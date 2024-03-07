Home Our introduction Our governance

Group Chief Executive Officer's statement

Welcome to the St. James's Place Group's Climate-related Financial Disclosures report, which explains how we are taking action on climate change.

2023 was the warmest year on record and the global mean temperature increase has now risen to 1.3°C above the pre- industrial average. A series of extreme global weather events, including Canadian wildfires, heatwaves in Europe, droughts in Italy and extreme rainfall in Libya all served as unfortunate reminders of the devastating effects of our changing climate.

Research shows that progress towards 1.5°C-aligned targets isn't happening at the pace and scale necessary, and that urgent action is needed to protect the world's most vulnerable ecosystems and communities. At SJP, we recognise that we have both the responsibility to take appropriate action and the opportunity to use our voice to influence and collaborate with our stakeholders to pursue long-term positive change.

We recognise the need to accelerate climate action, and the role that businesses and individuals can play in driving change. That's why, this year we have intensified work on our Climate Transition Plan to help us better understand what we can do to promote a just, fair and inclusive transition to a more sustainable economy.

Behaving responsibly is a key part of our culture, challenging us in how we run our business. We know that effective and transparent disclosure can lead to real change, and we are pleased to share our fourth report on climate-related financial disclosures, aligned to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, with you.