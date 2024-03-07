14 Strategic Report Chief Executive Officer's report Setting up for success I am delighted to be leading St. James's Place, the largest advice-led wealth manager in the UK, and a business that has a critical role to play in helping secure the futures of our clients and their families. During my initial weeks and months at the Company, I've met a lot of people from across the St. James's Place community and I've listened carefully, with every conversation bringing new insight. I've been really struck by the importance of what we do for clients and how passionately the whole community cares: supporting clients with trusted financial advice that provides peace of mind and the confidence to benefit from investing over the long term. This focus has helped us to build a fantastic position within our marketplace over the past three decades, where we now look after £168.2 billion of funds under management for our clients. We've achieved a lot already, but I believe we can still do better for all our stakeholders. Operating and financial performance The economic environment in 2023 was undoubtedly challenging. It is at precisely these times that financial advice can really help clients, acting as a steady hand to keep them on track to meet their long-term financial goals. High inflation and high interest rates have put pressure on UK consumers, with rising mortgage rates contributing to rising living costs more generally. This impacted some individuals' capacity and confidence to invest. Meanwhile, those with capacity to invest may have been attracted to elevated short-term savings rates over long-term investing. Against this backdrop, we have attracted £15.4 billion of new client investments and client retention rates have remained high at 95.3%, contributing to net inflows of £5.1 billion; these figures highlight the sheer scale of SJP today and the fundamental resilience of our business model in challenging market conditions. This new business performance, together with strong investment returns, has seen funds under management close the year at a record £168.2 billion, up 13% compared to the beginning of the year. We have delivered an Underlying cash result of £392.4 million (2022: £410.1 million), which is 4% lower year on year. This result reflects growth in average funds under management during the year and tight cost control in line with guidance, but this robust underlying financial performance was largely offset by an increased UK corporation tax rate. Our Cash result for the year of £68.7 million (2022: £410.1 million) has been significantly impacted by an assessment we undertook into the evidencing and delivery of historic ongoing servicing and the provision we have now established for any client refunds required. The underlying performance of our business means I'm confident we will emerge from these short-term historic challenges as an even stronger business.

Delivering change While our business continues to perform well against a difficult backdrop, it's important that we address our challenges and develop our client offering so that we remain in good shape for the future. Managing ongoing servicing complaints We saw a marked increase in the number of clients registering complaints linked to the evidencing and delivery of ongoing servicing in the past. We've taken this very seriously and where gaps in record-keeping mean that there is a lack of evidence of the delivery of ongoing servicing, we've refunded these charges to clients. With the number of complaints accelerating in late 2023, we engaged extensively with the FCA on this matter and the resulting assessment of historic client servicing records. This assessment indicates that we have an improved body of evidence for the delivery of ongoing servicing since we invested in Salesforce in 2021, but that evidence is less complete before then. Based on assumptions derived from this assessment, we have established a provision of £426 million for refunds, impacting our financial results in 2023. We recognise that this is a disappointing outcome for everyone. We know that our clients really value what we offer them, and we take comfort from outstanding client retention and advocacy, but we must be able to evidence the delivery of ongoing servicing that clients trust and value. Through leveraging the investment we've made in our Salesforce CRM system and our Consumer Duty work, in 2023 we switched off ongoing servicing charges for 2% of clients where there was a lack of evidence that ongoing servicing was provided in this period. Our central CRM capability gives us confidence in our ability to minimise the risks that clients will be charged for services they do not receive. Introducing simple and comparable charging Our charging structures have often been interpreted by commentators as being complex and this has brought some challenge for our business. In 2023 we made some significant decisions around our charges, including the announcement in October that we are implementing our programme to simplify our charging structures, which will be completed in the second half of 2025. The changes enhance the value that clients receive and introduce improved comparability that will help market perceptions of our services. Our current charging structures have also limited the comparability of our investment performance over time, impacting our brand and reputation. Our simplified charging structure will make it much easier to compare investment performance across the industry on a like-for- like basis, enabling us to tell a more accurate story of how we are delivering for clients.

This move to unbundle our charges, which we announced in October, has been designed to ensure sustainability for the long-term. This gives us confidence that we can grow the business without the need for further changes to our charges that would impact the guidance we communicated to shareholders last October. The changes we are making will be good for clients, appropriate for our marketplace and built for a Consumer Duty world. By extension, they will be good for our long-term business health by giving us the opportunity to consider new propositions and real agility in how we grow the business. Evolving our investment proposition We've got an investment proposition that works well for clients, and it's important that we continue to develop our offer so that we meet client needs as they change over time. In late 2022 we launched our Polaris range of portfolios, supporting clients looking to grow their long-term finances, and I am pleased to report that this range has got off to a very strong start with all four portfolios outperforming their IA and ARC benchmarks since launch. Polaris has also proved incredibly popular with clients, attracting more than £25bn in investments already. We are exploring further developments in our investment approach, including the role of passives in providing greater choice for clients. Developing our investment proposition is just one example of how we're making changes that ensure we continue to support our clients and the communities in which we operate. Beyond these actions, as the market leader in financial advice we have the opportunity, and indeed responsibility, to promote our business, our brand, and our broader industry. We will build a stronger voice, supported by a new national marketing and media campaign that will launch this spring.

Mark FitzPatrick, Chief Executive Officer Building for the future The structural market opportunity for financial advice is clear. The savings gap in the UK is already considerable and it continues to grow because planning for retirement is complicated, as is thinking about investing, managing risk, and considering protection. This is where personal and trusted financial advice can make a real difference. We're well positioned to seize this market opportunity: we have the largest group of financial advisers in the UK, and we continue to grow it through our market-leading Academy programmes and by recruiting talented financial advisers who are attracted to us because they know we can help them thrive. We accomplish this through scale that gives us real advantage, from helping us curate a distinct investment proposition that works for clients, partnering with leading global businesses to underpin our technology and administrative capabilities, and better supporting the 2,666 businesses that comprise the SJP Partnership. We have a strong and enviable track record of driving growth through an unbroken history of net inflows in every year over three decades.