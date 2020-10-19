Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. Modwen Properties PLC    SMP   GB0007291015

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doing the right thing: St. Modwen COVID-19 Community Impact Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
Doing the right thing: St. Modwen COVID-19 Community Impact Fund

Mon 19 October 2020

In April, St. Modwen launched a £150,000 Community Impact Fund to provide essential support to grassroots charities and groups that have played a crucial role in supporting their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We reached out through local authorities to identify organisations where we are already active that had been selflessly serving those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Across England and Wales, we quickly provided grants to 21 charities that either have - or will - use the funding to keep essential services running for the foreseeable future. All £150,000 of our impact fund has been issued and is providing support to those in need.

At the start of lockdown, we faced a host of unforeseen challenges. While we had to make swift, and often challenging, decisions to protect our people and the future of our business, we also had to make sure that we played our part in supporting the communities in which we work.

We swiftly launched our Community Impact Fund - a £150,000 pot to support small charities and community groups that were on the ground making a real difference in their local areas. From befriending calls to those with life limiting conditions, through to food banks that are supporting the homeless, I am humbled to already be seeing the impact that these grants have had.'

Rob Hudson, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Find out more about some of the charities and groups we have supported:

Disclaimer

St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 15:59:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
12:00pDOING THE RIGHT THING : St. Modwen COVID-19 Community Impact Fund
PU
10:30aST MODWEN PROPERTIES : . Modwen appoints Sarwjit Sambhi as new CEO
PU
10:10aST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Fitrite finds new home at St. Modwen Park Doncaster
PU
08/06ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/31ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Employee financial support & dividend cancellation
PU
03/24ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : PDMR Share Dealing Announcement
PU
03/20ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Notice of Directorate Change
PU
03/05ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/24ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PU
02/04ST MODWEN PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 30 November 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33,7 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net income 2020 -128 M -166 M -166 M
Net Debt 2020 343 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,55x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 705 M 910 M 915 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,1x
EV / Sales 2021 29,0x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
St. Modwen Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 411,40 GBX
Last Close Price 317,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Jan Hudson CEO, COO, CFO & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Simon William Clarke Non-Executive Director
Ian Alan Bull Senior Independent Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC-36.22%910
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.10%36 720
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.86%32 940
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.34%32 720
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.68%28 965
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-35.16%27 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group