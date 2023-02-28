Advanced search
    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-02-27 am EST
1237.00 GBX   +1.60%
02:24aSt. James's Place Posts Higher 2022 Attributable Profit
MT
02:15aSt James Place : Investor Pack – February 2023
PU
02:15aSt James Place : Full Year Results 2022 presentation slides
PU
St James Place : Full Year Results 2022 presentation slides

02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
Your future,

2022 Full-year results

Introduction

Andrew Croft

Agenda

1. Andrew Croft

New business update

2. Craig Gentle

Financial results

3. Andrew Croft

Business update and outlook

4. Q&A

3

A strong year for new business

Robust new business performance despite difficult increasingly challenging trading conditions

  • £17.0 billion of new client inflows; second best year for gross inflows in our history
  • £9.8 billion of net inflows; 6.4% of opening FUM

Fully advised model is key

  • supporting clients in challenging times
  • helping clients retain a long-term mindset

4

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 834 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2022 375 M 451 M 451 M
Net cash 2022 7 552 M 9 081 M 9 081 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 6 704 M 8 061 M 8 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 673
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 237,00 GBX
Average target price 1 409,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC12.97%8 061
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY2.49%8 022
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.33.83%2 258
AMP LIMITED-17.87%2 193
360 ONE WAM LIMITED0.18%1 907
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.12.39%1 773