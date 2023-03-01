Canaccord says sell Future; Investec likes RWS

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Jefferies raises St James's Place price target to 1,460 (1,340) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises St James's Place price target to 1,500 (1,365) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts St James's Place price target to 1,430 (1,469) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 2.20 (2) EUR - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 168 (150) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Liberum raises Smith & Nephew to 'buy' - price target 1,410 pence
----------
Berenberg cuts BAE Systems to 'hold' (buy) - price target 950 (900) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Rolls-Royce price target to 160 (136) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bernstein cuts Ocado price target to 1,450 (1,700) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Weir price target to 2,250 (2,220) pence - 'buy'
----------
HSBC raises Associated British Foods to 'buy' - price target 2,530 pence
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Intertek price target to 5,000 (5,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
SocGen cuts Croda International price target to 7,500 pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies raises Travis Perkins price target to 1,048 (931) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Travis Perkins target to 1,200 (1,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
Investec raises Travis Perkins to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,120 (855) pence
----------
Stifel raises Dunelm to 'hold' - price target 1,250 pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Watches of Switzerland price target to 1,300 (1,500) pence - 'buy'
----------
SocGen raises Rotork price target to 330 (295) pence - 'hold'
----------
Canaccord starts Future with 'sell' - price target 1,153 pence
----------
RBC raises Hikma Pharma price target to 1,950 (1,750) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Berenberg raises Babcock International price target to 430 (425) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Chemring price target to 370 (380) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Qinetiq price target to 430 (440) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts RHI Magnesita price target to 2,835 (2,955) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Investec starts RWS Holdings with 'buy' - price target 570 pence
----------
Berenberg raises Boku price target to 210 (185) pence - 'buy'
----------
