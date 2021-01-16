St James Gold : Announces Private Placement

St. James Gold Corp. will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 450,000 units at a price of 67.2 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to $302,400.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.84 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a fourmonth statutory hold period. The Company may pay a finder's fee may in cash and or share purchase warrants in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the Offering will used to conduct exploration work on the company's Newfoundland properties, to conduct due diligence on potential acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For Full Release: https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Item?bid=Z-C:LORD-3017853&symbol=LORD®ion=C