Summary

St. James's Place plc is the largest financial advice business in the UK. We provide holistic financial planning and wealth management services, working in partnership to plan, grow and protect clients' financial futures. Our services are delivered exclusively by a team of 4,834 highly-skilled advisers within the St. James's Place Partnership. We want our clients to feel confident about their finances, so we provide a broad range of products and services to meet their needs, both for today and for the future. To complement the provision of sound, long-term financial advice we have a distinctive investment management approach, where we design and build our own range of investment funds and portfolios, but contract some of the world's best external managers to manage them.

The Group provides insurance-based investment and pension products, mainly to UK clients, through two key subsidiary companies - St. James's Place UK plc (SJPUK) which is based in the UK, and St. James's Place International plc (SJPI) which is based in the Republic of Ireland. The Group also provides insurance-based investment products to a small but growing number of clients, mainly expatriates, in Asia and the Middle East, through a branch of SJPI based in Singapore and

a subsidiary of SJPUK based in Hong Kong. The Group also provides ISAs, unit trusts and discretionary fund management.

Our Business

Our financial business model remains straightforward and unchanged. We attract and then retain funds under management on which we will receive an annual management fee. We use this income to meet our overheads and to invest for the future.

The demand for trusted, face-to-face financial advice remains as strong as ever, but client capacity and confidence to commit to long-term investment has been impacted in 2023 by an environment characterised by higher interest rates, stubbornly high inflation and short-term alternatives in the form of cash.

Despite the challenging operating environment, we continue to generate significant levels of net inflows, once again demonstrating the ongoing resilience of our business model. With our advisers attracting £15.4 billion (2022: £17.0 billion) of new client investments and retention excluding regular income withdrawals and maturities remaining strong at 95.3% (2022: 96.5%), net inflows totalled £5.1 billion (2022: £9.8 billion). Combined with the positive impact of investment performance, this resulted in funds under management closing the year at a record £168.2 billion (2022: £148.4 billion).

During the year, we announced the outcome of an internal review which will see us simplify our charging structure from the second half of 2025, addressing the evolution over time of an external environment that is increasingly seeking simple comparability of all advice, investment management and other services on a component-by-component basis. As a result of this disaggregation of charges, the proportion of Group profit that will arise within our life companies will reduce, in favour of increased profit emergence in our other regulated companies. Reflecting the different regulatory treatment of these businesses, the effect of this change is to reduce the value of in-force, risk margin and the Solvency Capital Requirements associated with our life companies at 31 December 2023, with a corresponding increase in the solvency ratio.

The unit-linked business model means that the financial positions of SJPUK and SJPI have remained resilient throughout the year.

Insurance FUM in the Group and individual entities grew over the year as follows:

SJP Group SJPUK1 SJPI £'Billion 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Opening Insurance FUM 107.16 110.78 97.08 100.22 10.08 10.56 Gross inflows 11.86 12.21 10.97 11.24 0.89 0.97 Outflows (6.82) (5.00) (6.18) (4.56) (0.64) (0.44) Investment return 11.11 (10.83) 10.13 (9.82) 0.98 (1.01) Closing Insurance FUM 123.31 107.16 112.00 97.08 11.31 10.08

1 Figures for SJPUK include closing funds under management of £0.28 billion (2022: £0.23 billion) in a subsidiary life insurance company based in Hong Kong.

Most of the Group's insurance business is investment-related. However, both SJPUK and SJPI have small legacy books of protection business.

The Group has an additional £44.89 billion (2022: £41.22 billion) of funds under management within its unit trust and discretionary fund management companies.

More information about our business can be found in Section A of this report.