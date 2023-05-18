Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  St. James's Place plc
  News
  Summary
    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC

(STJ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-05-18 am EDT
1125.00 GBX   +0.90%
01:32pSt James's director pay report vote opposed by 22% at AGM
AN
07:29aSt James Place : 2023 AGM - Special Business Resolutions
PU
05/05Preparing For An Exit : should you invest in business intelligence?
PU
St James's director pay report vote opposed by 22% at AGM

05/18/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
St James's Place PLC - wealth manager - Says vote to receive and approve director remuneration report passes, but is rejected by just over 22% of votes. "The board is committed to continuing our engagement with shareholders to understand the views of those who voted against resolution 4 and will consult with them over the next few months to listen carefully to feedback and determine any next steps," St James's Place says, adding that it will report on shareholder engagement within six months.

Current stock price: 1,125.00 pence

12-month change: down 5.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 790 M 981 M 981 M
Net income 2023 401 M 498 M 498 M
Net cash 2023 6 490 M 8 056 M 8 056 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 5,01%
Capitalization 6 088 M 7 596 M 7 557 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 770
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 115,00 GBX
Average target price 1 440,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg President
Craig Gordon Gentle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Ian Donald Mackenzie Join Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC1.83%7 596
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.00%7 772
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.22.43%2 082
AMP LIMITED-18.63%2 066
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-9.44%1 755
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-10.68%1 413
