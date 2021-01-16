Log in
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP.

(LORD)
St James Gold : Announces Private Placement

01/16/2021
St. James Gold Corp. will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 450,000 units at a price of 67.2 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to $302,400.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.84 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a fourmonth statutory hold period. The Company may pay a finder's fee may in cash and or share purchase warrants in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the Offering will used to conduct exploration work on the company's Newfoundland properties, to conduct due diligence on potential acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For Full Release: https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Item?bid=Z-C:LORD-3017853&symbol=LORD&region=C

Disclaimer

St. James Gold Corp. published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 16:41:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,61 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2019 0,21 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ST. JAMES GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
St. James Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George J. Drazenovic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheng Wang Chief Financial Officer
Ming Jiao Director
Ning Wu Director
Kuan Liang Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP.31.25%9
BHP GROUP10.35%167 742
RIO TINTO PLC8.70%135 240
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.86%49 351
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.85%34 742
FRESNILLO PLC-3.72%10 893
