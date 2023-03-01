Advanced search
Canaccord says sell Future; Investec likes RWS

03/01/2023 | 04:54am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Jefferies raises St James's Place price target to 1,460 (1,340) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises St James's Place price target to 1,500 (1,365) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts St James's Place price target to 1,430 (1,469) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 2.20 (2) EUR - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 168 (150) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Liberum raises Smith & Nephew to 'buy' - price target 1,410 pence

----------

Berenberg cuts BAE Systems to 'hold' (buy) - price target 950 (900) pence

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Rolls-Royce price target to 160 (136) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bernstein cuts Ocado price target to 1,450 (1,700) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Weir price target to 2,250 (2,220) pence - 'buy'

----------

HSBC raises Associated British Foods to 'buy' - price target 2,530 pence

----------

Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Intertek price target to 5,000 (5,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

SocGen cuts Croda International price target to 7,500 pence - 'hold'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies raises Travis Perkins price target to 1,048 (931) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Travis Perkins target to 1,200 (1,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

Investec raises Travis Perkins to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,120 (855) pence

----------

Stifel raises Dunelm to 'hold' - price target 1,250 pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Watches of Switzerland price target to 1,300 (1,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

SocGen raises Rotork price target to 330 (295) pence - 'hold'

----------

Canaccord starts Future with 'sell' - price target 1,153 pence

----------

RBC raises Hikma Pharma price target to 1,950 (1,750) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Berenberg raises Babcock International price target to 430 (425) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Chemring price target to 370 (380) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Qinetiq price target to 430 (440) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts RHI Magnesita price target to 2,835 (2,955) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Investec starts RWS Holdings with 'buy' - price target 570 pence

----------

Berenberg raises Boku price target to 210 (185) pence - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

