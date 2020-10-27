Log in
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St James Place : posts record funds under management, says demand rising

10/27/2020 | 03:28am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Upmarket wealth manager St. James's Place reported record funds under management of 118.7 billion pounds on Tuesday, boosted by third quarter net inflows of 1.4 billion pounds.

The company also said it saw "increasing demand for sound, highly personal financial planning advice" amid a "challenging external environment".

"Looking ahead, the increased uncertainty linked to COVID-19 will inevitably influence client investment confidence and consequent decision-making," Chief Executive Andrew Croft said.

"However, drawing on the experience of the last six months, I am confident that the Partnership will continue to adapt to whatever circumstances they face," he said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)


Financials
Sales 2020 575 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2020 230 M 300 M 300 M
Net Debt 2020 452 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 4,41%
Capitalization 4 961 M 6 458 M 6 460 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,41x
EV / Sales 2021 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 634
Free-Float 92,0%
