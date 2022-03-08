Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. St. James's Place plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

St James Place : and SS&C Add 50 New Jobs in Belfast

03/08/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The UK's largest wealth manager, St. James's Place, and SS&C Technologies, a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services, are creating 50 new job roles in Belfast, bringing a range of further employment opportunities to the area. The new roles will widen the support SS&C already provide to St. James's Place by adding administration services alongside their IT operations.

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
06:43aST JAMES PLACE : and SS&C Add 50 New Jobs in Belfast
PU
06:13aST JAMES PLACE : Appointments New Chief Client and Reputation Officer
PU
02/28ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/25JPMorgan Cuts St. James's Place PT, Affirms Neutral Rating
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : St. James's Place plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24TRANSCRIPT : St. James's Place plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24St. James's Place FY21 Profit Rises on Higher Funds Under Management, Gross Inflows
MT
02/24ST JAMES PLACE : annual results announcement 2021
PU
02/24St. James's Place plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/24St. James's Place plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 724 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2021 321 M 422 M 422 M
Net cash 2021 2 588 M 3 395 M 3 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 6 469 M 8 485 M 8 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
EV / Sales 2022 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 818
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 200,00 GBX
Average target price 1 703,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-28.72%8 485
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-4.86%7 727
AMP LIMITED-11.88%2 129
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-27.66%1 828
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED4.26%1 705
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD.-2.21%1 683