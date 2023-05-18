St James's director pay report vote opposed by 22% at AGM

St James's Place PLC - wealth manager - Says vote to receive and approve director remuneration report passes, but is rejected by just over 22% of votes. "The board is committed to continuing our engagement with shareholders to understand the views of those who voted against resolution 4 and will consult with them over the next few months to listen carefully to feedback and determine any next steps," St James's Place says, adding that it will report on shareholder engagement within six months.

Current stock price: 1,125.00 pence

12-month change: down 5.3%

