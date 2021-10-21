Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  St. James's Place plc
  News
  Summary
    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
St James Place : lifts target as savings, investor mood boosts inflows

10/21/2021 | 02:54am EDT
(Reuters) - St James's Place raised its gross inflows target for the year, as surging savings and rising consumer confidence helped it bring in 2.56 billion pounds ($3.53 billion) in new money over the past three months.

Wealth managers have seen their assets under management reach record levels since the pandemic took hold as huge savings due to lockdowns and low interest rates drove up their inflows. The uncertainty had also boosted demand for financial advice.

"There remains uncertainty around the near-term economic and investment market outlook, but our business is in great shape and we now anticipate the rate of gross inflow growth for the second half to be modestly ahead of our previous guidance," Chief Executive Andrew Croft said.

St. James's Place, which had previously forecast second-half gross inflows growth of 20%, said it now expects inflows to increase by around 25% for the full year.

"Beyond 2021, it is natural that we will see variations in the pattern of new business growth we achieve over time," Croft added.

The British asset manager said funds under management closed 25% higher in the quarter ended September 30 at 148.06 billion pounds ($204.56 billion), boosted by net inflows of 2.59 billion pounds. Gross inflows rose to 4.32 billion pounds from 3.05 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7244 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 717 M 990 M 990 M
Net income 2021 289 M 399 M 399 M
Net cash 2021 228 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 8 276 M 11 439 M 11 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 818
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 537,50 GBX
Average target price 1 645,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC35.64%11 439
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY9.69%8 813
AMP LIMITED-28.21%2 697
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.8.74%2 298
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED127.18%2 206
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD28.13%2 143