St James Place : Announces Chartered Planner of the Year 2020

Richard Jones, Director at Oundle Wealth Management, has been named St. James's Place 2020 Chartered Financial Planner of the Year at the recent 4th Annual Chartered Symposium, taking place virtually this year.



The award recognises an individual who has raised professional standards and demonstrated a commitment to their profession and to their clients within their area of expertise.



Richard is one of 956 St. James's Place Partners and advisers to have achieved Chartered status.



Richard was one of five finalists to be shortlisted for the SJP award. Commenting on the accolade, Richard Jones said: 'I'm thrilled to be named SJP's Chartered Planner of the Year 2020. It's an honour to be recognised among the high calibre of the other finalists and given the increasingly high standards our industry requires.'



Edward Grant, director responsible for professional development at St. James's Place, commented: 'This is an incredible achievement for Richard and is a real testament to the quality of his work and the service he provides to clients. As ever, we're committed to the ongoing development of all our Partnership and it's fantastic to see the dedication of wealth managers such as Richard towards growing their levels of knowledge, skill and capability.'



Richard has a rich 15 years' experience as a financial adviser, establishing Oundle Wealth Management Ltd in 2012, Partner Practice of St. James's Place. Having qualified as a Financial Adviser in 2004 he has been advising clients ever since, working for the NFU mutual for 8 years. Richard is a Chartered Financial Planner and Fellow of the Personal Finance Society, providing advice primarily to business owners and high net worth private clients, focusing on Farmers, Land and Business Owners. He was named as the Personal Finance Society's Investment Specialist of the Year for 2019-20.



Chartered at St. James's Place

As Britain's largest wealth manager, St. James's Place is committed to maintaining excellent professional standards across the financial planning sector and ensuring clients have access to the highest levels of knowledge and expertise. To demonstrate this commitment, St. James's Place has developed an extensive programme of support to help its representatives in achieving Chartered Financial Planner status, and has created its own module in conjunction with the CII, available exclusively to the group's Partnership and staff.



Over 956 of its Partners and advisers now hold a Chartered title awarded by one of the professional bodies, including Chartered Financial Planner, Chartered Wealth Manager and Chartered Financial Analyst. Attachments Original document

