Profit/(loss) attributable

to:

Equity holders of the

Company

684,878

(1,034,818)

NM

1,129,969

848,858

33.1

Non-controlling interests

(141,957)

(827,894)

(82.9)

(405,325)

(613,370)

(33.9)

Profit/(loss) for the

period/year

542,921

(1,862,712)

NM

724,644

235,488

NM

Profit/(loss) attributable

to equity holders of

the Company relates

to:

Profit/(loss) from

continuing operations

853,118

(662,350)

NM

1,612,191

1,379,578

16.9

Loss from discontinued

operations

(168,240)

(372,468)

(54.8)

(482,222)

(530,720)

(9.1)

684,878

(1,034,818)

NM

1,129,969

848,858

33.1

Total comprehensive

income/(loss)

attributable to:

Equity holders of the

Company

626,925

(1,027,757)

NM

1,176,806

862,523

36.4

Non-controlling interests

(141,957)

(859,838)

(83.5)

(405,325)

(645,314)

(37.2)

Total comprehensive

income/(loss) for the

period/year

484,968

(1,887,595)

NM

771,481

217,209

NM

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ST Group Food Industries Holdings Ltd, published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
