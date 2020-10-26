Log in
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (LORD)

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP.

(LORD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/23 03:53:40 pm
0.2 CAD   -16.67%
06:40aST JAMES GOLD : Announces Private Placement
10/22ST JAMES GOLD : Announces Private Placement
10/22ST JAMES GOLD : Announces Private Placement
St James Gold : Announces Private Placement

10/26/2020 | 06:40am EDT

St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units ('Units') at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $240,000 (the 'Offering').

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.12 per share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period. The Company may pay a finder's fee may in cash and or share purchase warrants in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is reviewing a number of potential mineral property acquisitions in North America. The proceeds of the Offering will used to conduct due diligence of potential acquisitions.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For Full Release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-james-gold-announces-private-placement-301157579.html

St. James Gold Corp. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:39:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,61 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net cash 2019 0,21 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,20 M 1,68 M 1,67 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ST. JAMES GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
St. James Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene Beukman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheng Wang Chief Financial Officer
Ming Jiao Director
Ning Wu Director
Kuan Liang Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP.66.67%2
BHP GROUP-7.50%119 748
RIO TINTO PLC1.67%99 541
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.68%31 950
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.40%23 460
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.8.42%15 767
