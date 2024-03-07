St. James's Place 2023 Full Year Results Presentation - 28 February 2023 Transcript

Mark FitzPatrick, Chief Executive Officer:

Good morning everyone. It's my pleasure to talk you through my first results presentation as CEO of St. James's Place.

We have a full agenda today, which will include how we're dealing with two historical issues. However, I want to keep in sight throughout this presentation how fundamentally sound the underlying performance of this business is. We continue to attract strong net inflows, grow our funds under management, and deliver robust underlying financial performance, despite challenging market conditions.

Digging into those headlines a little more: we're now trusted with a record £168.2bn in client funds. Our Partnership continue to impress - attracting new client investments, amounting to £15.4bn of gross inflows in the year. Meanwhile, our client retention rates have stayed strong at 95.3%, which speaks volumes about our relationships with clients and their confidence in our expert advice. Together, these resulted in net inflows of £5.1bn.

With the strength of our investment performance driving gains of £14.7bn, our funds under management have grown by almost £20 billion in 2023. To put that into context, after this business was founded in 1991, it took 18 years for funds under management to reach £20 billion, and we've grown by that amount in just one year. This really highlights the journey SJP has been on and the scale we have today.

In terms of underlying financial performance, our business has been robust despite difficult market conditions and regulatory change. It's clear that our reported Cash result of £68.7 million has been significantly impacted by the provision we've established for potential client refunds which is linked to the historic evidencing and delivery of ongoing servicing. I will cover this point in more detail later on. However, before moving on, it is important to note that the introduction of Salesforce provides us with robust evidence of ongoing servicing since its implementation in 2021.

Whilst our results have been impacted by this legacy matter, the Board recognises the importance of return to shareholders and has therefore proposed a final dividend of 8 pence per share. The Board has also decided to revise future dividend guidance and Craig will touch on this shortly.

Now, for the rest of my presentation, I want to focus on three key areas. Firstly, my initial observations since joining SJP. Secondly, I'll talk about the two challenges we're addressing. And finally, thirdly, I'll look ahead and explain my priorities for the business. This final part I'll cover after Craig has taken you through the financials in more detail.

When I joined SJP last year, I knew I had to get under the skin of the business. So, I started my listening and learning tour within the first week. This highlighted some interesting observations for me.

Things such as the sheer size of the structural opportunity for financial advice in the UK marketplace today and its capacity to develop and grow over time. One simple way to look at it is through the number of people in today's mass affluent demographic. This stands at 13.5 million individuals who control approximately £2.7 trillion in liquid assets. This segment is forecast to grow to 14.3 million people, controlling more than £3 trillion of liquid assets by 2026, and we have around a million clients and manage funds of £168.2 billion on their behalf.

