  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. St. James's Place plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-02-27 am EST
1237.00 GBX   +1.60%
02:24aSt. James's Place Posts Higher 2022 Attributable Profit
MT
02:15aSt James Place : Investor Pack – February 2023
PU
02:15aSt James Place : Full Year Results 2022 presentation slides
PU
St James Place : Investor Pack – February 2023

02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
Investor

Contents

Overview:

Our business

Our new

Our financial

Appendix

Business

in detail

business

performance

model and

performance

strategy

2

Overview: business model &

St. James's Place overview

We're a leading UK financial

We've got a differentiated

We're well positioned to

advice business

advice-led business model

benefit from long-term

Established 1991

Providing holistic financial

market growth

Listed in the UK and part of

planning and wealth

Favourable demographic

management services

trends

the FTSE 100

Dedicated advice-led

Future intergenerational

£148 billion in FUM

distribution, delivered

transfer of wealth

Core market: UK mass

exclusively via the

A well-established

affluent and high net

Partnership

Academy to train new

worth individuals

Distinctive global

advisers

investment management

approach

4

The market opportunity: rising retail wealth

13.1 million

'mass affluent'

UK aggregate wealth by age cohort

30%

28%

25%

24%

and high net worth

individuals…

20%

20%

…controlling £2.6tn of liquid assets

Source: GlobalData

15%

10%

10%

10%

5%

4%

3%

1%

0%

16 - 24

25 - 34 35 - 44 45 - 54 55 - 64 65 - 74

75 - 84 85 and

over

85%

Source: ONS

5

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 834 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2022 375 M 451 M 451 M
Net cash 2022 7 552 M 9 081 M 9 081 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 6 704 M 8 061 M 8 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 -1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 673
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 237,00 GBX
Average target price 1 409,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC12.97%8 061
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY2.49%8 022
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.33.83%2 258
AMP LIMITED-17.87%2 193
360 ONE WAM LIMITED0.18%1 907
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.12.39%1 773