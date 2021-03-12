Log in
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
ST JAMES PLACE  : Investor Pack – March 2021
PU
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
ST JAMES PLACE  : Announces Chartered Planner of the Year 2020
PU
St James Place : Investor Pack – March 2021

03/12/2021 | 06:51am EST
INVESTOR PACK

MARCH 2021

PARTNERS IN MANAGING

YOUR WEALTH

CONTENTS

PART ONE - BUSINESS MODEL

3

PART TWO - FINANCIALS & OTHER

51

OUR STRATEGY

4

CASH & DIVIDEND PROFILE

53

THE PARTNERSHIP

14

OUR SHAREHOLDERS

59

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

27

ANALYST FOLLOWING

61

OUR CLIENTS

36

CLIENT SURVEY

40

UK MARKET FOR FINANCIAL ADVICE

43

PART ONE - BUSINESS MODEL

ST. JAMES'S PLACE OVERVIEW

  • • Leading UK Wealth Management Company

    • - Established 1991

    • - UK listed with market cap of c.£6 billion

    • - Over £125 billion in funds under management

    • - Target market £50k to £5 million free investable assets

  • • Differentiated advice led business model - Dedicated advice distribution - the Partnership - Distinctive global investment management approach

  • • Well positioned to beneﬁt from long-term market growth - Favourable demographic trends - Future intergenerational transfer of wealth

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 576 M 802 M 802 M
Net income 2020 242 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 3,29%
Capitalization 6 665 M 9 313 M 9 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 634
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 282,78 GBX
Last Close Price 1 245,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman-Designate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC9.84%9 313
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY3.57%8 542
AMP LIMITED-8.33%3 815
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED17.40%2 156
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-3.69%1 708
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED18.44%1 448
