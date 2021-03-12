St James Place : Investor Pack – March 2021

INVESTOR PACK
MARCH 2021
PARTNERS IN MANAGING
YOUR WEALTH
CONTENTS
|
PART ONE - BUSINESS MODEL
|
3
|
PART TWO - FINANCIALS & OTHER
|
51
|
OUR STRATEGY
|
4
|
CASH & DIVIDEND PROFILE
|
53
|
THE PARTNERSHIP
|
14
|
OUR SHAREHOLDERS
|
59
|
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
|
27
|
ANALYST FOLLOWING
|
61
|
OUR CLIENTS
|
36
|
CLIENT SURVEY
|
40
|
UK MARKET FOR FINANCIAL ADVICE
|
43
PART ONE - BUSINESS MODEL
ST. JAMES'S PLACE OVERVIEW
-
• Leading UK Wealth Management Company
-
- Established 1991
-
- UK listed with market cap of c.£6 billion
-
- Over £125 billion in funds under management
-
- Target market £50k to £5 million free investable assets
-
• Differentiated advice led business model - Dedicated advice distribution - the Partnership - Distinctive global investment management approach
-
• Well positioned to beneﬁt from long-term market growth - Favourable demographic trends - Future intergenerational transfer of wealth
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
St James's Place Group plc published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:50:01 UTC.