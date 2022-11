St James's Place PLC - blue-chip wealth manager - Director of Investments Robert Gardner sells 7,500 shares at GBP11.96 each, worth GBP89,685, in London on Friday.

Current stock price: 1,178.00 pence

12-month change: down 24%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.