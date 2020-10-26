St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units ('Units') at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $240,000 (the 'Offering').

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.12 per share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period. The Company may pay a finder's fee may in cash and or share purchase warrants in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is reviewing a number of potential mineral property acquisitions in North America. The proceeds of the Offering will used to conduct due diligence of potential acquisitions.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For Full Release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-james-gold-announces-private-placement-301157579.html