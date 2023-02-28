St James Place : Investor Pack – February 2023
Contents
Overview:
Our business
Our new
Our financial
Appendix
Business
in detail
business
performance
model and
performance
strategy
2
Overview: business model &
St. James's Place overview
We're a leading UK financial
We've got a differentiated
We're well positioned to
advice business
advice-led business model
benefit from long-term
Established 1991
Providing holistic financial
market growth
Listed in the UK and part of
planning and wealth
Favourable demographic
management services
trends
the FTSE 100
Dedicated advice-led
Future intergenerational
£148 billion in FUM
distribution, delivered
transfer of wealth
Core market: UK mass
exclusively via the
A well-established
affluent and high net
Partnership
Academy to train new
worth individuals
Distinctive global
advisers
investment management
approach
4
The market opportunity: rising retail wealth
13.1 million
'mass affluent'
UK aggregate wealth by age cohort
and high net worth
individuals…
…controlling £2.6tn of liquid assets
Source: GlobalData
15%
10%
10%
10%
5%
4%
3%
1%
0%
16 - 24
25 - 34 35 - 44 45 - 54 55 - 64 65 - 74
75 - 84 85 and
over
Sales 2022
834 M
1 002 M
1 002 M
Net income 2022
375 M
451 M
451 M
Net cash 2022
7 552 M
9 081 M
9 081 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,0x
Yield 2022
4,24%
Capitalization
6 704 M
8 061 M
8 061 M
EV / Sales 2022
-1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
-1,09x
Nbr of Employees
2 673
Free-Float
99,2%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
