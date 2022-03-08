St James Place : and SS&C Add 50 New Jobs in Belfast

The UK's largest wealth manager, St. James's Place, and SS&C Technologies, a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services , are creating 50 new job roles in Belfast, bringing a range of further employment opportunities to the area. The new roles will widen the support SS&C already provide to St. James's Place by adding administration services alongside their IT operations.

