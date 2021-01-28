Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. James's Place plc    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St James's Place posts record funds, warns of challenges due to new virus curbs

01/28/2021 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - St. James's Place on Thursday became the latest British wealth manager to report record funds under management for the fourth quarter, as a recovery in markets holds steady thanks to government stimulus and positive news on COVID-19 vaccines.

The blue-chip company's total funds under management (FUM) reached 129.34 billion pounds ($176.55 billion) as of Dec. 31, compared with 116.99 billion pounds a year earlier.

The growth in FUM has been strong since the company's first quarter ended March, when a coronavirus-led selloff in financial markets hit fund management assets.

Smaller rival Brewin Dolphin also reported record funds earlier this week and said that market sentiment was improving further following the Brexit trade deal and the rollout of vaccines.

But St. James's Place, which has been targeted by activist investor PrimeStone Capital over its cost structure, said its net inflows dipped to 2.29 billion pounds from 2.44 billion pounds.

"Whilst the current lockdown restrictions remain in place, the operating environment will continue to be challenging," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Croft said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7326 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC -0.83% 306.29 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.88624 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 0.00% 1194.3105 Delayed Quote.5.25%
All news about ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
03:13aST JAMES PLACE : FY20 Funds Under Management Surge 11% on Positive Inflows, Stro..
MT
03:05aSt James's Place posts record funds, warns of challenges due to new virus cur..
RE
02:14aST JAMES PLACE : Fourth quarter new business inflows and funds under management ..
PU
2020ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
2020ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
2020ST JAMES PLACE : CBCR – tax jurisdiction 2020
PU
2020ST JAMES PLACE : to Appoint New Chair in January 2021
MT
2020ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : Nomination
CO
2020ST JAMES PLACE : reaches its goal to have all its fund managers signed up to the..
PU
2020ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 569 M 776 M 776 M
Net income 2020 237 M 324 M 324 M
Net cash 2020 217 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 6 371 M 8 730 M 8 695 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 634
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 172,65 GBX
Last Close Price 1 193,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman-Designate
Iain Rob Rayner Joint Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC5.25%8 730
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-1.95%8 426
AMP LIMITED-0.64%4 122
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD3.98%1 838
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-0.49%1 823
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED1.82%1 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ