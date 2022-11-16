503 Backend fetch failed

    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
1164.00 GBX   -2.84%
11:09aSt James Place : Investor Pack - November 2022
PU
11/15Spotlight On Cop27 : Addressing the energy ‘trilemma'
PU
11/10LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Cooling US inflation triggers risk-on rally
AN
St James Place : Investor Pack - November 2022

11/16/2022 | 11:09am EST
2

Leading UK Wealth Management Company

Established 1991

UK listed with market cap of c.£7 billion

£154 billion in FUM

Core market: UK mass affluent and high net worth individuals

Differentiated advice-led business model

Dedicated advice led distribution - The Partnership

Distinctive global investment management approach

Well positioned to benefit from long-term market growth

Favourable demographic trends

Future intergenerational transfer of wealth

4

'mass affluent' and high net worth individuals…

…controlling £3.1tn

of liquid assets

UK aggregate wealth by age cohort

30%

27%

25%

24%

23%

20%

15%

10%

10%

10%

5%

3%

3%

0%

0%

16 - 24 25 - 34 35 - 44

45 - 54 55 - 64 65 - 74 75 - 84 85 and

over

87%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 734 M 872 M 872 M
Net income 2022 366 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2022 7 552 M 8 973 M 8 973 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 6 492 M 7 714 M 7 714 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 673
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 198,00 GBX
Average target price 1 380,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-28.84%7 714
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-0.08%8 210
AMP LIMITED0.00%2 611
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-24.63%1 944
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED24.49%1 941
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-11.71%1 709