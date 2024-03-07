2023 TCFD

Report

Climate-related Financial Disclosures for St. James's Place

Welcome to our 2023 TCFD report

Welcome to the St. James's Place Group's Climate-related Financial Disclosures report, which explains the action we are taking on climate change and its financial impacts to our business. This is our home page, where you can navigate to all sections of our report by selecting the desired heading.

  Pages 02 to 08

  Pages 09 to 12

  Pages 13 to 28

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

01

Our introduction

Our approach to TCFD reporting 

03

Group Chief Executive Officer's Statement 

04

How we do business 

05

Our approach to responsible business 

06

Our climate commitments

07

Summary of disclosures 

08

Accelerating action on climate change is a core part of our Responsible Business approach. We are committed to our transition to net zero and know that

the carbon reduction actions we take today will have a multiplying effect over time.

Maria Spooner, Divisional Director, Responsible Business

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

02

Our approach to TCFD reporting

St. James's Place is a business made up of multiple individual entities.

This report is for St. James's Place plc (SJP), the Group's Parent Company, together with two of its subsidiaries, St. James's Place UK plc (SJPUK) and St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Limited (SJPUTG):

St. James's Place UK plc (SJPUK)

A life insurance company regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA);

St. James's Place Unit Trust Group Limited (SJPUTG)

A unit trust manager regulated by the FCA.

Whilst responsibility for corporate governance rests with the boards of each individual company, the overall approach to environmental governance is determined at a Group level in line with our Group climate strategy.

Recognising that our approach to environmental matters is applied consistently across the Group, we have chosen to report for all Group companies in a single TCFD report. To ensure we meet the individual requirements for each company, where differences exist for specific companies we have highlighted these throughout this Group report by naming the subsidiary within the text: for example on page 34 within our Risk section.

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

03

At SJP we want to use our scale and influence to make a real change, and ensure a just and green transition to net zero.

Mark FitzPatrick, Chief Executive Officer

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

04

We will get there by working together

Being a responsible business

Our culture drives our businessOur Responsible Business Framework

#1

Doing the right thing

Financial

wellbeing

#2

Purpose

Being the best version

Investing

Climate

of ourselves

responsibly

change

#3

Community

Investing in long-term

relationships

impact

Strategic enablers

People

Governance

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

05

Our approach to responsible business

At SJP we're committed to taking responsibility for our actions and strive to have a positive impact on our people, our communities, and our planet.

Our most material topics

Being a responsible business is core to delivering on our promise of helping our clients create the futures they want. From our work with local communities to minimising our environmental impact, we aim to make choices that promote a world that can meet the needs of everyone now, and in the future.

At SJP, we recognise that we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to use our voice as a force for good and know we can drive positive change by considering the long-term impact of our actions. This requires us to look beyond ourselves and understand the wider impact of our choices on our people, our communities, and our planet.

It means engaging with others and collaborating on solutions to the shared challenges faced by society today. Supported by a deep understanding of the topics most material to us, and the right processes and metrics that provide transparency on our progress. We know that we might not always get it right and we can't do it all, but we are committed to the journey and to making real progress.

For further information on our responsible business approach please see section 01, Our responsible business, of our Group Annual Report and Accounts.

To deliver good financial outcomes for our clients, we consider relevant environmental,

social and governance (ESG) factors throughout our investment process

Investing

responsibly

Giving back to support local communities and regeneration

Financial wellbeing

Our purpose

is to give you confidence to create the future you want

Community

impact

Enhancing financial wellbeing for our clients, our people and our communities

Climate change

Taking action on climate change

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

06

Our climate commitments

To set our net zero targets we undertook a preliminary audit across our

In 2021 we announced SJP's net zero1 targets and we report our progress against these each year through our TCFD report.

Target 1

We'll be climate

positive2 in our

operations

by 2025

This report also focuses on the impact of climate change on our business, including how it may affect the value of the investments we make, and discloses the measures we are taking to control and reduce our impact.

These disclosures demonstrate how we assess the impacts of climate change on our business and help to promote a more informed understanding of climate-related risks and opportunities.

entire value chain to better understand our Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions. As the graph below shows, our carbon impact is dominated by our investment portfolio. Our core investment business model is to select and monitor third-party fund managers to run our investments for us, rather than directly investing ourselves. However, responsible investment is one of our core investment beliefs embedded throughout our fund manager, select, monitor, change, process and we expect all our fund managers to consider how companies approach environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when identifying and investing in long-term resilient businesses. This, coupled with targeted engagement, enables us to use our scale and influence to reduce the emissions of our portfolio. For more detail, please see page 28.

We recognise that in order to strengthen the effectiveness of our associated engagement activities, we must demonstrate credibility and meaningful

Target 2

Target 3

We'll support

Our supply

our Partners to

chain will be

become net

net zero

zero by 2035

by 2035

Target 4

We'll be net

zero in our

investments3

by 2050

As a part of developing our approach to meeting our commitments we are also undergoing a double materiality assessment to more comprehensively assess our impact across a broader range of climate-related areas.

This will support us in evolving our plans and prioritising our actions to maximise our effectiveness. We aim to publish our updated Climate Transition Plan by end

Q4 2024.

progress in our own business operations, in our Partnership and within our supply chain. Read more about our progress against our commitments

on page 19, and a breakdown of our Scope 1 to 3 carbon emissions on page 44.

Contributors to our 2023 carbon footprint4

Scope 1 to 3

Scope 3 -

Investments

- Operations

Significant contributors

99.55% tCO2e

  1. The amount of greenhouse gases produced by our activities is fully negated by a combination of emissions reduction and emissions removal.
  2. for SJP this involves not only offsetting carbon emissions but also taking additional steps to mitigate or sequester more greenhouse gasses than are produced through our actions.
  3. Equity and debt for listed corporates and real estate. This is approximately 88% of our overall assets under management (AUM).

Operations

Partnership

Supply chain

0.08% tCO2e

0.11% tCO2e

0.25% tCO2e

(Scopes 1 to 3)

4 This graph approximates the Group's carbon footprint to highlight the key areas. Please see page 44 for more detail.

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

07

Summary of disclosures

Recommendations we have carefully reviewed, and for which we recognise that further work is required

Recommendations we have made significant progress against, and which we plan to enhance our disclosure further

Recommendations we have been able to fully disclose against

We are fully consistent with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and recommended disclosures (summary below). We have also considered the TCFD's All Sector Guidance and consider SJP to be fully consistent with these.

Theme

Description

Pages

TCFD recommended disclosure

2022

2023

Our disclosure

Governance

Disclose the organisation's

10 to 12,

a) Describe the Board's oversight of climate-related risks and

governance around climate-

18 to 19,

opportunities.

related risks and opportunities.

and 31

b) Describe management's role in assessing and managing against our climate-related risks and opportunities.

We have provided an overview of how we govern climate-related risks and opportunities including references to training, KPIs and linked remuneration. We outline our accountable leaders and provide more context on our subsidiaries.

Strategy

Disclose the actual and potential

07,

impacts of climate-related

16 to 19,

risks and opportunities on

20 to 27,

the organisation's businesses,

and 44

strategy, and financial planning

to 49

where such information

is material.

  1. Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organisation has identified over the short, medium, and long term.
  2. Describe the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the organisation's businesses, strategy, and financial planning.
  3. Describe the resilience of the organisation's strategy, taking into consideration different climate-related scenarios, including a +2°C or lower scenario.

We have considered and outlined our short-, medium- and long-termclimate-related risks and opportunities. Using this information alongside our scenario analysis, we have assessed their significance and impact on us as a business, and incorporated the outputs into our strategic planning.

Risk

Disclose how the organisation

30 to 42

a) Describe the organisation's processes for identifying and assessing

management

identifies, assesses, and

climate-related risks.

manages climate-related risks.

b) Describe the organisation's processes for managing climate-related risks.

c) Describe how processes for identifying, assessing, and managing climate-related risks are integrated into the organisation's overall risk management.

We have outlined the key processes we follow to identify, assess and manage our climate- related risks and opportunities, along with providing an overview of how we integrate this work into our risk management process.

Metrics and

Disclose the metrics and targets

07,

a) Disclose the metrics used by the organisation to assess

targets

used to assess and manage

12,

climate-related risks and opportunities in line with its

relevant climate-related risks

32, and

strategy and risk management process.

and opportunities where such

44 to 49

b) Disclose Scope 1, Scope 2 and, if appropriate, Scope 3

information is material.

greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the related risks.

c) Describe the targets used by the organisation to manage climate- related risks and opportunities, and performance against targets.

We have provided our operational metrics, our Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions, our progress against targets and the impact

of our investment proposition on our exposure to carbon-intensive companies.

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

08

Our governance

Governing climate-related risks

10

and opportunities 

Our accountable leaders 

11

Our subsidiaries approach to

12

climate-related governance 

Robust governance drives accountability and transparency, which are critical success factors for sustainable growth. With good governance we enhance performance, strengthen resilience and act in the interests of all our stakeholders.

Vicki Foster, Governance Programme Director

St. James's Place TCFD Report 2023

09

