St James Place : Full Year Results 2022 presentation slides
Agenda
1. Andrew Croft
New business update
2. Craig Gentle
Financial results
3. Andrew Croft
Business update and outlook
4.
Q&A
3
A strong year for new business
Robust new business performance despite difficult increasingly challenging trading conditions
£17.0 billion of new client inflows; second best year for gross inflows in our history
£9.8 billion of net inflows; 6.4% of opening FUM
Fully advised model is key
supporting clients in challenging times
helping clients retain a long-term mindset
4
Disclaimer
St James's Place Group plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
834 M
1 002 M
1 002 M
Net income 2022
375 M
451 M
451 M
Net cash 2022
7 552 M
9 081 M
9 081 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,0x
Yield 2022
4,24%
Capitalization
6 704 M
8 061 M
8 061 M
EV / Sales 2022
-1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
-1,09x
Nbr of Employees
2 673
Free-Float
99,2%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1 237,00 GBX
Average target price
1 409,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target
13,9%
