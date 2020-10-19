Doing the right thing: St. Modwen COVID-19 Community Impact Fund

Mon 19 October 2020

In April, St. Modwen launched a £150,000 Community Impact Fund to provide essential support to grassroots charities and groups that have played a crucial role in supporting their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We reached out through local authorities to identify organisations where we are already active that had been selflessly serving those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Across England and Wales, we quickly provided grants to 21 charities that either have - or will - use the funding to keep essential services running for the foreseeable future. All £150,000 of our impact fund has been issued and is providing support to those in need.

At the start of lockdown, we faced a host of unforeseen challenges. While we had to make swift, and often challenging, decisions to protect our people and the future of our business, we also had to make sure that we played our part in supporting the communities in which we work.

We swiftly launched our Community Impact Fund - a £150,000 pot to support small charities and community groups that were on the ground making a real difference in their local areas. From befriending calls to those with life limiting conditions, through to food banks that are supporting the homeless, I am humbled to already be seeing the impact that these grants have had.'

Rob Hudson, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Find out more about some of the charities and groups we have supported: